CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 looks to protect 19,200 on the downside, all eyes on Reliance AGM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 looks to protect 19,200 on the downside, all eyes on Reliance AGM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 looks to protect 19,200 on the downside, all eyes on Reliance AGM
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 28, 2023 5:56 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty 50 had to protect 19,310 on the downside to prevent its fifth straight weekly loss but it failed to do so. It is now precariously placed at the lower end of the 19,250 - 19,300 support range and chartists believe that a break below that would drag the index to 19,000 or even lower to 18,800.

Stock Market Live Updates | GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian markets 

Aug 28, 2023 6:45 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | Here is how Asian markets are doing in early trade today

Asian stocks have advanced today, following US equities with modest gains after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would “proceed carefully” on whether to raise interest rates again, while signaling policy will remain tighter for longer.

Shares opened higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia. The moves followed the S&P 500’s 0.7 percent advance on Friday, when it capped its best week since July. Contracts for US benchmarks have also steadied today and those for Hong Kong stocks are little changed.

Read more here

Aug 28, 2023 6:39 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | What Next For The Nifty 50?

After Friday's close there are so many questions...

- What is the next support level for the Nifty 50?
- What happens if the index slips below 19,250?
- Will the Nifty Bank lend support to the index?
- Will Reliance rescue the Nifty 50 from further downside?

All these answers, in today's Trade Setup.

Aug 28, 2023 6:32 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | August F&O Series Ends This Week

The Nifty 50 had gained for four straight F&O series at the end of the July series for the first time in six years. However, this appears to be under threat now.

For the series, the index is already down 400 points and may well post its first F&O series drop in five months. 

Nigel D'Souza will be sharing his F&O setup for today shortly. Watch this space for more.

Aug 28, 2023 6:18 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: A Week To Forget For Nifty 50, Sensex

The Nifty 50 posted its fifth straight weekly loss on Friday. It has declined for five weeks in a row for the first time since May of last year. For now, the index is just 15 points away from its key support level of 19,250. Below that level, chartists believe that the Nifty 50 can fall to as low as 19,000 or maybe even 18,800!

For now, the index is down over 700 points from its all-time high of 19,990 last month. 

Aug 28, 2023 6:04 AM

Good Morning!

Its a brand new week and we are back to bring you all the live market action on CNBC-TV18's live market blog. Before we go any further, here's where you can read more about India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra, who threw an absolute stunner to bring home India's first ever World Athletics Championship Gold!

P.S.: Market updates continue from the next post.

Aug 28, 2023 5:57 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X