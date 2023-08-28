Stock Market Live Updates | GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian markets
Stock Market Live Updates | Here is how Asian markets are doing in early trade today
Asian stocks have advanced today, following US equities with modest gains after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would “proceed carefully” on whether to raise interest rates again, while signaling policy will remain tighter for longer.
Shares opened higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia. The moves followed the S&P 500’s 0.7 percent advance on Friday, when it capped its best week since July. Contracts for US benchmarks have also steadied today and those for Hong Kong stocks are little changed.
Stock Market Live Updates | What Next For The Nifty 50?
After Friday's close there are so many questions...
- What is the next support level for the Nifty 50?
- What happens if the index slips below 19,250?
- Will the Nifty Bank lend support to the index?
- Will Reliance rescue the Nifty 50 from further downside?
All these answers, in today's Trade Setup.
Stock Market Live Updates | August F&O Series Ends This Week
The Nifty 50 had gained for four straight F&O series at the end of the July series for the first time in six years. However, this appears to be under threat now.
For the series, the index is already down 400 points and may well post its first F&O series drop in five months.
Nigel D'Souza will be sharing his F&O setup for today shortly. Watch this space for more.
Stock Market Live Updates: A Week To Forget For Nifty 50, Sensex
The Nifty 50 posted its fifth straight weekly loss on Friday. It has declined for five weeks in a row for the first time since May of last year. For now, the index is just 15 points away from its key support level of 19,250. Below that level, chartists believe that the Nifty 50 can fall to as low as 19,000 or maybe even 18,800!
For now, the index is down over 700 points from its all-time high of 19,990 last month.
Good Morning!
Its a brand new week and we are back to bring you all the live market action on CNBC-TV18's live market blog. Before we go any further, here's where you can read more about India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra, who threw an absolute stunner to bring home India's first ever World Athletics Championship Gold!
P.S.: Market updates continue from the next post.