Stock Market LIVE Update: GIFT Nifty indicates a subdued start for the market, RIL, Bajaj Finance, D-Mart, IDFC First in focus

Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar Talks About The Cues Ahead
- Pace of Nifty 50's gain has been astonishing
- Asian markets are trading mostly lower
- Foreign investors remain net buyers in the cash market, domestic investors sell
- Cues For Today: Nifty Financial Services expiry, SENCO Gold IPO opens today, HMA Agro listing
Stock Market LIVE Update | Asian Markets Trade Lower
- Nikkei 225 retreats from its 33-year high made on Monday, trading 0.7 percent lower
- Topix is also down 05 percent
- Kospi trading marginally lower after South Korea's CPI declined for the fifth straight month
- Hang Seng also opens lower
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His Trade Setup
- Nifty 50 has added 600 points in the last four sessions
- Quiet session in the US market ahead of holiday
- Focus now on ISM services data on Thursday and US jobs data on Friday
- Nifty 50 hits upper end of rising channel
- Upper end of rising channel for Nifty 50 at 19,315. Yesterday's close at 19,322
- Keep trailing reversal supports around 19,000 levels
- Nifty Bank upside target could be 46,000 with supports at 44,800 and 44,900
GIFT Nifty LIVE Update | A Positive, Rangebound Start Likely For Nifty 50
Stock Market Live Update | Tepid Handover From The US
US markets had a quiet session on Monday as it was a truncated one ahead of the Independence day holiday today. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended flat, while the Nasdaq gained 0.2 percent courtesy a 7 percent surge in shares of Tesla. How did the billionaires add billions to their wealth overnight? This piece has the answer for you.
