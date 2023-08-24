Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50, Nifty Bank look to maintain momentum on weekly options expiry day

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Nifty is up 177 points from 18th August lows of 19,267.
- Nifty now at upper end of trading range of 19,200-19,500.
- Both foreign and domestic investors buy in cash.
- FIIs buy Rs 614 crore in cash, DIIs buy Rs 125 crore in cash overnight.
- Nasdaq up for third day in a row, up 215 points overnight.
- S&P 500 up one percent, Dow up 184 points
- Strong earnings from Nvidia, stock up seven percent in after hours trading
- Nvidia expects third quarter sales to nearly triple led by an insatiable AI demand
Stock Market Live Update | Can Nifty 50 Maintain Its Momentum? GIFT Nifty Suggests So
Stock Market Live Update | Nifty Bank Gets A Breakout?
While the Nifty 50 managed to remain resilient and stuck in a range, the Nifty Bank was an underperformer. However, in a turnaround in yesterday's mid-week trading, the Nifty Bank emerged as the outperformer ending over a percent higher.
A percent gain may just be run-of-the-mill stuff, but its significant since the index gained a percent for the first time in a month. With that it also closed above its immediate resistance of 44,200.
Has that given the index a much needed breakout? Can it make a move towards 44,500 and later towards 45,000?
Here's today's trade setup for the answer.
Chandrayaan Live Update | Here's What India's Vehicle Of The Hour Is Up To
We told you that we are yet to get over the Chandrayaan high, so here's an update on what India's pride is currently up to on the Moon's South Pole.
Stock Market Live Updates | How Have The Asian Equities Opened This Morning?
Asian equities have mostly opened higher ahead of central bank rate decisions in South Korea and Indonesia, where both banks are expected to maintain a status quo.
The Nikkei 225 has opened 0.4 percent higher, while the Topix has opened flat but with a positive bias. South Korea's Kospi is up 1 percent, while the Kosdaq has risen 1.55 percent. Hang Seng's futures are pointing to a strong open.
Nvidia Share Price Update | Stock Soars To Record High After Crushing Earnings Estimates
There's a slang nowadays called "You're Crushing It!" and Nvidia, the AI rockstar of 2023 is doing just that. The company's results surpassed analyst estimates by a distance.
You may wonder that this was just a flash in the pan, but the company, in its guidance, said that it expects sales for the third quarter to rise by as much as 170 percent!
The stock surged 7 percent in afterhours trading, crossed the $500 mark and also crossed sales of Intel for the first time ever. More on Nvidia in this piece.
Stock Market Live Update | What Happened Overnight In The US
All major indices on Wall Street ended higher overnight with the Dow Jones ending with gains of 0.5 percent. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained for the third day in a row, ending 1.6 percent higher.
Gains on the Nasdaq were led by Nvidia, post its quarterly results. More on that in our next post.
Good Morning Readers!
We are yet to get over the highs of the Chandrayaan landing last evening on the Moon's South Pole but realized that you would be waiting for us to give you the latest market updates and hence, we are up and running for you early! Welcome to the live markets coverage on cnbctv18.com where we will bring to you all the action on the weekly options expiry day, expert analysis and our editors take on the market.
Watch this space for more!