Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex likely to open in red, can railway stocks maintain their momentum?

Stock Market LIVE Updates | China's August Caixin Services PMI At 51.8
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Oil Prices Mixed On Receding Support From China's Steps To Revive Economy
Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as support from China's measures to shore up its economy vanished, offsetting expectations of an extension in supply cuts by two leading OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia
Brent crude futures for November fell 10 cents, or 0.11 percent, to $88.90 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose 33 cents, or 0.39 percent, to $85.88 at 0029 GMT.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair Shares His View On The Market
- Nifty witnessed a decent follow up and closed above the resistance level
- Overnight, absence of the US ensured a very quiet session
- European indices erased earlier gains (Euro Stoxx 50 ended flat)
- Oil prices remain the worry, holding at $89/bbl
- For Nifty, on the way up, upper end of bollinger band at 19,633
- 61.8 percent retracement of entire fall is at 19,700
- Support can be kept at around 19,460
- Bank Nifty has closed slightly above 40-day EMA (44,517)
- On the way up, resistance at 44,660, 44,985 & then 45,312 (retracement levels)
- Support can be kept at 43,800/43,600 levels
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market
- Sensex & Nifty at one-month highs
- Nifty conquers 19,500, up 1 percent in the past five days
- Next level to watch on upside is the August 9 high of 19,632
- IT, Metals and Cement stocks are big gainers
- Big buying from domestic institutions
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 4,900 crore in the last two trading sessions
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open In The Red
Editor's Take | Nigel DSouza Shares His View On The Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Asia Stocks Fall As China Property Back In Focus
Asian stocks edged lower as traders returned their focus to China’s efforts to halt its economic malaise after markets in the US were shut for the US Labor Day holiday.
Stocks opened lower in South Korea after inflation accelerated much faster than estimates in August on the back of higher energy costs, reinforcing the case for the central bank to keep the door open to further policy tightening to rein in prices.
Shares also declined in Japan and Australia, where the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to keep rate unchanged for the third straight month in a meeting later Tuesday.
Stock Market Live Update | Nifty 50 Key Levels
Well, this suspense was rather short-lived. The Nifty 50 closed above 19,500 for the first time since August 10. That has given some sense of optimism to chartists, who have laid out the key levels for the index to cross so as to move towards 20,000!
What are those? Today's trade setup has the answers.
Stock Market Live Update | What Lies Ahead For The Nifty 50?
There is a sense of optimism going around. There is also a sense that 19,230 was a firm bottom and the only way now is upwards.
The street is eagerly awaiting the Nifty 50 to make yet another dash towards the 20,000 mark, something it fell short by just 10 points in July.
But does it have the legs to do so?
Answer in the next post! (Don't we just love suspense)
Stock Market Live Updates | How Has Asia Opened This Morning?
Asian markets have opened lower ahead of Australia's central bank decision, along with inflation data awaited from other parts of the region.
The Nikkei 225 and Topix are trading below the flat line, while the Kospi is down 0.2 percent. Investors will also look forward to PMI readings from China, India (Services) and Hong Kong.
Futures of the Hang Seng are also pointing to a weak start to the trading day. US markets were shut on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Stock Market Live Updates | US Markets Shut On Monday
Speaking of happy trading days, what happier a day than a trading holiday!
Well, no overnight cues today as Wall Street had their shutters down on account of the labor day holiday! An extended weekend for them.
When do we have our next extended weekend?
Good Morning!
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live markets blog where we will keep you up to speed with the latest happenings in the stock market through the day. Over the next nine hours, we will tell you everything that happened on Monday, what is likely to happen today and what has been happening through the session as well!
Watch this space for more and have a wonderful day of trade!