Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 looks towards the Nifty Bank for support ahead of F&O series expiry

Markets consolidate
- Nifty is range bound between 19200-19500
- Nifty is down 447 points in the last one month
- Bank Nifty is down 2.5 percent in the past one month
- Lower tops and lower bottoms indicate sell on rally market
- Nifty is facing resistance at its 50 day moving average (DMA) at 19375
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buy Rs 1,264 crore in cash, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell Rs 1,393 crore in cash market
- Strong global cues, Dow Jones is up 213 points overnight
- US data on home prices, consumer confidence and job openings due today
Data to watch
- India's first quarter GDP data on Thursday
- August series expiry on Thursday
- August auto sales on Friday
Stocks To Watch | PG Electroplast Launches QIP To Raise Rs 500 Crore: Sources
PG Electroplast has launched a QIP to raie Rs 500 crore, with the floor at Rs 1,641.09 per share, sources tell CNBC-TV18's Vivek Iyer.
Stocks To Watch Today | Reliance Industries To Be In Focus After Key Announcements During 46th AGM
For starters, Mukesh Ambani will continue to remain the managing director and chairman of the company for the next five years. His three children Isha, Akash and Anant will be joining the RIL board as non-executive directors. Also, Nita Ambani will step down from RIL's board of directors while retaining her position as chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.
Ambani announced the launch of JioAirFiber on Ganesh Chaturthi, Setempber 19.
Promising 'AI for all', Ambani said Jio Platforms will focus on India-specific AI models and solutions across various sectors.
He also said the company will be deploying Rs 75,000 crore to build a new energy manufacturing ecosystem. Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services will be launching life and general insurance products.
You can check out CNBC-TV18's coverage of the Reliance AGM here
Share Market Live Updates | Economists Cut China's Growth Outlook Further For This Year
China’s economic outlook shows no signs of improvement, forecasters broadly trimming their expectations for the nation’s recovery, trade and prices.
Economists now see gross the country's GDP expanding 5.1 percent this year compared to 2022, according to the median estimate in the latest Bloomberg survey. This is down from the previous estimate of 5.2 percent and brings projections closer to the government’s target of about 5 percent — a number widely seen as conservative when it was set in March.
The downgrade is attributable in part to lower projections for growth in the third quarter: Economists now see GDP expanding 4.4 percent in the July-to-September period from a year ago, down from an earlier expectation of 4.6 percent.
Stock Market Live Update | How Have Asian Markets Opened?
Nothing gung-ho, but they've opened with modest gains. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.3 percent, as is the Kospi in South Korea.
Japan's unemployment rate came in higher than estimated but stocks are holding on to their modest gains.
Hang Seng futures are pointing to a strong start to the trading session.
Stock Market Live Update | What Happened Overnight On Wall Street?
US markets began the week on a positive note. But those moves are just trimming the deep cuts they had through the month of August.
The Dow Jones gained over 200 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
For the month though, all three indices are down anywhere between 2.5-4 percent. For the Nasdaq, it will be its first monthly drop since February this year, if that does happen, of course.
