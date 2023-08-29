CNBC TV18
chandrayaan
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 looks towards the Nifty Bank for support ahead of F&O series expiry

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 29, 2023 6:18 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE Update: For now, the Nifty 50 index is above the 19,300 mark but only just. The Nifty Bank though looks stronger and the index will look towards banks to lend them some support yet again. Today is also the expiry for the Nifty Financial Services contracts.

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy Shares Her View On The Market

Markets consolidate

- Nifty is range bound between 19200-19500
- Nifty is down 447 points in the last one month 
- Bank Nifty is down 2.5 percent in the past one month 
- Lower tops and lower bottoms indicate sell on rally market 
- Nifty is facing resistance at its 50 day moving average (DMA) at 19375
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buy Rs 1,264 crore in cash, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell Rs 1,393 crore in cash market 
- Strong global cues, Dow Jones is up 213 points overnight 
- US data on home prices, consumer confidence and job openings due today 

Data to watch 

- India's first quarter GDP data on Thursday 
- August series expiry on Thursday 
- August auto sales on Friday 

Aug 29, 2023 7:08 AM

Stocks To Watch | PG Electroplast Launches QIP To Raise Rs 500 Crore: Sources 

PG Electroplast has launched a QIP to raie Rs 500 crore, with the floor at Rs 1,641.09 per share, sources tell CNBC-TV18's Vivek Iyer. 

Aug 29, 2023 7:00 AM

Stocks To Watch Today | Reliance Industries To Be In Focus After Key Announcements During 46th AGM

For starters, Mukesh Ambani will continue to remain the managing director and chairman of the company for the next five years. His three children Isha, Akash and Anant will be joining the RIL board as non-executive directors. Also, Nita Ambani will step down from RIL's board of directors while retaining her position as chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

Ambani announced the launch of JioAirFiber on Ganesh Chaturthi, Setempber 19. 

Promising 'AI for all', Ambani said Jio Platforms will focus on India-specific AI models and solutions across various sectors.

He also said the company will be deploying Rs 75,000 crore to build a new energy manufacturing ecosystem. Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services will be launching life and general insurance products. 

You can check out CNBC-TV18's coverage of the Reliance AGM here

Aug 29, 2023 6:54 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel DSouza Shares His Views On The Market

Trade Set Up
Nifty Continues in the 19200-19600 range
Nifty Financial services index Expiry today
 
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures
Change in OI (contracts) Positoning
Longs +15541 43 percent
Shorts +7444 57 percent
 
b. Writing Index Options
Calls +51590
Puts +218430
 
NIFTY Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19300 Put + 51 lakh shares 62
 
Nifty levels
Support Zone 19200-19250
Resistance 19,387
 
NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICES Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19700 Put +44 lakh shares 28
19750    Call                         +24 lkh shares                   51
 
Nifty Financial Services levels
Support 19670
Resistance 19820 
Aug 29, 2023 6:42 AM

Share Market Live Updates | Economists Cut China's Growth Outlook Further For This Year

China’s economic outlook shows no signs of improvement, forecasters broadly trimming their expectations for the nation’s recovery, trade and prices. 

Economists now see gross the country's GDP expanding 5.1 percent this year compared to 2022, according to the median estimate in the latest Bloomberg survey. This is down from the previous estimate of 5.2 percent and brings projections closer to the government’s target of about 5 percent — a number widely seen as conservative when it was set in March.

The downgrade is attributable in part to lower projections for growth in the third quarter: Economists now see GDP expanding 4.4 percent in the July-to-September period from a year ago, down from an earlier expectation of 4.6 percent.

Read more here

Aug 29, 2023 6:34 AM

Stock Market Live Update | How Have Asian Markets Opened?

Nothing gung-ho, but they've opened with modest gains. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.3 percent, as is the Kospi in South Korea.

Japan's unemployment rate came in higher than estimated but stocks are holding on to their modest gains.

Hang Seng futures are pointing to a strong start to the trading session.

Aug 29, 2023 6:27 AM

Stock Market Live Update | What Happened Overnight On Wall Street?

US markets began the week on a positive note. But those moves are just trimming the deep cuts they had through the month of August. 

The Dow Jones gained over 200 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. 

For the month though, all three indices are down anywhere between 2.5-4 percent. For the Nasdaq, it will be its first monthly drop since February this year, if that does happen, of course. 

You never know with markets! :)

Aug 29, 2023 6:21 AM

Good Morning!

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live market blog where we will bring to you all the action from the stock markets today. Will the Nifty manage to hold 19,300? What happens if it breaks below 19,250? How will Reliance react post its AGM? We will bring to you answers of all of these questions as the day goes by.

Watch this space for more!

Aug 29, 2023 6:19 AM
Share Market Live

