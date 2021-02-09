Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty anove 15,200; IT, metals shine; auto stocks drag

Positive on Sun TV, SBI; Balkrishna top pick in tyre industry, says Dipan Mehta
Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, on Tuesday said that he continues to remain positive on Sun TV after the December quarter earnings. Mehta has been very positive on Sun TV for many quarters. “Very positive on Sun TV. We and our clients are invested in it,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Balkrishna Industries is Mehta's top pick in the tyre industry. State Bank of India’s (SBI) management commentary has been very positive, he said. “I think there is a shift of money away from private sector bank to public sector bank and the top pick remains SBI. So very positive on SBI as well at this point of time,” he said. For more watch the video.
Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes
Oil prices edged up to their highest in 13 months on Tuesday as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets. Brent crude futures for April gained 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, to USD 61.04 a barrel by 0443 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at USD 58.42 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.8 percent. Both Brent and WTI are at their highest since January 2020. Front-month prices for both contracts are up for the seventh session on Tuesday, the longest win streak since January 2019. Additional supply reductions by top exporter Saudi Arabia in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, are tightening supplies and balancing global markets.
BPCL shares rally 4% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
The share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) gained over 4 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, beating Street estimates. The state-run oil marketer reported a 23.6 percent rise in the December quarter net profit at Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 2,248 crore in the September quarter. The company’s revenue increased 33.1 percent to Rs 66,731.5 crore from Rs 50,146.4 crore, QoQ. The earnings were above CNBC-TV18's poll estimates as analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 2,279 crore, while revenue was seen at Rs 65,086 crore.
Market Watch: Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com
We like ITC in the heavyweights. We are looking at a target of Rs 242 on ITC. I would buy it with a stop loss at Rs 226.
I would use every decline to buy Tech Mahindra. Rs 973 is good support; so keep a stop loss reaching that level. Rs 1,025 is the target on Tech Mahindra.
Jindal Steel has broken out; right from the morning we have been identifying this. So, 327 is our first target on the stock and thereafter Rs 335 is also likely. So, buy on Jindal Steel. I had initial stop loss of Rs 298 on this.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
Traders are advised to continue with a positive approach and look for stock-specific opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, the 20 EMA on the hourly chart at 14,970 is the support and till this is intact, one should look for buying opportunities on dips. On the flipside, 15,200 followed by 15,300 are the important levels to watch out for.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have continued their northward trajectory this morning and we are very close to the 15,200 targets. While a pause at these levels cannot be ruled out, the overall trend for the Nifty remains positive and we should target 15,500 as the next level of resistance. A buy on dips is a prudent strategy to adopt in the current market scenario.
RIL, Future Group shares rally after Delhi HC lifts ‘status quo’ order on deal
Shares of Reliance Industries and Kishore Biyani-led Future Group companies rallied in early morning trade on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court stayed the single judge bench order directing a ‘status quo’ on Future Retail-RIL deal till the next hearing. The stock price of Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.9 percent, while Future Group stocks rallied around 5-10 percent. The division bench of the Delhi High Court said that Amazon had no business seeking a status quo because they are not interested in this deal. It also observed that the statutory authorities such as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) and Competition Committee of India (CCI) had been asked to maintain the status quo when they themselves were not even present before the Delhi High Court.
Bitcoin prices soar above $47,500 after Tesla investment
Bitcoin’s price jumped to an all-time high on Monday after Tesla said it has invested around $1.5 billion in the digital coin. The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $47,513. The electric carmaker revealed that it expected accepting payment for its cars and other products with Bitcoins in the near future. Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash. It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; Infosys, RIL top contributors
Indian indices opened higher for the seventh straight session on Tuesday following positive trends in Asian peers. Gains in the domestic indices were led by heavyweights Infosys, RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. The Sensex rose as much as 226 points to its new high of 51,575 while the Nifty rose 72 points to its record high of 15,188. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed with the midcap index completely flat and smallcap index up 0.3 percent. Among sectors, Nifty IT rose the most, up 1 percent and Nifty Metal added 0.5 percent. However, Nifty Bank lost 0.2 percent and Nifty Auto was down 0.3 percent.
Muthoot Finance Q3 earnings: Here’s what to expect
Muthoot Finance will be reporting its Q3 numbers on Tuesday. It is expected to be a stable quarter for Muthoot Finance. The disbursals are expected to pick up in Q3 versus Q2 levels. They will see higher repayment is what analyst are saying so expect a muted growth asset under management (AUM) growth of about 1 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, the higher repayment will also mean that net interest margin will improve sequentially. Last quarter the net interest margin was at 14.3 percent. Asset quality largely expected to remain stable. Watch this video for more
Tata Steel Q3 earnings: Here’s what to expect
Tata Steel will be reporting its Q3 numbers on Tuesday and it is expected to be a blockbuster. The street has been coming to terms that these numbers are going to be absolutely spectacular. In terms of consolidated numbers, topline growth of around 12 percent, operating profit at Rs 8,600 crore in a single quarter that would mean margins of around 22 percent and the profit number is very volatile but the company is working with the big profit number to the tune of around half a billion dollars in comparison to a loss. Here are more details:
January Auto Sales:
Tata Motors JLR UK Sales slip 42.8% to 4,542 units from 7,938 units. Jaguar UK Sales down 60.7% to 914 units & Land Rover down 35.4% to 3,628 units (YoY)
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity market ended at a record high level on Monday led by strong gains in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex ended 617.14 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 51,348.77, while the Nifty gained 191.55 points, or 1.28 percent to close at 15,115.80. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally by gaining more than 1.5 percent each. Barring Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal rising over 3 percent each. On the Nifty, M&M, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Shree Cement and JSW Steel were the top index gainers, while Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Finance were the top losers
