Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty anove 15,200; IT, metals shine; auto stocks drag

Market Watch: Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

We like ITC in the heavyweights. We are looking at a target of Rs 242 on ITC. I would buy it with a stop loss at Rs 226.

I would use every decline to buy Tech Mahindra. Rs 973 is good support; so keep a stop loss reaching that level. Rs 1,025 is the target on Tech Mahindra.

Jindal Steel has broken out; right from the morning we have been identifying this. So, 327 is our first target on the stock and thereafter Rs 335 is also likely. So, buy on Jindal Steel. I had initial stop loss of Rs 298 on this.