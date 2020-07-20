Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

Here are the key highlights from today's trading session:
1. Market gains for 4th straight day, close at over 4-month highs
2. Nifty closes above 11,000 for the first time since March 5
3. Sensex gains 399 points to 37,419 & Nifty 121 points to 11,022
4. Nifty Bank advances 355 points to 22,322 & Midcap index 146 points to 15,389
5. IT gains the most amongst indices; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro top gainers
6. Britannia regains losses of last session, closes at record high
7. HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank top contributors to Nifty today
8. HDFC Bank gains over 3% on Q1 earnings & commentary w.r.t new CEO
9. Sun Pharma top Nifty loser after Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to underperform
10. M&M Finance surges over 10% after management's comment on rights issue
11. Market breadth favours advances; advance-decline ratio at 3:2
Closing Bell: Market ends 1% higher; Britannia top gainer, IT index surges over 3%
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to end higher for the fourth consecutive trading session led by the IT stocks and Britannia. The FMCG stock hit its 52-week high and remained the top gainer fo the Nifty50 index.
At close, the Sensex ended 399 points higher to 37,419 while the Nifty index ended at 11,022, up 120 points.
Barring pharma index, all sectors closed higher, with Nifty IT ending over 3 percent. Broader markets also added to the gains, ending 1 percent higher.
Britannia, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, BPCL and Tata Motors were the top losers.
Stock Update: Federal Bank's shares surge about 4.3 percent to Rs 54.25 after ace investor Rakesh Jhujhunwala purchases 22 lakh shares of the stock and increases his take in the Bank. He now holds 3.8 percent stake in the Bank.
Auto sector Q1FY21 Earnings Preview | June quarter results of auto companies likely to be 'dismal'
Domestic auto companies, which saw a sharp decline in sales volume in the June quarter owing to COVID-19, are likely to report dismal financial performance in the first quarter of this fiscal, a report said. "Q1FY21 is expected to be one of the worst quarters for the Indian auto industry due to a sharp decline in volumes amid COVID-19," Jefferies said in a research note.
The brokerage expects industry margins to weaken sharply for most companies due to the adverse operating leverage effect of lower top-line. Auto makers such as Bajaj Auto Ltd, Maruti Suzuki and TVS Motor, among others, are set to announce their June quarter earnings in the coming days. Read more here.
Mindtree partners with Husqvarna Group
Mindtree announced that it has been commissioned by Husqvarna Group to provide DevOps-centric SAP services to help drive the company’s digital transformation initiatives.
Mindtree will partner with Husqvarna Group’s Gardena Division, based in Germany, which is the leading brand for high-quality garden tools in Europe. Mindtree’s engagement with Gardena will focus on helping the company accelerate its digital transformation efforts. The company seeks to gain better visibility into its operations, more effectively improve service and product offerings across sales and service channels and optimize its supply chain.
Stock Update: Infosys' shares traded 1.52 percent higher to Rs 916.85 per share on the NSE as the company announced a strategic relationship with LANXESS, a leading specialty chemicals company based in Germany. In its exchange filing, the company said that the IT giant will help LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitisation strategy. "With deep expertise in executing large transformation programs for global clients, along with advanced digital solutions, we look forward to help LANXESS re-imagine their workplace to drive increased collaboration and productivity," added the company's filing.
Rupee Update: The Indian currency ended higher amidst positive sentiment in the equity benchmark indices as financials and FMCG giants add gains. The rupee ended at 74.91 against the US dollar as compared to Friday's close of 75.02.
Breaking Update: Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench on Monday is set to hear arguments on the government's petition to allow telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a period of the 20-year period at 2 pmnow. The AGR dues relate to an apex court ruling on October 24 last year when it upheld the government's broader definition of AGR, on which it calculates various levies like spectrum usage charges and license fees. Follow our real-time highlights on the AGR case here
Planning to invest in insurance stocks? Jefferies lists its top picks
Life will benefit from monetisation of opportunity in life-protection schemes with rising awareness due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said global brokerage house Jefferies in a report. Penetration of protection is low at 10 percent of the addressable population with scope for the market to double in five years, the brokerage estimated in the report.
With that in mind, the brokerage has assumed coverage on India's life insurers with a positive view as listed players are set to monetise opportunity in protection and share gains. Jefferies added that it is positively biased due to steady growth, better profitability, limited balance sheet risk and low incremental need for capital.
It expects listed private insurers to deliver an 11 percent CAGR in retail premium as compared to 7 percent for LIC and 9 percent for the sector as a whole.
Jefferies believes that ICICI Prudential Life offers better risk-reward. "The stock offers better risk-reward with scope for profitability improvement, lower risks from guarantees and valuation discount to peers," noted the brokerage.
It has 'buy' calls on HDFC Life and SBI Life and has a 'hold' rating for Max Financial Services.
Stock Earnings: Hathway Cable & Datacom's shares rose as much as 8.6 percent to Rs 47.50 per share on the NSE after the company's June quarter earnings update. The company's net sales rose 9.49 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 133.81 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net profit surged 127 percent YoY to Rs 19.52 crore while the operating profit (EBITDA) rose over 18 percent to Rs 95.93 crore. Revenue from the broadband segment rose 9 percent while that from the cable business fell 14 percent YoY.
Telecom stocks surge ahead of the SC hearing; Vodafone Idea's shares rally 9%
Telecom stocks are on the rise on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, at 2 PM.
Vodafone Idea's shares gained as much as 9 percent to Rs 9.70 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel rose 1.54 percent and 5 percent respectively, intraday. Reliance Communications' stock price hit a 52- week high by surging over 4 percent to Rs 2.50.
On July 18, Vodafone Idea paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, said the company's regulatory filing.
The apex court on June 18 had adjourned the case, asking Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservice to submit financial statements and books of accounts of the last 10 years. Bharti Airtel owes a sum of about Rs 44,000 crore whereas Vodafone Idea owes a sum of about Rs 58,000 crore.
Experts View: Nooresh Merani of Nooresh Tech suggests two stocks-- JSW Steel and Tata Steel. "JSW Steel can be bought at a very small stop loss at Rs 205 and a target price of Rs 220. Similarly Tata Steel can be bought at a stop loss of Rs 348 with a target price of Rs 375," said Merani.
Rallis India surges 5% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ups stake in June quarter
Shares of Rallis India hit a new high of Rs 300.50, up 5 percent in the intra-day trade, on the BSE on Monday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hiked stake by 0.38 basis points during the April-June quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 725,000 equity shares of the company in the June quarter. He owns stake through his two accounts -- Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (7.64 percent) and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (2.67 percent). His combined holding in the Tata Group Company has increased to 10.31 percent in June quarter, and is at the highest level since March 2016 quarter. At the end of March 2020 quarter, he held 9.93 percent stake in the agrochemicals company.
HDFC Bank's Q1 no indicator of what lies ahead for banking sector: Geosphere's Sanger
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a decent set of numbers for the quarter ended June. However Geosphere Capital's Arvind Sanger has cautioned that the performance should not be extrapolated for the rest of the banking sector. "HDFC Bank clearly is going to come through this crisis with the less stress, although obviously not unscathed," Sanger told CNBC-TV18. "But we can say that the rest of the banking sector will see more severe stresses and I suspect this is going to play out over time," he said. Sanger said it was good to see banks and non-banking finance companies raising additional capital. Watch video here
Here's what market expert Prakash Diwan has to say on HDFC Bank and M&M Financial
On HDFC Bank
The quantitative and qualitative factors, both give you a feeling that you could probably stay a bit out of this trade right now. For two reasons – one is the new leadership coming at a time when there is so much of volatility and uncertainty in the market, so it is very important to know who comes in and how the rest of the team accepts that. That is a very critical part. The second is – 19.6 percent growth, I don’t know whether you can extrapolate this and expect things to be looking as bright as ever. HDFC Bank always tends to gain market share in times of crisis and this quarter was no exception but the pre-ponderings of corporate loans and not personal loans in this particular book is something which is a bit worrisome. It is not growth that is very qualitatively encouraging or convincing. So I would like to stay away from HDFC Bank.
On M&M Financial (rights issue)
There is one way of looking at it saying probably there is not enough demand but what are we looking at, what numbers are we talking about – I think it is a management’s way of rewarding the shareholders and bringing up capital at a time when they probably believe it could help a little bit of a cushion and getting everybody to participate in that. So I take it quite positively in that sense but the market is probably reading too much into this huge discount that has been announced. The numbers are very encouraging and if you are expecting the rural economy to do well, especially the kind of portfolio that M&M Financial has and they are quite equipped to manage to blow into that, they will see a significant change going forward. So I am quite positive on it and any existing shareholder would just need to go ahead and buy those rights, there is no question about that.
Expect two wheeler sales to increase amid COVID-19 situation: Eicher Motors
Going forward, Eicher Motors expects increased demand for two-wheelers as people would be wary of using public transport amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's annual report. The company has presence in the two-wheeler segment through Royal Enfield, which sells niche bikes across domestic and international markets. Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said Royal Enfield was witnessing a strong initial customer interest with the gradual easing of the coronavirus-led lockdown. More here
AGR Hearing Today: Supreme Court to decide on staggered payments for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others
The Supreme Court on Monday will continue its hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The apex court on June 18 had adjourned the case, asking Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservice to submit financial statements and books of accounts of the last 10 years. Bharti Airtel owes a sum of about Rs 44,000 crore whereas Vodafone Idea owes a sum of about Rs 58,000 crore.
CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar is tracking all the developments related to the AGR dues case and gives a quick heads-up on what is expected and what has transpired so far. The hearing is scheduled for 2 pm today and the big question on everyone's mind is: Will the SC allow them a staggered payment over a 10-year schedule.
Potential successor has been with us for 25 years: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri
Aditya Puri, the Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, today said that his potential successor has been with the bank for 25 years, clearly indicating the preference given to internal candidates in the shortlist sent to RBI. “There has been a lot of talk about the successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide,” Puri said. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the board had shortlisted three names, two internal and one external. Among the internal candidates picked by the board were Shashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad E Bharucha, and the sole external candidate was Sunil Garg of Citi. More here
M&M Financial Services’ shares rally 10% on robust Q1 earnings, rights issue announcement
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price jumped almost 10 percent in early trade on Monday after the company posted robust earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and its board approved rights issue. The stock rallied 9.98 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 228.65 apiece on the BSE.
The company registered 300 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 to Rs 432 crore as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Total consolidated revenue increased by 8 percent to Rs 3,069 crore as compared to Rs 2,838 crore, YoY. The standalone assets under management (AUM) as on June 30, 2020 rose 14 percent to Rs 81,436 crore as against Rs 71,406 crore, YoY.
Moreover, the board of directors of the company approved the conditions of an earlier-approved rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. On July 18, the board approved the rights issue instrument for a total 61,77,64,960 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,089 crore. The issue is fixed at Rs 50 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 48 per fully paid-up equity share. The issue will open on July 28, 2020, and close on August 11, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The board has fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the company who will be eligible to receive rights entitlements in the issue, as of July 23, 2020.
Rupee Opens | Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 74.94 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.02.
Glenmark Pharma falls 5% after DCGI pulls up for false claim on Favipiravir
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell over 5 percent after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued notices to the company seeking clarification regarding the false claim that its antiviral drug Fabiflu, is effective on COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities. The stock price declined as much as 5.10 percent in the early trade to Rs 408 on the BSE. The DCGI had issued notices based on a representation by a Member of Parliament (MP), who complained about the cost of the drug and the false claims. Glenmark initially fixed the price of the Fabiflu at Rs 103 per tablet, taking the overall cost of the 14-day regimen that includes 122 tablets to Rs 12,500. The company last week dropped the prices to Rs 75 per tablet that brought the cost down to Rs 9,150.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by HDFC Bank
Indian shares start the week on a positive note led by gains in index heavyweight HDFC Bank after it posted robust earning for the June Quarter. Other heavyweights like HDFC, Infosys, RIL, and ICICI Bank also added to the gains. At 9:18 am, the Senses was trading 275 points higher at 37,295 while the Nifty rose 66 points to 10,968. HDFC Bank rose 3 percent post earnings.