Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

Mousumi Paul | Published: July 20, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Stock Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to end higher for the fourth consecutive trading session led by the IT stocks and Britannia. The FMCG stock hit its 52-week high and remained the top gainer fo the Nifty50 index. At close, the Sensex ended 399 points higher to 37,419 while the Nifty index ended at 11,022, up 120 points. Barring pharma index, all sectors closed higher, with Nifty IT ending over 3 percent. Broader markets also added to the gains, ending 1 percent higher. Britannia, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Sun Pharma, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, BPCL and Tata Motors were the top losers. 
