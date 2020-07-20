Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher for 4th consecutive session, up over 1%; IT stocks, Britannia contribute gains

Here's what market expert Prakash Diwan has to say on HDFC Bank and M&M Financial



On HDFC Bank



The quantitative and qualitative factors, both give you a feeling that you could probably stay a bit out of this trade right now. For two reasons – one is the new leadership coming at a time when there is so much of volatility and uncertainty in the market, so it is very important to know who comes in and how the rest of the team accepts that. That is a very critical part. The second is – 19.6 percent growth, I don’t know whether you can extrapolate this and expect things to be looking as bright as ever. HDFC Bank always tends to gain market share in times of crisis and this quarter was no exception but the pre-ponderings of corporate loans and not personal loans in this particular book is something which is a bit worrisome. It is not growth that is very qualitatively encouraging or convincing. So I would like to stay away from HDFC Bank.



On M&M Financial (rights issue)



There is one way of looking at it saying probably there is not enough demand but what are we looking at, what numbers are we talking about – I think it is a management’s way of rewarding the shareholders and bringing up capital at a time when they probably believe it could help a little bit of a cushion and getting everybody to participate in that. So I take it quite positively in that sense but the market is probably reading too much into this huge discount that has been announced. The numbers are very encouraging and if you are expecting the rural economy to do well, especially the kind of portfolio that M&M Financial has and they are quite equipped to manage to blow into that, they will see a significant change going forward. So I am quite positive on it and any existing shareholder would just need to go ahead and buy those rights, there is no question about that.