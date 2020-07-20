Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty above 10,950; HDFC Bank up 3% post earnings

Here's what market expert Prakash Diwan has to say on HDFC Bank and M&M Financial
On HDFC Bank
The quantitative and qualitative factors, both give you a feeling that you could probably stay a bit out of this trade right now. For two reasons – one is the new leadership coming at a time when there is so much of volatility and uncertainty in the market, so it is very important to know who comes in and how the rest of the team accepts that. That is a very critical part. The second is – 19.6 percent growth, I don’t know whether you can extrapolate this and expect things to be looking as bright as ever. HDFC Bank always tends to gain market share in times of crisis and this quarter was no exception but the pre-ponderings of corporate loans and not personal loans in this particular book is something which is a bit worrisome. It is not growth that is very qualitatively encouraging or convincing. So I would like to stay away from HDFC Bank.
On M&M Financial (rights issue)
There is one way of looking at it saying probably there is not enough demand but what are we looking at, what numbers are we talking about – I think it is a management’s way of rewarding the shareholders and bringing up capital at a time when they probably believe it could help a little bit of a cushion and getting everybody to participate in that. So I take it quite positively in that sense but the market is probably reading too much into this huge discount that has been announced. The numbers are very encouraging and if you are expecting the rural economy to do well, especially the kind of portfolio that M&M Financial has and they are quite equipped to manage to blow into that, they will see a significant change going forward. So I am quite positive on it and any existing shareholder would just need to go ahead and buy those rights, there is no question about that.
Expect two wheeler sales to increase amid COVID-19 situation: Eicher Motors
Going forward, Eicher Motors expects increased demand for two-wheelers as people would be wary of using public transport amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's annual report. The company has presence in the two-wheeler segment through Royal Enfield, which sells niche bikes across domestic and international markets. Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said Royal Enfield was witnessing a strong initial customer interest with the gradual easing of the coronavirus-led lockdown. More here
AGR Hearing Today: Supreme Court to decide on staggered payments for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others
The Supreme Court on Monday will continue its hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The apex court on June 18 had adjourned the case, asking Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservice to submit financial statements and books of accounts of the last 10 years. Bharti Airtel owes a sum of about Rs 44,000 crore whereas Vodafone Idea owes a sum of about Rs 58,000 crore.
CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar is tracking all the developments related to the AGR dues case and gives a quick heads-up on what is expected and what has transpired so far. The hearing is scheduled for 2 pm today and the big question on everyone's mind is: Will the SC allow them a staggered payment over a 10-year schedule.
Potential successor has been with us for 25 years: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri
Aditya Puri, the Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, today said that his potential successor has been with the bank for 25 years, clearly indicating the preference given to internal candidates in the shortlist sent to RBI. “There has been a lot of talk about the successor not being with us for a long time. Our potential successor has been with us for 25 years. My successor was always in place, at least in my mind. It is now for RBI to decide,” Puri said. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the board had shortlisted three names, two internal and one external. Among the internal candidates picked by the board were Shashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad E Bharucha, and the sole external candidate was Sunil Garg of Citi. More here
M&M Financial Services’ shares rally 10% on robust Q1 earnings, rights issue announcement
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price jumped almost 10 percent in early trade on Monday after the company posted robust earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and its board approved rights issue. The stock rallied 9.98 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 228.65 apiece on the BSE.
The company registered 300 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 to Rs 432 crore as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Total consolidated revenue increased by 8 percent to Rs 3,069 crore as compared to Rs 2,838 crore, YoY. The standalone assets under management (AUM) as on June 30, 2020 rose 14 percent to Rs 81,436 crore as against Rs 71,406 crore, YoY.
Moreover, the board of directors of the company approved the conditions of an earlier-approved rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. On July 18, the board approved the rights issue instrument for a total 61,77,64,960 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,089 crore. The issue is fixed at Rs 50 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 48 per fully paid-up equity share. The issue will open on July 28, 2020, and close on August 11, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The board has fixed the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the company who will be eligible to receive rights entitlements in the issue, as of July 23, 2020.
Rupee Opens | Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 74.94 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.02.
Glenmark Pharma falls 5% after DCGI pulls up for false claim on Favipiravir
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell over 5 percent after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued notices to the company seeking clarification regarding the false claim that its antiviral drug Fabiflu, is effective on COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities. The stock price declined as much as 5.10 percent in the early trade to Rs 408 on the BSE. The DCGI had issued notices based on a representation by a Member of Parliament (MP), who complained about the cost of the drug and the false claims. Glenmark initially fixed the price of the Fabiflu at Rs 103 per tablet, taking the overall cost of the 14-day regimen that includes 122 tablets to Rs 12,500. The company last week dropped the prices to Rs 75 per tablet that brought the cost down to Rs 9,150.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by HDFC Bank
Indian shares start the week on a positive note led by gains in index heavyweight HDFC Bank after it posted robust earning for the June Quarter. Other heavyweights like HDFC, Infosys, RIL, and ICICI Bank also added to the gains. At 9:18 am, the Senses was trading 275 points higher at 37,295 while the Nifty rose 66 points to 10,968. HDFC Bank rose 3 percent post earnings.
India's debt to GDP may hit 88% in FY21; fiscal deficit goal likely only in FY30: SBI Ecowrap
India's debt to GDP could climb to 87.6 percent this fiscal, up from 72.2 percent last year, because of a collapsing GDP and consequently higher borrowings, said a note by SBI Ecowrap, a research publication of the State Bank of India. In absolute terms, the SBI Ecowrap team sees India's gross debt rising to around Rs 170 lakh crore this fiscal. "The GDP collapse is pushing up the debt to GDP ratio by at least 4 percent, implying that growth rather than continued fiscal conservatism is the only mantra to get us back on track," said the note. More here
MCX to go online from July 27 to include zero, negative prices
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Saturday said it will go live on July 27 with its new trading software to accommodate zero and negative prices of commodities derivatives contracts it offers on its platform. The new trading software will go online from July 27, bringing the bourse at par with global exchanges as CME Group, the world's largest derivatives place, has already adopted this standard in April, MCX said in a statement. In order to familiarise traders and members with the working of the new software, MCX successfully conducted its mock trading sessions on July 11 and July 18, without any adverse observation from members.
DCGI pulls up Glenmark for false claim on Favipiravir
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) issued notices to Glenmark seeking clarification from the company regarding the false claim that its antiviral drug Fabiflu, is effective on COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities. "It has been mentioned in representation that Glenmark has claimed that this drug is effective in co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes whereas in reality, as per protocol summary, this trial was not designed to assess the Fabiflu in co-morbid conditions. No clinically sufficient data specific to these conditions are available," said VG Somani, DCGI in the notice to the company. Fabiflu is the generic version of Favipiravir, which was approved by DCGI for treating mild COVID-19 patients in June.
Vodafone Idea pays another Rs 1,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues
Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing. "In line with the above, the company has yesterday (July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT (Department of Telecom) towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches," the filing said.
FPIs remain net sellers in Indian markets in July; pull out Rs 9,015 crore
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far as they pulled out Rs 9,015 crore from equities and debt securities with the surging markets providing profit booking opportunity amid concerns over rising cases of COVID-19. According to depositories data, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,058 crore from equities and Rs 2,957 crore from the debt segment on a net basis during July 1-17. The net outflow from Indian markets stood at Rs 9,015 crore during the period under review. The latest withdrawal has come after investment of Rs 24,053 crore by FPIs in domestic markets in June. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to end over four-month high on Friday led by buying in energy, infra, metal and banking stocks. The Sensex ended 1.50 percent or 548.46 points higher at 37,020.14 while the Nifty surged 1.51 percent or 161.75 points to settle at 10,901.70. Better than expected corporate earnings so far and excess of global liquidity helped markets gain for the fifth consecutive week, analysts said. This week, Sensex and Nifty gained over 1.2 percent each.
