Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty above 10,950; HDFC Bank up 3% post earnings

Pranati Deva | Published: July 20, 2020 11:29 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares start the week on a positive note with Nifty reclaiming 11,000-mark led by index heavyweight HDFC Bank, which rose over 3 percent after it posted robust earning for the June Quarter. Other heavyweights like Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance also added to the gains. Broader markets were also up with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rising around 1 percent each.

