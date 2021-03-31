Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggests a muted opening for Indian indices; HPCL, UltraTech Cement in focus

IT sector in FY21: Here's a rewind of how sector performed in pandemic-hit year
Today is the last trading day of the financial year and as the curtains come down on one of the most unprecedented years which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic--take a look back on how the year has been and which sectors and themes stood the test of time. IT companies were the big beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation in all the companies. It saw a v-shaped recovery in earnings, growth bounced back ahead of estimates in Q2, and Q3 saw the best growth in a decade. So consequently growth estimates got rerated higher and now brokerages are expecting the top IT companies to report close to 13-16 percent growth in the coming year versus their earlier estimate of 8-10 percent odd. Watch video for more
China's strong factory growth in March bolsters economic recovery
China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, with improving global demand adding further momentum to a solid economic recovery. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 50.6 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 13th straight month. Analysts had expected it to rise to 51.0. Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break, but this year millions of workers stayed put due to COVID-19 fears, which led to an earlier-than-usual resumption of business at factories.
TCS: Promoter Tata Sons releases pledge on 6.7 cr shares (1.81% equity) on March 26
Oil rises on expectations OPEC+ will maintain supply discipline
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies, with investors betting the producers will largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May. Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.29 a barrel at 0202 GMT, after falling 1.3% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $60.70 a barrel, after falling 1.6% in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to meet on Thursday, following a month in which oil prices have whipsawed on concerns about extended pandemic lockdowns in Europe, slow vaccine rollouts and rising COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil, pitted against growing optimism on growth in the United States.
Asian stocks poised for first monthly loss since Oct on bond rout
Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan climbed for a fourth consecutive day to a one-week high of 682.36 points. The index, last up 0.4%, was still a fair distance away from an all-time peak of 745.89 touched just last month. For the month so far, the index is down 1.6% to be on track for its first loss in five months. It is also poised for its smallest quarterly gain since a 21% fall in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended over 2 percent higher on Tuesday, rising for the second straight session boosted mainly by IT, metal and financial stocks. Meanwhile, gains in global market shares also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 1,128 points higher at 50,136 while the Nifty rose 338 points to settle at 14,845. Broader markets were also higher for the day with midcap and smallcap indices up 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Tata Steel, and Wipro were the top gainers while Axis Bank, M&M, Hindalco, and Bharti Airtel were the only stocks to end in the red.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!