Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggests a muted opening for Indian indices; HPCL, UltraTech Cement in focus

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended over 2 percent higher on Tuesday, rising for the second straight session boosted mainly by IT, metal and financial stocks. Meanwhile, gains in global market shares also lifted the sentiment. The Sensex ended 1,128 points higher at 50,136 while the Nifty rose 338 points to settle at 14,845. Broader markets were also higher for the day with midcap and smallcap indices up 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, Tata Steel, and Wipro were the top gainers while Axis Bank, M&M, Hindalco, and Bharti Airtel were the only stocks to end in the red.