Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty suggests a muted opening for Indian indices; HPCL, UltraTech Cement in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 31, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 8.00 points or 0.05 percent lower at 14,921.00, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. 

