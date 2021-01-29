Associate Partners
Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty breaches 13,900 ahead of Eco Survey; auto, banks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: January 29, 2021 09:37 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some morning gains but continued rising on Friday mainly led by auto and banking sectors ahead of the economic survey to be held later today. The survey forecasts India's FY22 growth at close to 11 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. The Auto index rose over 1 percent in early deals while the Nifty Bank was also up 0.5 percent.

