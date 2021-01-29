Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty breaches 13,900 ahead of Eco Survey; auto, banks gain

Opening bell: Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 13,900 ahead of the economic survey

Indian indices opened over half a percent higher on Friday with all sectors witnessing major buying in early deals ahead of the economic survey to be held later today. The survey forecasts India's FY22 growth at close to 11 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. This year's Economic Survey captures the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on the economy. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 345 points at 47,220 while the Nifty rose 113 points to 13,931.

Broader markets were also higher at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up over a percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Realyu rose the most, up 1.9 percent followed by Nifty Auto, up 1.7 percent. The Banking, Metal, and Fin Services indices were also up over 1 percent each while FMCG, IT and pharma rose around 0.4 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Grasim, ITC, and TCS were the only losers.