Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty breaches 13,900 ahead of Eco Survey; auto, banks gain

Economic Survey 2020-21 said to forecast FY22 growth at close to 11%
The Economic Survey 2020-21, which will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, has forecast India's FY22 growth at close to 11 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. This year's Economic Survey captures the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on the economy. Among the key figures to be tracked in the Survey are gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for 2021-22 and estimates for the current year (2020-21) as these will reflect the pace at which the government expects the economy to show a firm recovery. The Survey will also outline a roadmap for the rival of the Indian economy. Another important element of the Survey will be a roadmap for the 5 trillion economy. More here
Sensex gainers and losers at opening
Opening bell: Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 13,900 ahead of the economic survey
Indian indices opened over half a percent higher on Friday with all sectors witnessing major buying in early deals ahead of the economic survey to be held later today. The survey forecasts India's FY22 growth at close to 11 percent, sources told CNBC-TV18. This year's Economic Survey captures the impact of COVID-19-induced lockdown on the economy. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 345 points at 47,220 while the Nifty rose 113 points to 13,931.
Broader markets were also higher at opening with the midcap and smallcap indices up over a percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Realyu rose the most, up 1.9 percent followed by Nifty Auto, up 1.7 percent. The Banking, Metal, and Fin Services indices were also up over 1 percent each while FMCG, IT and pharma rose around 0.4 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Grasim, ITC, and TCS were the only losers.
Axis Bank Q3 net profit drops 36% to Rs 1,117 crore
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 36.4 percent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,116.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review slipped to Rs 19,274.39 crore as against Rs 19,494.87 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. "Reported profits after tax for the quarter are adversely impacted to the extent of Rs 1,050 crores on account of prudent expenses and provisioning charges during the quarter," it said. More here
IndiGo posts Rs 620 crore net loss in Q3
Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 620 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 496 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of Rs 2,884 crore and Rs 1,194 crore, respectively. The airline's total income declined 50 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement. Its total expenses in the December quarter slipped 41 per cent to Rs 5,765 crore. "The high level of consumer confidence in our product has indeed been heartening and we are glad to be making graduated and measured steps to a full recovery," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said. The airline is looking forward to a gradual resumption of scheduled international flights as increased aircraft utilisation is critical to its return to profitability, he added. Read more
Tata Chemicals consolidated Q3 PAT down 3.66% to Rs 160.85 crore
Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 3.66 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 160.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company's PAT stood at Rs 166.97 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Tata Chemicals said in a statement. Income from operations on a consolidated basis dipped 0.7 per cent to Rs 2,606 crore as compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. "During Q3, we have witnessed sequential improvement in demand, even as we navigate the margin pressures through agile execution of cost efficiencies. While we are focusing on business continuity, the health and safety of our employees and partners still remain our priority," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended nearly a percent lower on Thursday, extending losses for the fifth consecutive session with Nifty falling below 13,880 dragged mainly by losses in the IT and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 535.57 points or 1.13 percent lower at 46,874.36, while the Nifty declined 149.95 points or 1.07 percent to close at 13,817.55. Broader markets, meanwhile, reeled under pressure with Nifty Midcap index falling 0.59 percent and smallcap index declining 0.69 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Axis Bank, SBI, IOC, BPCL, and GAIL were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Powergrid led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!