Stock Market Live: Sensex trades over 200 points higher, Nifty above 15,200; IT, banks lead; metals lose shine

Ashok Leyland stock price falls 8% after posting Q3 loss of Rs 19 crore

Shares of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland plunged over 8 percent in early trade on Friday after the company posted a net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The loss included a one- time VRS cost of Rs 85 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Ashok Leyland’s revenue from operations during Q3FY21 rose 19.87 percent to Rs 4,813.51 crore from Rs 4,015.65 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 16.31 percent to Rs 287.85 crore from Rs 247.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.