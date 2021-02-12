Stock Market Live: Sensex trades over 200 points higher, Nifty above 15,200; IT, banks lead; metals lose shine

NSE to pick up 26% stake in Indian Gas Exchange
After Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas, and Gail (India) acquired 5 percent stake each in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), an arm of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to acquire at least 26 percent stake in IGX. According to a source aware of the development, the NSE board has already given clearance to this proposal and has approached markets regulator SEBI in this regard. In the Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas, and Gail deals, the value of the transactions was not available for the public. The source added that deal has also got a go-ahead from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and is in an advanced stage. More here
HDFC Securities on Indraprastha Gas
Our ADD recommendation on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 588 is premised on (1) robust volume growth led by its quasi-monopolistic position in Delhi/ NCR with regulatory support in the form of prioritized gas allocation and (2) portfolio of mature, semi-mature and new geographical areas (GA). 3QFY21 EBITDA/APAT was 10/14% below our estimates, owing to higher-than-expected operating expenses, lower-than-expected other income and higher-than-expected tax rate.
Market Watch: Ashish Kyal, Waves Strategy
Buy Mastek with a stop loss of Rs 1,176 and a target of Rs 1,286.
Buy Everest Industries with a stop loss of Rs 307 and a target of Rs 336.
Buzzing | Ashok Leyland stock price falls 8% after posting Q3 loss of Rs 19 crore
Shares of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland plunged over 8 percent in early trade on Friday after the company posted a net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The loss included a one- time VRS cost of Rs 85 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Ashok Leyland’s revenue from operations during Q3FY21 rose 19.87 percent to Rs 4,813.51 crore from Rs 4,015.65 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 16.31 percent to Rs 287.85 crore from Rs 247.48 crore in the year-ago quarter.
ITC shares fall 4% after Q3 earnings
The share price of ITC Ltd declined over 4 percent in early trade on Friday after the company reported an 11.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. ITC’s consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December 2020 was at Rs 3,587.09 crore as compared to Rs 4,050.4 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Its revenue rose 6.1 percent to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore, YoY. Cigarette business revenue, which contributed 43 percent to total business, grew 2.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,091.17 crore. However, the cigarette business’ EBIT fell 8.7 percent to Rs 3,658.65 crore in Q3FY21. More Here
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have opened on a tepid note this morning, unclear in its direction for the day. Sometimes traders do not wish to carry a lot of open positions over the weekend. However, the trend of the Nifty is positive and all dips can continue to be utilised as buying opportunities. The index still has steam to conquer levels closer to 15,500. 14,500-14,600 is a good support band for the Nifty and as long as that holds, we are in comfortable territory.
Stocks rallied and many mutual fund investors missed out. Now what?
Some mutual fund investors missed out on the budget-induced stock market rally due to some glitches in the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) system. In a statement, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said its migration to NACH had some glitches, due to which several mutual fund investors were not allotted units on time. This lead to investors losing out on the bull market rally. Such technical issues are more common than we think. However, investors can plan and prepare to mitigate such risks. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty nears 15,200; IT stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Friday mainly led by gains in heavyweights RIL, Infosys, and HDFC Bank. At 9:18 am,the Sensex was trading 133 points higher at 51,665 while the Nifty 8 points to 15,181. Gains were mainly led by IT, pharma and some banking stocks. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap indec up 0.3 percent adn smallcap index up 0.8 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Wipro, Infosys, Grasim, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were the top gainers while ITC, Shree Cements, Coal India, Maruti and UPL led the losses.
RailTel Corporation IPO to launch on February 16; price band set at Rs 93-94 per share
State-owned RailTel Corporation of India's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on February 16 to raise over Rs 800 crore. The issue will close on February 18 and the price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 93-94 per share. The information and communications technology infrastructure provider would be the sixth initial public offerings this year, after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. The IPO will be a complete offer for the sale of 8.7 crore equity shares by the government. Of this, 5 lakh shares will be reserved for the company's employees. Investors can bid for a minimum of 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.
Top brass of Sun Pharma to pay Rs 2.36 crore in whistleblower settlement case
The top brass of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries will pay Rs 2.36 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) towards settling charges by a whistleblower that Sun Pharma had diverted funds through related party transactions. Dilip Shanghvi, founder and Managing Director of Sun Pharma will have to pay Rs 62.35 lakh; Sudhir Valia, former whole-time director will pay Rs 37.41 lakh; Sailesh T Desai, Executive Director will pay Rs 37.41 lakh; Kalyanasundaram Subramanian, Executive non-independent director has been asked to pay Rs 36.97 lakh; Uday Baldota, CEO at Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will pay Rs 24.65 lakh; Sunil Ajmera, Company Secretary to pay Rs 18.70 lakh and Ashok Bhuta, Senior General Manager (legal and secretarial) will pay Rs 18.48 lakh as penalty. A whistleblower in a letter to SEBI had alleged that Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharmaceutical Laboratories had been diverting funds through Aditya Medisales Ltd (AML), its sole distributor in India. More here
Sebi slaps Rs 80 lakh fine on four entities for diverting IPO funds
Sebi has slapped fines totalling Rs 80 lakh on four entities for diverting proceeds from the initial public offer of Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd. A fine of Rs 20 lakh each has been imposed on Ketan Vora, Proprietor of New Fashion, K V Impex, Jigar Vora, Proprietor of J C Enterprise, and Dinesh Vora, HUF Proprietor of Vora Associates (noticees). An investigation was conducted by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into the initial public offer (IPO) of BPML for the period from July 7-15, 2011. The scrip of BPML was listed on BSE on July 7, 2011, after the IPO was open for subscription from June 20-23, 2011. More here
Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Thursday's volatile session higher led by gains in metals and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 222.13 points, or 0.43 points higher at 51,531.52, while the Nifty closed at 15,173.30, up 66.80 points, or 0.44 percent. Broader markets supported the upmove with smallcaps outperforming the frontline indices. Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT led the gains, while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty ended in the red. On the Nifty50, Hindalco Industries, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Adani Ports & SEZ and GAIL India were the top gainers, while Eicher Motors, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Coal India were the top losers.
