Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty end at record close; banks, metals lead
Asia shares up as strong Japan data offsets Wall St losses
DHFL Case: Auditor Grant Thornton report flags fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058 crore

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a tepid start for the Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: December 15, 2020 07:34 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a tepid note Tuesday following a mixed trend in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 27.00 points or 0.20 percent lower at 13,564.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement