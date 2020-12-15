Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a tepid start for the Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices ended at record close on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers as progress on COVID vaccine lifted investor sentiment. bank home, gains were led by bank, financials, metal and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 154 points higher to its record close of 46,253 while the Nifty rose 44 points to its closing high of 13,558. In intraday deals as well, The Sensex hit its all-time high of 46,373, rising as much as 274 points while the Nifty climbed its record high of 13,597, up as much as 83 points. Broader markets, however, outperform benchmarks during the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, L&T, Cipla, Coal India, and IOC were the top gainers while Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, M&M, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra led the losses.