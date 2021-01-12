Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,500 as banks drag

Opening Bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,500 as banks drag
Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking decline in Asian stocks as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment. On the domestic indices, losses were led banking and financial heaviweights HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 101 points at 49,168 while the Nifty fell 23 points to 14,462.Among sectors, the banking index lost 0.8 percent while Nifty IT also fell 0.6 percent and Nifty Fin Services was down 0.4 percent. However, Nifty Metal rallied, up nearly 1 percent while the Auto and pharma sectors were also in the green. GAIL, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints led the losses.
Bank NPAs may rise to 13.5-14.8% by September, RBI warns in latest report
The Indian banking system's bad loans may rise to a 20-year high on the back of COVID-19 induced stress, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned on January 11. In its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), the Reserve Bank said that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of scheduled commercial banks in India may rise to anywhere between 13.5 to 14.8 percent by September 2021 from 7.5 percent as of September 2020. "In view of the regulatory forbearances such as the moratorium, the standstill on asset classification and restructuring allowed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data on fresh loan impairments reported by banks may not be reflective of the true underlying state of banks’ portfolios. This, in turn, can underestimate the impact of stress tests, given that the slippage ratios of the latest quarter for which data is available are the basic building blocks of the macro-stress testing framework," the regulator warned in its report. More here
Metals, cement and healthcare will report highest YoY growth in profit: CLSA
Brokerage house CLSA, in a recent note, said that the profit before tax (PBT) for Indian stocks under its coverage is expected to rise 6 percent YoY on the back of strong demand after the easing of lockdown restrictions. This rise in profit is despite a high growth base from the same quarter previous year. As per CLSA, metals, cement, healthcare, auto (ex-Tata Motors) and PSU refiners will show the highest YoY PBT growth. However, financials, RIL, property and media s likely to see YoY PBT cuts, it added. "This good growth, along with a big reduction in telecom losses, will allow domestic-focused companies, ex-financials, to see 17 percent YoY PBT growth, the highest in over 30 quarters. Commentary on asset quality by banks and the demand outlook beyond this quarter for most other sectors will be keenly tracked," the brokerage observed. More here
No buyers for Burger King India shares; more profit-booking ahead likely, say analysts
Shares of quick-service restaurant chain Burger King India were locked at a lower circuit of 10 percent on Monday as investors continued to book profit on the stock after a sharp surge in prices post its listing. At close of trade, Burger King India shares ended at Rs 150.15 apiece on the NSE, down 10 percent. The counter was overwhelmed with a total of 6,98,451 pending sell orders. Interestingly, the counter recorded a total volume of 1.45 crore shares of which 1.08 crore or 74.15 percent are marked for delivery trades. Of the last 12 trading sessions, the stock has fallen in 9 sessions while it gained marginally in the remaining three. The company had made a stellar debut on the bourses on December 14, 2020, when the share was listed at Rs 112.50 apiece, an 87.50 percent premium over the issue price. More here
Asia shares mostly lower amid rising coronavirus cases, Washington turmoil
Asian stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment ahead of the start of the quarterly earnings season. Political uncertainty dominated trading as House Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection following a violent attack on the Capitol last week. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.48 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.91 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.54 percent. Defying the broader selloff, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.24 percent.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended at record close on Monday mainly led by IT stocks, which surged after IT major TCS reported better than expected earnings in the December quarter. Gains in auto, FMCG, and pharma stocks also witnessed major buying, however, the banking and metal indices continued their underperformance. The Sensex ended 487 points higher at its new closing high of 49,269 while the Nifty rose 137 points to its record close of 14,484. Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports led the losses.
