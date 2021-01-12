Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,500 as banks drag

Bank NPAs may rise to 13.5-14.8% by September, RBI warns in latest report

The Indian banking system's bad loans may rise to a 20-year high on the back of COVID-19 induced stress, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned on January 11. In its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR), the Reserve Bank said that gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of scheduled commercial banks in India may rise to anywhere between 13.5 to 14.8 percent by September 2021 from 7.5 percent as of September 2020. "In view of the regulatory forbearances such as the moratorium, the standstill on asset classification and restructuring allowed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data on fresh loan impairments reported by banks may not be reflective of the true underlying state of banks' portfolios. This, in turn, can underestimate the impact of stress tests, given that the slippage ratios of the latest quarter for which data is available are the basic building blocks of the macro-stress testing framework," the regulator warned in its report.