  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 13 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,500 as banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: January 12, 2021 09:18 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline in Asian stocks as political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases worldwide weighed on sentiment. On the domestic indices, losses were led by banking heavyweights ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement