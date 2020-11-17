Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 15 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 150 points, Nifty around 12,800; Tata Steel top gainer

Pranati Deva | Published: November 17, 2020 10:50 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some gains but continued trading higher on Tuesday, tracking global peers, as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes. Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective.  Back home, gains were led by financial and metal stocks, however, FMCG and IT stocks were in the red during the day.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement