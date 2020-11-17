Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 150 points, Nifty around 12,800; Tata Steel top gainer

Tata Steel shares jump 7% to hit 52-week high after Q2 earnings
The share price of Tata Steel jumped over 7 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 529.50 as brokerages maintained bullish view on the stock after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Tata Steel reported a 59.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY21 profit at Rs 1,635.4 crore, against Rs 4,043.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total revenue from operations, however, rose 7.4 percent to Rs 37,154 crore from Rs 34,759 crore, YoY. Operational performance during the quarter improved as EBITDA increased 59.7 percent to Rs 6,217 crore from Rs 3,893 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 16.7 percent from 11.3 percent, YoY.
Positive momentum in PV sales; 2-wheelers yet to pick up: Sources
The passenger vehicle (PV) sales saw positive momentum during Diwali, but two wheeler sales, especially entry level motorcycles are yet to see a pick up. PV sales between Dhanteras to Diwali are matching last year's sales during this period, according to auto industry sources. The 100 cc segment for two-wheelers did not see a demand pick up during the last 5 days, and sales in the 2-wheeler segment continue to be a challenge, sources said. Some 2-wheeler makers have increased discounts to reduce the inventory of unsold stock. Watch video for more
Mahindra & Mahindra | The company said that its Zaheerabad plant in Telangana will be hub for new K2 Tractor series. It said that K2 will bring incremental investments of Rs 100 crore and double the employment in the tractor plant at Zaheerabad by 2024
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
Any dip towards 12,600 – 12,450 should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside, the next milestone of 13,000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13,100 – 13,200 in this week itself.
Traders are advised not to expect any meaningful correction in the near future and hence, do not venture into taking contradictory bets in such a strong Bull Run. We are sounding extremely optimistic because almost all major sectors are contributing to this surge and hence, can be considered a robust one. The broader market has also started to give some mesmerizing moves and mind you, this is just a beginning of the mega Bull Run.
DHFL insolvency: Piramal protests against Adani's surprise proposal to bid for entire company
Piramal Enterprises on Friday has asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to reject Adani Properties' proposal to bid for the entire portfolio of the troubled non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) or it would withdraw from the process, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. This comes after Adani Properties, in a letter to the CoC, said it intends to revise its bid for DHFL, and bid for the entire portfolio instead of just the wholesale and SRA assets, according to multiple people familiar with the development said. Adani Properties is believed to have proposed that it would offer more than Oaktree Capital, which is currently the sole bidder for the entire book with an offer of Rs 31,000 crore, said people familiar with the matter.
Airbnb IPO filing shows third-quarter earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus
Airbnb Inc's initial public offering (IPO) registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years. The filing, published ahead of Airbnb's anticipated stock market debut in December, showed a dramatic recovery in its fortunes, after the coronavirus outbreak dragged down its core home rental business during the first half of the year. Airbnb's revenue fell 18 percent in the third quarter to $1.34 billion from a year earlier, but it reported net profit of about $219 million, helped mainly by a clamp-down on costs. Its business took a bigger hit internationally than in the United States, reflecting the financial fallout of extensive lockdowns in Europe to contain the spread of the virus. More here
BPCL shares slip 5% as RIL, Saudi Aramco skip the stake sale race
The share price of BPCL slipped on Tuesday as Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make any bid in the stake sale. The stock fell as much as 5 percent to Rs 392.10 apiece on the NSE. Finance Minister in a tweet said, "Strategic disinvestment of BPCL now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received." However, the numbers of bids received or the names of the bidders have not been disclosed. Separately, four industry officials said 3-4 bids have been put in. The government will sell a 53 percent stake in the oil marketing company.
J&J starts two-dose trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose. The US drugmaker plans to enroll up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September. The UK arm of the study is aiming to recruit 6,000 participants and the rest will join from other countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases such as the United States, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa, and Spain, it said.
BPCL gets multiple bids; no supermajor in race
The government on Monday received 'multiple' bids for buying out its stake in India's second-biggest fuel retailer BPCL but billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make a bid. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which is handling the strategic sale, tweeted that the transaction advisors for the sale of government's 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) have reported receiving "multiple expressions of interest." expressions of interest." "The transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA," he said. TA stands for a transaction advisor. "Strategic disinvestment of BPCL progresses: Now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record high on vaccine hopes; RIL up 2%
Indian indices opened at a record high on Tuesday, tracking global peers, as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes. Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. The Sensex rose 458 points to new high of 44,096 while the Nifty rose 154 points to 12,934. Back home gains were led by heavyweights RIL and financials. Broader markets were also higher with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. All sectors were also in the green. The Nifty Metal surged the most, up over 1 percent while the Nifty Bank and Fin Servcies indices were up 0.8 percent each.
Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting, vaccine hopes
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday on expectations OPEC and its allies will extend oil production cuts for at least three months, while sentiment was bolstered by news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. Brent crude futures for January rose 16 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $43.98 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December added 13 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $41.47 a barrel. Equity markets rose on hopes of a quicker economic recovery after Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. This comes after Pfizer reported last week that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.
Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs
Asian stocks cautiously pushed further into record territory on Tuesday, and oil edged higher after U.S. benchmarks were pepped up by news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection based on interim late-state data. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm became the second drugmaker, after Pfizer Inc, to announce promising trial data in the development of a vaccine to defeat the pandemic. Its shares gained 9.6 percent on the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.11 percent on Tuesday morning, a day after hitting its highest level since launching in 1987. Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23 percent, after Monday's trading had been severely curtailed by a software glitch.
Gold hits one-week high as dollar eases, pandemic worsens
Gold prices touched a one-week high on Monday as the dollar retreated while mounting US coronavirus cases fuelled concerns over the pandemic's impact on economic recovery, underpinning hopes of further monetary stimulus. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,892.15 per ounce by 0540 GMT, after hitting its highest level since November 9 at $1,898.81 earlier in the session. The US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,892.20. The dollar index hit a one-week trough, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. Coronavirus cases crossed the 11-million mark in the United States on Sunday, while President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers called for urgent action to address the crisis.
Tata Steel posts Rs 1,665-crore net profit; here are key points
Tata Steel has reported a consolidated net profit decline of about 50 percent to Rs 1,665.07 crore in the September 2020 quarter. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,302.31. Its total income stood at Rs 37,376.13 crore, against Rs 34,762.73 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses were at Rs 35,244.58 crore, against Rs 34,758.15 crore a year ago, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing. The company has initiated discussions with Sweden-based SSAB on the potential sale of Tata Steel Netherland business, including Ijmuiden steelworks, it said in a statement. Tata Steel has also initiated the process to separate Tata Steel Netherlands and Tata Steel UK and will pursue separate strategic paths for the Netherlands and the UK businesses in the future.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday's volatile session higher led by gains in pharma, financials and realty stocks. The Sensex ended 85.81 points or 0.20 percent higher at 43,443.00 while the Nifty gained 29.15 points or 0.23 percent to close at 12,719.95. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 0.8 and 0.9 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty rallied over 1 percent each followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories led gains among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, HDFC Bank and UPL were the top losers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!