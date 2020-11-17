Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 150 points, Nifty around 12,800; Tata Steel top gainer

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

Any dip towards 12,600 – 12,450 should be used as a buying opportunity. On the upside, the next milestone of 13,000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13,100 – 13,200 in this week itself.

Traders are advised not to expect any meaningful correction in the near future and hence, do not venture into taking contradictory bets in such a strong Bull Run. We are sounding extremely optimistic because almost all major sectors are contributing to this surge and hence, can be considered a robust one. The broader market has also started to give some mesmerizing moves and mind you, this is just a beginning of the mega Bull Run.