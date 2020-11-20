Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 12,800; metal stocks shine

New Listing | Gland Pharma lists at Rs 1,710 per share on the NSE, a 14 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,500 per share

Gland Pharma listed at Rs 1,710 on the NSE, a 14 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 1,500 apiece. Soon after opening, the shares traded about 5.5 percent higher to Rs 1,795.30. On BSE, the shares opened at Rs 1,701, a 13.4 premium over its issue price.

It had opened its Rs 6,480 crore IPO during November 9-11. The issue closed with 2.06 times subscription last week.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable focused B2B company. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1,500 per share.