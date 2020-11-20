Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty above 12,800; metal stocks shine

New Listing | Gland Pharma lists at Rs 1,710 per share on the NSE, a 14 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,500 per share
Gland Pharma listed at Rs 1,710 on the NSE, a 14 percent premium to the issue price of Rs 1,500 apiece. Soon after opening, the shares traded about 5.5 percent higher to Rs 1,795.30. On BSE, the shares opened at Rs 1,701, a 13.4 premium over its issue price.
It had opened its Rs 6,480 crore IPO during November 9-11. The issue closed with 2.06 times subscription last week.
Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest growing injectable focused B2B company. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1,500 per share.
The funds raised from this issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, said the company. Read more here.
Two vaccines could be authorized soon, say EU official
The European Union’s top official said Thursday that two COVID-19 vaccines could receive conditional market authorisation as early as the second half of December. Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which created its serum with German drugmaker BioNTech, could be approved by the end of the year by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) if all proceeds now without any problem. Von der Leyen added this is the very first step to be able to be on the market. Von der Leyen said the EMA is in constant contact with the FDA to synchronize the assessment of the vaccines. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,750; IT, metal stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Friday mainly led by gains in IT and metal stocks even as the global sentiment remained negative due to rising coronavirus cases. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 120 points at 43,720 while the Nifty 18 points to 12,789. Broader markets were also high at opening with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up over half a percent each. All sectors were also in the red with Nifty Metal rallying around 2 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto als orose 0.6 percent. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Titan were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while UPL, SBI Life, Adani POrts, HUL and Bajaj Auto led the losses.
Reliance Retail completes Rs 47,265 crore fundraise from 10.09% stake sale
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Thursday said it has completed the sale of about 10 per cent stake in its retail unit to a clutch of foreign investors for Rs 47,265 crore. Since September 25, the company has sold 10.09 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to private equity firms Silver Lake Partners, KKR, GIC, TPG and General Atlantic, as well as sovereign wealthfunds Mubadala, ADIA and PIF. "RRVL has received cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crore from the following financial partners and allotted 69.27 crore equity shares to them," the company said in a statement. Silver Lake Partners bought 2 per cent stake in two tranches for Rs 9,375 crore while KKR invested Rs 5,550 crore for 1.19 per cent interest. More here
SEBI demands $8.4 billion from Sahara in Supreme Court petition
India's market regulator has filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to direct embattled Sahara conglomerate chief Subrata Roy and two of his companies to deposit 626 billion rupees ($8.4 billion) that it said was due to its investors. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) told the Supreme Court that Sahara had failed to comply with 2012 and 2015 court orders to deposit the entire amount it collected from investors along with 15 percent annual interest, according to a copy of the petition filed on Wednesday and seen by Reuters. Sahara, once the sponsor of India's national cricket team, has been embroiled in a battle with SEBI over repaying billions of dollars to investors who put their money in a bond scheme that was later ruled to be illegal. More here
Global stocks wobble after Treasury Secy Mnuchin pulls plug on US stimulus
Global stocks came under pressure on Friday after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to pandemic relief for struggling businesses, sparking a rare clash between the central bank and Treasury and weighing on sentiment. Asian shares staged a mixed open and futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.66 percent, erasing the firmer lead from a strong Wall Street session overnight. US markets had previously rallied after Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to revive talks to craft a new fiscal relief package. However, that sentiment faded after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin later asked the Federal Reserve to return money earmarked under the March pandemic relief act for emergency lending to businesses, nonprofits and local governments. More here
Merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank to strengthen DBS Bank’s India business, says Moody's
Moody's Investors Service said that Singapore's DBS Bank will strengthen its India business after the merger with beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a draft scheme to amalgamate the troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) into DBS Bank India, which is fully owned by DBS Bank Ltd. “The merger will strengthen DBS’s business position in India by adding new retail and small and medium sized customers. We estimate that DBS India's customer deposits and net loans will increase by about 50 percent-70 percent following the merger,” Moody’s said in a note. LVB will also add around 500 branches to DBS India's 27 branches. India is one of DBS’s priority markets, and the acquisition of LVB fits DBS’s expansion strategy.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended over 1 percent lower on Thursday after 4 sessions of gains, following losses in global peers, as widening COVID-19 restrictions weighed on market sentiment. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by financials but IT and metal sectors also contributed to the fall. The Sensex ended 580 points lower at 43,600 while the Nifty fell 166 points to settle at 12,772. Broader markets were also lower with the Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent while the Nifty Smallcap index fell 0.23 percent. During the day, the benchmark indices hit intra-day record highs for fourth straight session. The Sensex rose as much as 50 points to its new high of 44,230 while the Nifty added 25 points to its all-time high of 12,963.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!