Stock Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 13,300 amid volatility; banks drag; IT, pharma stocks gain

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

Any bounce back towards 13,450 – 13,550 is likely to get sold into; whereas on the lower side, Nifty has reached its first level of retracement i.e. the ‘89-EMA’ level (13,100) on the ‘180-minutes’ chart. Ideally, the next level of the natural profit booking is around 12,800, which is the ‘200-SMA’ level on the same time frame chart. But before this, yesterday’s low of 13,130, would be seen as immediate support for the index.

Traders are continuously advised to stay light and avoid taking contradictory bets in the coming session. With a larger view, this correction should be interpreted as a healthy sign and it will certainly provide better opportunities to enter marquee names on correction. But for momentum traders, the way chart structure seems distorted; it has certainly dented the recent optimism.