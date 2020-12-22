  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 13,300 amid volatility; banks drag; IT, pharma stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: December 22, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices traded were volatile on Tuesday tracking a mixed trend in the global peers amid cautiousness on renewed fears of a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. All sectors, except Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, were trading under pressure with PSU Bank, auto, pharma and FMCG indices down 0.5-1.5 percent.

