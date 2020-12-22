Stock Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 13,300 amid volatility; banks drag; IT, pharma stocks gain

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
Any bounce back towards 13,450 – 13,550 is likely to get sold into; whereas on the lower side, Nifty has reached its first level of retracement i.e. the ‘89-EMA’ level (13,100) on the ‘180-minutes’ chart. Ideally, the next level of the natural profit booking is around 12,800, which is the ‘200-SMA’ level on the same time frame chart. But before this, yesterday’s low of 13,130, would be seen as immediate support for the index.
Traders are continuously advised to stay light and avoid taking contradictory bets in the coming session. With a larger view, this correction should be interpreted as a healthy sign and it will certainly provide better opportunities to enter marquee names on correction. But for momentum traders, the way chart structure seems distorted; it has certainly dented the recent optimism.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index opened in the green but is unable to sustain; the breaking of 13,500 yesterday has happened on the back of very high volumes. That being said, traders should not take an unnecessary risk by investing in long or short trades. We are at a precarious juncture and the markets would take a few sessions to stabilize before a direction emerges.
Asian stocks slip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects
Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, extending a pullback from multi-year highs hit last week on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19 that shut down much of Britain could lead to a slower global economic recovery. Australian S&P/ASX 200 widened losses to be down 0.67 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.85 percent. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.21 percent. China’s benchmark CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index both opened down 0.2 percent.
”An escalation of European COVID-19 restrictions in response to fears around a new variant, which is supposed to be faster spreading, should, and did, of course, elicit a negative reaction from prices via the near-term global growth impact,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi. ”Illiquid conditions will persist through year-end, but dips like this could present more of an opportunity to fade than anything else,” he said. More here
Outlook 2021: IT sector jumped 50% in 2020, is there more steam left?
The IT sector has been one of the best performing sectors in 2020, rising 50 percent in comparison to a 13 percent rise in the benchmarks. While other sectors were facing the brunt of the pandemic, a healthy deal pipeline, improved guidance brought the technology sector into investors' focus. Brokerage house Credit Suisse, in a recent report, said that it believes COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and, hence, we believe the sector has entered a technology upcycle with digital becoming the mainstream. All constituents in the Nifty IT index were also positive for the year with L&T Infotech surging the most, up 95 percent. Meanwhile, MindTree, Info Edge, Infosys, Coforge, HCL Tech and Mphasis rallied over 50 percent each in 2020. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty around 13,400; all key sectors in the green
Indian indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday after a 3 percent fall in the previous session as all key sectors witnessed buying in early deals. Meanwhile, Asian peers continued to remain cautious on renewed fears a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 188 points at 45,742 while the Nifty rose 58 points to 13,386. Broader markets were also positive woth the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, GAIL, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Divi's Labs and Eicher Motors rose the most while HDFC, M&M, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints led the losses.
House passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, catchall spending bill as tumultuous session wraps up
The House easily passed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Lawmakers tacked on a USD 1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year. The lopsided 359-53 vote was a bipartisan coda to months of partisanship and politicking as lawmakers wrangled over the relief question, a logjam that broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked. More here
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO sails through on Day 1; Issue fully subscribed led by retail investors
The initial public offering (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell has been subscribed 1.08 times on Monday, the first day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 72.64 lakh equity shares as against a reduced offer size of 66.66 lakh shares. As per the subscription data available on exchanges, the retail portion has received subscription of 2.2 times and that of non-institutional investors 3.8 percent. Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) have not started putting their bids yet.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty plunged 3 percent Monday as selloff intensified across the sectors. The Sensex plunged 1406.73 points or 3.00 percent to close at 45,553.96 while the Nifty ended 432.15 points or 3.14 percent lower at 13,328.40. All the Nifty sectoral indices tanked 2-7 percent each. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 plunged 5 percent each.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!