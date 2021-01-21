  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex trades above 50,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high; all sectors gain

Pranati Deva | Published: January 21, 2021 09:57 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading at record high levels on Thursday with Sensex breaching 50,000-mark as all sectors witnessed massive buying in early deals. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.8 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and RIL were the top gainers while TCS, Adani Ports, HDFC, Coal India and M&M led the losses. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement