Stock Market Live: Sensex trades above 50,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high; all sectors gain

Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 50,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high; all sectors gain

Indian indices opened at record high levels on Thursday with Sensex breaching 50,000-mark as all sectors witnessed massive buying in early deals. The Sensex rose as much as 334 points to hit a new high of 50,126 while the Nifty rose 92 points to its record high of 14,736. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.8 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and RIL were the top gainers hwile TCS, Adani Ports, HDFC, Coal India and M&M led the losses. All sectors were also in the green at opening with the auto index rising the most 1 percent while Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Pharma rose 0.4 percent each.