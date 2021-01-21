Stock Market Live: Sensex trades above 50,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high; all sectors gain

Competition Commission of India approves Axis-Max Life deal
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday has given its long awaited approval for the Axis Bank-Max Life transaction. Through its twitter handle, the competition watchdog informed that it has approved acquisition of stake in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities. On January 7, CNBC-TV18 had reported on CCI’s approval being in final stages for the Axis Bank-Max Life transaction. It has been a long road for the Axis Bank-Max Life transaction. In the last six months since announcement, the deal has already hit many regulatory roadblocks forcing the promoters to make multiple tweaks to the contours. But, finally, with the CCI approval, the wait could come to an end. As per the proposed transaction, Axis entities which comprise of Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities will be acquiring a total 19 percent stake in Max Life Insurance. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 50,000 for the first time ever, Nifty at record high; all sectors gain
Indian indices opened at record high levels on Thursday with Sensex breaching 50,000-mark as all sectors witnessed massive buying in early deals. The Sensex rose as much as 334 points to hit a new high of 50,126 while the Nifty rose 92 points to its record high of 14,736. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.8 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and RIL were the top gainers hwile TCS, Adani Ports, HDFC, Coal India and M&M led the losses. All sectors were also in the green at opening with the auto index rising the most 1 percent while Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Pharma rose 0.4 percent each.
Biocon Q3FY21: Here's what to expect
Stock of pharma major Biocon has risen 60 percent from its March 2020 lows. The company is scheduled to report its Q3FY21 earnings tomorrow (January 21). CNBC-TV18 poll suggest a revenue growth of 10 percent and margins are expected to come at around 25 percent. Watch video for more.
Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to Rs 350.14 crore
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 74.52 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 percent to Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said. Havells' total expenses were at Rs 2,744.72 crore as against Rs 2,064.24 crore, up 32.96 percent. Revenue from the Switchgears segment was Rs 437.12 crore, up 32.10 percent as against Rs 330.90 crore in the year-ago period of October-December. Revenue from its cables segment was up 27.11 percent to Rs 905.17 crore as against Rs 712.08 crore in October-December 2019-20. More here
Future Group-Reliance deal gets Sebi nod
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday granted approval to the deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail, an arm of Mukesh Ambani-led RIL. Biyani had entered into the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail in August 2020. Under the agreement, Future Group was to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Retail Ventures (RRVL). In its letter of approval, the regulator listed a number of conditions in accordance to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and also referred to the apprehensions raised by Amazon. “Company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities is subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme," the regulator said. More here
Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.24 times on day 1
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints, the fifth-largest decorative paints company in India, or Indigo Paints IPO was subscribed 1.24 times on the first day of bidding on January 20. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 58,40,000 shares. The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore. Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints on Tuesday said it has mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices edged higher to end at a record close on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, led by gains in IT and auto stocks. Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal were also positive, lifting the sentiment further, however, FMCG was the only index to end in the red. The Sensex ended 394 points higher at 49,792 while the Nifty rose 123 points to settle at 14,645. Broader markets were also higher for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent each.
