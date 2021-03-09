Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 15,050; banks rise, energy stocks fall

Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking

The Rs. 596 crore MTAR Technologies IPO has received an overwhelming response with the IPO getting subscribed by almost 201 times. The retail portion was subscribed by 28.4x while the QIB and the NIB categories were subscribed by 165x and 650.8x respectively. The MTAR stock is expected to be listed on the exchanges on the 16th of March and if grey market premiums are anything to go by then it is going to be nothing short of a bumper listing. One of the reasons for the expected bumper listing is that it is one of a kind company with no comparable peers.

The company caters to marquee clients like ISRO, DRDO, NPCIL, Bloom Energy and Rafaeland is uniquely positioned to benefit from the Government’s focus on the defence sector and make in India initiative. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the company and have recommended a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO.