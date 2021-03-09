Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 15,050; banks rise, energy stocks fall

Lupin | The company’s subsidiary Lupin Pharma Canada Ltd has partnered with Endoceutics, a women’s health focused innovative Canadian biotech company, to commercialize Intrarosa in Canada indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy offered as a vaginal ovule containing 6.5 mg of Prasterone.
- Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 2,980 and a target of Rs 3,100.
- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,650 and a target of Rs 7,050.
- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 719 and a target of Rs 790.
- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,310 and a target of Rs 1,380.
The Rs. 596 crore MTAR Technologies IPO has received an overwhelming response with the IPO getting subscribed by almost 201 times. The retail portion was subscribed by 28.4x while the QIB and the NIB categories were subscribed by 165x and 650.8x respectively. The MTAR stock is expected to be listed on the exchanges on the 16th of March and if grey market premiums are anything to go by then it is going to be nothing short of a bumper listing. One of the reasons for the expected bumper listing is that it is one of a kind company with no comparable peers.
The company caters to marquee clients like ISRO, DRDO, NPCIL, Bloom Energy and Rafaeland is uniquely positioned to benefit from the Government’s focus on the defence sector and make in India initiative. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the company and have recommended a "Subscribe" rating to the IPO.
Market quote by Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"We are treading towards the upper end of the Nifty range which is 15,300. If we get past that, we would be out of the choppy zone and can then aim at achieving 15,500-15,600 on the index. Until then we will be stuck in this band between 14,800-15,300. Good support lies at 14,800 and as long as that is not violated, the overall trend continues to remain bullish."
JMC Projects shares rally over 13% after co signs agreement for Rs 1000-cr project
The share price of JMC Projects (India) rallied over 13 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 88.80 apiece on the BSE after the company signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation of Maldives for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore. In an exchange filing, JMC Projects said that it had signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Limited (FDC), a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives. “The total value for this project is estimated to be around $137 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) and is planned to be financed via a loan from multilateral funding agency,” the company said. More here
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"As of now, markets have shrugged off the initial scare triggered by the rising bond yields. Bulls are back in action in the mother market US. But in India continuous FII selling is preventing the markets from scaling new highs. Markets are likely to consolidate. Investors may utilize dips to buy high-quality names in private sector banking, insurance, IT, cement and autos. For mid- small-caps, there is more room to appreciate"
Momentumisers: Here’s why Infosys is moving up consistently and what next
Infosys share price has surged from Rs 1,240 apiece to around Rs 1,340 in the last 10 days. The uptrend in the IT stock has come with a bit of short-covering because the open interest is down by close to around 5 percent and it is close to above 20-day moving average (DMA), 50 DMA as well as 100 DMA. If Infosys can hold on to Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,300 levels then it will be interesting to see if the stock can trade higher. Watch the video for more details.
Cement would be a good sector to hold on to, says UTI AMC's Swati Kulkarni
Swati Kulkarni, executive VP & equity fund manager at UTI AMC believes that cement would be a good sector to hold on for next 3-5 years. She said, "The thought process has been to look at companies within the cement sector which have been very good at capital efficiency level. At this point of time north and central India are likely to be strong in terms of demand. So this sector is also looking good from a cyclical perspective particularly when you see that private capex might get pushed because of the housing revival. Also infrastructure is something which is in long term planning of the government. So from a long term perspective of about 3-5 years, this sector could be a good sector to hold on." More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 450 points higher, Nifty nears 15,100; banks, metals rise
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian stocks, which were higher helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a $1.9 trillion US stimulus bill. Domestically, all sectors witnessed broad-based buying with banks, financials and metals supporting the indices the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 443 points at 50,884 while the Nifty rose 129 points to 15,085. Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, SBI Life, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Hindalco were the top gainers while BPCL, IOC, GAIL, UPL and Infosys led the losses.
Petrol, diesel prices steady for the tenth day in a row
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel rates static for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday. Accordingly, petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 a litre, while diesel prices maintained its price line of Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.57 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.60 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Gold prices rebound from 9-month low: Expert discuss buying strategies
There are two-three ways in which people buy gold, said Nirupama Soundararajan, senior fellow & head-research at Pahle India Foundation, on Monday. Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, she said, “There are two-three ways in which people buy gold. One, the trigger has been some kind of festivity or occasion. Second, purchase of gold where people save and buy. Third, ad hoc purchases; ad hoc purchases have always been on the low and it is probably through channel such as digital where ad hoc purchases happen.” “Gold is not something that you trade in the short-term. Gold has always been a commodity that you hold for a medium-term or long-term. Historically, medium-term seems to be an ideal time to keep gold which is between three and five years because then you have a more realistic sense of what is happening in the economy,” said Soundararajan. For more details, watch the video
Oil prices rise on expected economic recovery, likely drawdown in oil stocks
Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after U.S. Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States. But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains. Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.24. On Monday, Brent crude oil price rose above $70 a barrel after Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the Saudi oil industry, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports.
Dollar reigns supreme on yields, recovery advantage
The U.S. dollar held near a 3 1/2-month high against its rivals on Tuesday as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the U.S. currency at an advantage. The dollar’s index against six major currencies rose 0.1% to 92.469, its highest since late November, building on its 0.5% gains on Monday. Against the yen, the dollar rose to 109.19 yen, its highest level in nine months, while the euro slipped to $1.18355, a low last seen in late November.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices flat on Monday as gains in metals and energy stocks were capped by losses in financials and FMCG space. Meanwhile, global shares also fell as the US Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters. The Sensex ended 36 points higher at 50,441 while the Nifty rose 18 points to settle at 14,956. Broader markets, however, ended positive for the day with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent. On the Nifty50 index, UPL, GAIL, L&T, ONGC and SBI Life were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, Shree Cement, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Bajaj Auto led the losses. Among sectors, gains were witnessed in energy, metal and IT sectors with the indices up 0.4-1 percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma also rose 0.2 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto dragged frontline indices for the day.
