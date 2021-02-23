Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 14,750; RIL, ICICI Bank top contributors

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Advisory
- Buy Indus Tower with a stop loss of Rs 252 and a target of Rs 285.
- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,750 and a target of Rs 3,200.
- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 30 and a target of Rs 54.
Sectoral trend at opening
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty around 14,750; RIL, ICICI Bank top contributors
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, snapping five sessions of losses, led by broad-based gains across sectors. Heavyweights RIL, TCS, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank contributed the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 216 points at 49,961 while the Nifty rose 73 points to 14,748.
Reliance Industries expects approvals for O2C business spin-off by second quarter
Reliance Industries Ltd expects to get the necessary approvals to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a separate unit by the second quarter of the next fiscal year, the company said in a presentation to investors on Monday. The company had initiated the process of spinning off the O2C business at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slump in fuel demand and weighed on the segment's recent results. Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will retain full control of the business post-restructuring, the company said in the presentation. The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate also announced its aim to work with the O2C business to reduce its carbon footprint and become "net carbon zero" by 2035.
Zomato raises $250mn in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others
Info Edge on Monday said its investee company Zomato has raised $250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at $5.4 billion. "Zomato Pvt Ltd has closed a primary fundraise of $250 million from five different investors...The transactions valued Zomato at a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion (exchange rate of Rs 73.5 per US dollar)," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. On a fully converted and diluted basis, Info edge's effective stake in Zomato stands at 18.4 percent, it added. Comments from Zomato could not be elicited immediately. More here
Petrol, diesel prices rise again after two-day pause
Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday touched a new high after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates after keeping it unchanged for two days in a row. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34-38 paise per litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.93 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol comes for Rs 97.34 a litre and diesel for Rs 88.44. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Banking sector: India Ratings revises FY22 outlook to stable; upgrades credit growth estimates
India Ratings has revised its outlook on the overall banking sector from negative to stable for FY22. According to the agency, substantial systemic measures have reduced COVID-linked stress below expected levels. It has also steeply upgraded its credit growth estimates for the current fiscal. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh gets more details
.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended over 2 percent lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling in banks, IT and auto stocks. The Sensex plunged 1,145.44 points, or 2.25 percent, to 49,744.32, while the Nifty ended at 14,675.70, down 306.05 points, or 2.04 percent. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices fell over 1 percent each. Barring metals, all other sectoral indices ended with deep cuts. On the Nifty50 index, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Axis Bank were the top losers, while Adani Ports and SEZ, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries were the top gainers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!