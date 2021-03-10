Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 15,100; IT, pharma stocks support; financials drag

ABB Power Products& Systems India | The company has won orders worth Rs 160 crore from the Government of India's electric locomotive manufacturer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), and the Central Organization for Rail Electrification (CORE), to power electric freight locomotives for the Indian Railways.
Gold rate today: Yellow metal eases; likely to find support at Rs 44,400 per 10 grams
Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday after witnessing a sharp rally in the previous session. International spot prices also fell, while the silver price declined by nearly 1 percent. At 10:40 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.14 percent to Rs 44,794 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,857 and opening price of Rs 44,730 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.68 percent lower at Rs 67,023 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 66,951 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,480 per kg. On Tuesday, gold and silver prices rebounded sharply from 10 months low level as bond yields fell and the dollar index weakened. Short covering also lifted prices of precious metals prices. More here
Perspective on AMFI Data by Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales & Distribution, Motilal Oswal AMC
"Trend is similar to January 2021, pure equity net negative by 10k cr led by profit booking or get re-allocation to alternate investment avenues like real estate / direct equity or IPO’s. It is good to see positive flows in the dynamic / BAF category, this is a good category in current times where the asset allocation model rebalance portfolios between equities an cash using valuation models. Some meaningful consolidation of markets could lead investors to come back and make fresh allocations at some stage, there is general worry on valuations and the current rally possibly unreal and therefore investors seem to be trying to time in some way. First few days march look slightly better with the redemption velocity coming down, but need to wait for how it plays through the month."
Market Watch: Pritesh Mehta, Yes Securities
- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 605 and a target of Rs 675.
- Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 950 and a target of Rs 1,050.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking
For the coming session, we will closely watch the levels of 15,150 – 15,200 and any sustained trade above it can trigger a fresh leg of upmove. However, a failure to do the same can drag the Nifty back to the lower range of 14,900 that has acted as a support for the last two days and should be taken as a sacrosanct point.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We are close to the upper end of the Nifty range. It is imperative for the markets to cross the level of 15,300 as that would reinstate the continuation of the existing upward trend. Until then we will experience range-bound movements and choppy intraday sessions. Strong support for the Nifty lies at 14,800.
IndusInd Bank shares jump 3.5% after CLSA raises target price, indicates 30% upside
Shares of IndusInd Bank jumped 3.5 percent on Wednesday after global brokerage house CLSA raised the target price for the stock while maintaining a bullish stance. The brokerage maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,325 from Rs 1,100 per share earlier indicating a 30 percent upside. The stock rose as much as 3.5 percent to day's high of Rs 1,060.45 per share on the BSE. Just in 2021, it has added over 16 percent. According to the brokerage, the lender has reported a transformative journey in the last two years and has debulked corporate books and increased granularity of liabilities. It also increased EPS estimates for the private bank by 3-6 percent.
RIL shares gain after JioBusiness launches enterprise grade fibre connectivity for MSMBs
The share price of Reliance Industries gained over 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company’s subsidiary JioBusiness launched enterprise grade fibre connectivity and digital solutions for Micro, Small & Medium Businesses (MSMBs). JioBusiness’ plan for MSMBs is “founded on three key pillars” - enterprise grade fibre connectivity that offers voice and data services, digital solutions that help enterprises manage and grow their business, and devices that enable leading digital solutions for MSMBs, the company said in a release. Jio claims its voice and data services will be offered at one-tenth the existing price in the market, starting from Rs 901 onwards. The company will offer collaboration with partners to provide digital solution at no additional cost. More here
Magma Fincorp shares hit 5% upper circuit on shareholders' nod for acquisition by Rising Sun Holdings
The shares of non-banking finance company Magma Fincorp Ltd (Magma) were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after it received shareholders’ approval for the acquisition of a controlling stake by Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd through preferential issue. The stock price jumped as much as 4.96 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 136.40 apiece on the BSE. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that its shareholders approved the company’s plan to raise up to Rs 3,456 crore by issuing preference equity shares to Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Ltd (RSHPL) and two members from the promoter group. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 350 points higher, Nifty at 15,200; all sectors in the green
The Indian market opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global markets, with all key sectors witnessing broad-based buying. The gains were led by IT, metal and banking sectors, while energy, auto and financials also supported the sentiment. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 351 points higher at 51,376 while the Nifty rose 101 points to 15,200. Broader markets were also positive in early deals with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, M&M, Tata Motors and JSW Steel were the top gainers hwile ONGC, SBI Life, UPL, Hero Moto and Powergrid led the losses.
Dollar claws back some losses as U.S. yields stabilise
The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of the losses sustained overnight, as U.S. yields found a floor following their drop from one-year highs. Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated following big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin turned lower after earlier topping $55,000 for the first time since Feb. 22. The safe-haven dollar has closely tracked a surge in Treasury yields in recent weeks, both because higher yields increase the currency’s appeal and as the bond rout shook investor confidence, spurring demand for the safest assets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stabilised around 1.54% on Wednesday in Asia after a three-day drop from a one-year high of 1.6250%. The dollar index strengthened about 0.2% to 92.137 in Asia on Wednesday, after falling back sharply from a 3-1/2-month high of 92.506 overnight.
Aviation ministry tells NCLT that Jet Airways cannot claim historical rights to slots
The Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation declined to provide any assurance over historical rights to Jet Airways on return of its old slots and bilateral rights, sources told CNBC-TV18. During a hearing at the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal, the aviation ministry and DGCA submitted an affidavit stating their position on the Jet Airways slots. As per the affidavit, sources said, the ministry highlighted that allocation of slots work on 'use it or lose it' policy. And as Jet Airways did not apply for slots for three consecutive seasons, it cannot provide historical rights on these slots and bilateral rights as these slots are not an airline's assets. More here
Air India transaction advisor rejects 5 EoIs for lack of proper documentation
Air India transaction adviser has rejected 5 expressions of interest (EoIs) for lack of proper documentation, sources informed CNBC-TV18. There are sufficient EoIs for Air India stake sale and currently, due diligence process is underway, they added.
Oil slips below $68 as rally fizzles before US supply report
Oil fell to around USD 68 a barrel on Tuesday in a choppy session, pressured as concerns faded of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, which countered a pause in the dollar’s rally and prospects for tighter supply due to OPEC+ output curbs. On Monday, crude hit its highest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a day after Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at Saudi oil sites. Saudi Arabia said it thwarted the strike, however, and prices slipped as supply fears eased. Brent crude settled down 72 cents, or 1.06 percent, at USD 67.52 a barrel. The contract pulled back after trading as high as USD 69.33. It reached USD 71.38 on Monday, the highest since Jan. 8, 2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell USD 1.04, or 1.6 percent to settle at USD 64.01 a barrel. The contract hit its highest on Monday since October 2018. More Here
Asian stocks set to follow Wall Street rally but China worries grow
Asian stocks were set to track U.S. gains on Wednesday, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world’s second-largest economy. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.47% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures added 0.07%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures rose 1.17%. On Tuesday, China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic recovery.
Craftsman Automation to launch Rs 824 crore-IPO on March 15; price band fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490
Craftsman Automation, an engineering products and manufacturing services company is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 15 at a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. The issue, which closes on March 17, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares by existing shareholders. At the higher price band, the company plans to raise Rs 824 crore from the issue. The company’s promoter Srinivasan Ravi will sell 1,30,640 equity shares, and investors Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd and International Finance Corporation will divest 15,59,260 equity shares and 14,14,050 equity shares, respectively, through the offer for sale (OFS) route. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday, following gains in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking, financials and IT stocks. Meanwhile, global stocks steadied, supported by stronger US equity futures and a decline in US and European bond yields. The Sensex ended 584 points higher at 51,025 while the Nifty rose 142 points to settle at 15,098. Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent. On the Nifty50 index, 4 of the top 5 gainers were from the BFSI space. SBI Life, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were the top gainers, gaining up to 5 percent while BPCL, Tata Steel, GAIL, IOC and Powergrid led the losses.
