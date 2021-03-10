Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty around 15,100; IT, pharma stocks support; financials drag

Perspective on AMFI Data by Akhil Chaturvedi, Head of Sales & Distribution, Motilal Oswal AMC

"Trend is similar to January 2021, pure equity net negative by 10k cr led by profit booking or get re-allocation to alternate investment avenues like real estate / direct equity or IPO’s. It is good to see positive flows in the dynamic / BAF category, this is a good category in current times where the asset allocation model rebalance portfolios between equities an cash using valuation models. Some meaningful consolidation of markets could lead investors to come back and make fresh allocations at some stage, there is general worry on valuations and the current rally possibly unreal and therefore investors seem to be trying to time in some way. First few days march look slightly better with the redemption velocity coming down, but need to wait for how it plays through the month."