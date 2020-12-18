  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 13,700; banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: December 18, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower after opening at record highs on Tuesday dragged mainly by financials and heavyweight RIL. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal indices fell over 1 percent each. However, Nifty IT was in the green, up over 1.5 percent.

