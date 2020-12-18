Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 13,700; banks drag

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Tata-Mistry case
The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the Tata-Mistry case. Both sides have completed their arguments in the case. On Thursday, Tata Group offered to buy out Mistry family's 18 percent stake in Tata Sons at a fair value if required. However, Tata Group also lashed out at Mistry camp accusing them of trying to break-up the group by sleight of hand. Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Tata Sons said that Article 71 of Articles of Association clearly provides for a buyout. Salve said Tata Sons would be willing to buy out the 18.37 percent stake of Shapoorji Pallonji Group in Tata Sons provided it is held that Tata Sons acted in an oppressive manner. Watch the video for more.
Buzzing | Defence shares gain after govt nod to proposals to buy equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore
Shares of defence sector companies BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Micro Systems, Walchandnagar Industries among others gained over 1-4 percent in trade on Friday after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals to procure equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore.
The DAC, in its meeting on Thursday, held under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh approved Capital Acquisition proposals of various Weapons/Platforms/Equipment/Systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate overall cost of Rs 28,000 crore. Read more here.
See strong recovery in India, expect GDP to grow 10% next year, says Nomura
Nomura expects rupee to strengthen against the dollar, said Rob Subbaraman, Chief Economist, Asia Ex-Japan on Friday. “We have a forecast of a very strong India recovery next year, we forecast almost 10 percent real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for India next year,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. In terms of dollar index, he said, “Our view at Nomura is that it still has a room to weaken further and we think in particular as we look into 2021, in the first quarter of 2021, it is going to be a sharp dive down in the dollar.” More here
TCS share price hits 52-week high on opening of buyback offer
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price added nearly 2 percent in the early trade on December 18 as company's Rs 16,000 crore share buyback offer opened for investors today. TCS has decided to buyback upto 5,33,33,333 equity shares and the floor price for this offer has been fixed at Rs 3,000 per share. The offer, as per the schedule, will close on January 1, 2021. This is the third share buyback offer from the company after August 2018 and May 2017. Experts advised investors to tender their shares in the buyback offer if they want to hold for less than one year period given the good price offered by the company.
Surging investor interest sends bitcoin to peak past $23,000
Bitcoin rose to a record high on Thursday, just a day after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time, amid surging interest from larger investors. The world's highest-profile cryptocurrency jumped 10.5 percent to $23,655, taking its gains this year past 220 percent, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains and perceived inflation-hedging qualities. Smaller coin ethereum, which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, was trading 1.75 percent higher. With bitcoin's supply capped at 21 million, investors see in the cryptocurrency a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). We have seen the positive momentum in couple of IT counters and it seems that most of these stocks can rally by 4-5 percent on immediate basis. So, recommending to buy on TCS based on this data and price setup. One can buy with stop loss of Rs 2,790 and this stock can move towards Rs 2,950 levels.”
“Buy Divis Laboratories. We have seen the stock has given a nice consolidation breakout with volumes and open interest activity which clearly indicates that stock has potential to move towards Rs 4,020. So, one can buy Divis Lab with a stop loss of Rs 3,737 for the higher target.”
“Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T). We are observing good momentum in capital goods counter and L&T has seen the consolidation breakout with Put writing activity. So, recommending to buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,250 and here we are expecting a target towards Rs 1,335 on the upper side.”
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs but pares some gains; IT stocks lead
Indian indices pared some gains after opening at record highs again on Friday, tracking a broader market rally. mainly led by gains in IT stocks. Gains in the IT stocks were capped by losses in heavyweights HDFC twins and RIL. The Sensex rose as much as 135 points to its new high of 47,026, while Nifty gained 31 points t0 its all-time high of 13,771. On the Nifty50 index, HCL Tech, Infosys, Hindalco, Wipro and NEstle were teh top gainers while HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC, M&M and Bharti Airtel led the losses.
Asian stocks defy broader global rally, Brexit worries emerge
Asian stock fell slightly on Friday, failing to catch a broader global rally as the investor mood in the region shifted to broader caution about the economic outlook and as post-Brexit worries weighed. Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.46 percent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.01 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.01 percent. As the year draws to a close, markets have been swinging between broader optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and a global economic recovery and concerns about still rising infections.
Multiples Private Equity Fund, persons acting in concert sell 2.17% stake in PVR for Rs 176.5 cr
Multiples Private Equity Fund and persons acting in concert (PACs) have trimmed stake in multiplex chain operator PVR by selling 12 lakh shares representing 2.17 percent stake in the open market for an estimated sum of over Rs 176.50 crore. As per a regulatory filing, Multiples Private Equity Fund, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity Fund I Ltd, Plenty Private Equity FII I Ltd, Plenty CI Fund I Ltd and Plenty CI FII I Ltd, sold 12,00,000 shares in the open market. The shares were sold on December 11, 2020; and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at Rs 1,470.92 apiece on the day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 176.51 crore. Multiples Private Equity Fund and PACs held 11.88 percent stake in PVR earlier. It has now come down to 9.71 percent.
JUST IN: 3 stocks to be introduced in F&O from January 1, 2021: Aarti Industries; Dr. Lal Path Labs; HDFC Asset Management Company
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended at record close on Thursday led by gains in heavyweights HDFC twins, TCS and Reliance Industries. The sentiment was further lifted tracking broader Asian markets, which perched near record highs on optimism over a US stimulus package and the Federal Reserve’s promise to keep interest rates low. The Sensex ended 224 points higher at its new closing high of 46,890 while Nifty rose 58 points to settle at its record close of 13,741. In intra-day deals, Sensex rose as much as 326 points to its all-time high of 46,992 while the Nifty hit its record high of 13,773, up 90 points.
