Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 13,700; banks drag

Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

“Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). We have seen the positive momentum in couple of IT counters and it seems that most of these stocks can rally by 4-5 percent on immediate basis. So, recommending to buy on TCS based on this data and price setup. One can buy with stop loss of Rs 2,790 and this stock can move towards Rs 2,950 levels.”

“Buy Divis Laboratories. We have seen the stock has given a nice consolidation breakout with volumes and open interest activity which clearly indicates that stock has potential to move towards Rs 4,020. So, one can buy Divis Lab with a stop loss of Rs 3,737 for the higher target.”

“Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T). We are observing good momentum in capital goods counter and L&T has seen the consolidation breakout with Put writing activity. So, recommending to buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,250 and here we are expecting a target towards Rs 1,335 on the upper side.”