Stock Market Live: Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty around 14,500; banks, auto, metal stocks shine

Market expert Anand Tandon expects market to remain volatile in near-term
Market expert Anand Tandon expects to see some kind of volatility in the stock market in the near-term. "You still have to look at the longer-term to be able to make sense of the market. Near-term it is likely to remain very volatile,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. According to him, it is always almost difficult to figure out what causes a particular price move.
“You should be looking at international markets rather than domestic markets. It is large international flows and international markets, which are driving most of what is happening in the market here,” he mentioned. Watch here.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank makes tepid debut; lists at 4.2% discount to issue price
Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank made a tepid debut on the bourses on Friday. The stock listed with a discount of 4.2 percent at Rs 292 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 305 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 293 apiece, down 3.9 percent.
Listing Alert | Kalyan Jewellers shares list with 15% discount at Rs 73.95 on NSE
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The stock got listed at Rs 73.95 apiece, a 15 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 87 per share on the National Stock Exchange. The shares of Kalyan Jewellers started trading with a 15.06 percent discount at Rs 73.90 on the BSE.
The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of studded jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers was subscribed 2.61 times during March 16-18. The issue has received bids for 24.91 crore equity shares against the offered size of 9.57 crore shares.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The index has opened the new series with a gap up opening. That is because it has bounced from strong support of 14,300-14,350. This should not be considered as a reversal in the trend. The markets might be taking a breather. The short-medium trend will turn positive only post-closure of 14,750-14,800. Until then any rally up can be assessed to go short on the Nifty. If we manage to break the lows of yesterday, we could slide down to levels closer to 14,000.
Tata vs Mistry case latest updates: CJI SA Bobde-led Supreme Court bench set to deliver verdict today
The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Friday its verdict on the cross-appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion steel-to-salt-to-software conglomerate. The case is mentioned on Friday's cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde would pronounce the verdict. The bench, also comprising of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, had on December 17 last year reserved the verdict in the matter. Catch the latest updates of the case here.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services
- Buy Steel Authorities of India Ltd (SAIL) with a stop loss of Rs 70 and a target of Rs 79.
- Buy Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,285 and a target of Rs 1,375.
- Sell Indus Towers with a stop loss of Rs 247 and a target of Rs 225.
Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year
Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. Expectations for better growth and higher inflation drove the recent spike in longer yields and dollar strength, interrupting a widely expected bull-run in equities.
But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks’ pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. Read here.
Market Opens | Indian equity market opened higher Friday following strong gains in global peers. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.09 percent, or 529.13 points, higher at 48,969.25, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,506.30, up 181.40 points, or 1.27 percent. Smallcap and midcap indices gained over a percent each. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by PSU Banks, auto, metals and financial services.
Govt directs companies to disclose all cryptocurrency dealings in balance sheets
Starting April 1, 2021, companies will have to disclose all their cryptocurrency holdings in their balance sheets. The move by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is being seen as an attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies, one of the hottest properties in the world of finance. On March 25, the ministry amended the Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, which mandates all firms to provide details on their dealings in cryptocurrencies. The details include profit or loss on transactions involving virtual currencies, amount of currency held as at the reporting date and deposits or advances from any person for trading or investing in digital currencies. Continue reading.
Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.98 times on day 2
The initial public offering (IPO) of causal dining restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality was subscribed 1.98 times on March 25, the second day of the bidding process. Investors have put in bids for 98.75 lakh equity shares against the offer size of 49.99 lakh shares, as per subscription data available on the exchanges.
The reserved portion for retail investors has been subscribed 9.66 times, while that of non-institutional investors is subscribed 10 percent at end of day. Employees’ portion is subscribed 70 percent, while qualified institutional buyers' part was subscribed 37 percent. The company has reserved shares worth Rs 2 crore for its employees.
JSW Steel may close Bhushan Power deal today
Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel is likely to close the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) deal on March 26, sources told CNBC-TV18. JSW Group is expected to transfer Rs 19,350 crore to financial creditors to close BPSL deal. It had raised Rs 2,500 crore via non-convertible debentures earlier this week to fund the deal. The company is expected to fund the deal via a mix of debt and internal accurals, sources said. CNBC-TV18 had reported on March 1 about JSW looking to close deal by the month-end.
On March 5, banks had voted in favour of accepting JSW's terms for takeover and had agreed to return JSW's money in case of an adverse SC order after the closure of the deal. Lender for Bhushan Power are expecting to see a windfall gain in Q4 post the deal closure as BPSL is fully provided for. JSW Steel has proposed to repay financial creditors Rs 19,350 crore against their claims of approximately Rs 48,000 crore (41.3 percent recovery). JSW Steel proposes to pay Rs 350 crore to operational creditors against their claims of around Rs 730 cr (47.69 percent recovery).
Oil prices rebound on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks
Oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply. Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, a Reuters report said.
Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $62.38 a barrel, after dropping 3.8 percent on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 49 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 percent a day earlier. Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 percent, following a more than 6 percent decline last week.
Sebi revamps delisting rules, amends alternative investment fund norms
To make delisting process more transparent and efficient, Sebi on Thursday decided that promoters should disclose their intention to delist the company by making an initial public announcement. In addition, the regulator has decided to remove the list of restricted activities or sectors from the definition of venture capital undertaking, to provide flexibility to venture capital funds registered under alternative investment funds (AIFs) in making investments.
In a statement, Sebi said its board has approved several amendments to delisting norms with an objective to make the process more transparent and efficient. Under the new framework, Sebi said the committee of independent directors will be required to provide their reasoned recommendations on the proposal for delisting. Read more.
India's economy on path of gradual recovery: IMF
India’s economy is on the path of gradual recovery, the International Monetary Fund has said ahead of its next month’s spring meeting with the World Bank. India’s economy is on the path of gradual recovery, real GDP growth, return to positive territory in the fourth quarter of 2020. And that’s for the first time actually since the start of the pandemic and it’s supported by a pickup in gross, fixed capital formation, IMF’s spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.
Beyond that, I can say that high-frequency indicators including PMIs trade and mobility suggest continued recovery in the first quarter of this year, ’21; however, the recent emergence of the variants and localised lockdowns could pose risks to a sustained recovery, Rice said.
Asian stocks | Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following an overnight rebound on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.23 percent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.54 percent. Shares in Australia edged higher, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.43 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.15 percent higher.
US Stocks | Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent, the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading its gone through the last few weeks. Treasury yields continued to stabilize. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent and The Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent to 12,977.68.
Dollar holds gains on economic cheer, euro bounces but risks further decline
The dollar traded near multi-month highs against most major currencies on Friday, supported by a wave of optimism over improving U.S. economic data, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and rising Treasury yields. The euro rebounded slightly ahead of data on German business sentiment due later in the day, but the outlook for the common European currency has soured because of renewed coronavirus lockdowns and the slow pace of vaccinations across the European Union. Against the euro, the dollar fell to $1.1781 but was still near its strongest level since November last year. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 92.788, close to a four-month high. For the week the dollar index was on course for a 0.9% gain.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian shares fell sharply for a second straight session to settle 1.5 percent lower on Thursday as selling intensified across most sectors on concerns over the possibility of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus cases. Losses in Energy, auto and IT stocks dragged the most. The Sensex ended 740 points lower at 48,440 while the Nifty fell 224 points to settle at 14,325. Broader markets also fell for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, HDFC and L&T were the top gainers while Maruti, IOC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel and HUL led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!