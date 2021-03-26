Stock Market Live: Sensex rises over 500 points, Nifty around 14,500; banks, auto, metal stocks shine

Market expert Anand Tandon expects market to remain volatile in near-term

Market expert Anand Tandon expects to see some kind of volatility in the stock market in the near-term. "You still have to look at the longer-term to be able to make sense of the market. Near-term it is likely to remain very volatile,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. According to him, it is always almost difficult to figure out what causes a particular price move.