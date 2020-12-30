Stock Market Live: Sensex marginally lower, Nifty around 13,900; banks drag

Banks' asset quality likely to deteriorate sharply: RBI report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned after cases of borrowers defaulting on their loans may rise sharply because of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on businesses. "Given the uncertainty induced by COVID-19 and its real economic impact, the asset quality of the banking system may deteriorate sharply, going forward,” the Reserve Bank warned in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2019-20, released today. Gross non performing asset (NPAs) of commercial banks-- public, private, foreign and small finance--as a percentage of total loans stood at 7.5 percent as of as of September 2020, the second consecutive year of decline. But the RBI has warned that this downtrend in NPAs may not sustain. More here