Stock Market Live: Sensex marginally lower, Nifty around 13,900; banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: December 30, 2020 09:36 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared gains to turn flat after opening at record high on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Asian shares also retreated as investors cashed in on a recent rally. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. 

