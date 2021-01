Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty around 14,600; banks drag, auto stocks gain

Reliance Jio Q3 earnings: Revenue growth seen at 3.9% on QoQ basis

Reliance Jio, the telecom business of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will be announcing its Q3FY21 earnings today. Jio is expected to report a 3.9 percent revenue growth on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. This revenue growth will be lower compared to what was seen in the last few quarters. The key reason for the lower revenue growth is the muted net subscriber addition. CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar lists out the key expectations from the Jio vertical in RIL's third-quarter earnings.

: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.