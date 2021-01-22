Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty around 14,600; banks drag, auto stocks gain

Reliance Industries Q3FY21 earnings today: Here’s what to expect

Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its December-quarter earnings on Friday. A sequential recovery is expected across all segments for the company in Q3. Here are the key expectations: On the revenue front, a 13.5 percent growth is expected at Rs 1.26 lakh crore. The operational performance is also likely to improve, with 16.5 percent growth sequentially at Rs 22,100 crore. A slight improvement is expected in the operating profit margins and the core profitability may see a 15.6 percent growth.

Disclosure: Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group. For more details, watch the video