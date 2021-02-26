  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
Oil prices slip on surprise build in US crude stocks
Rupee slips 6 paise to 72.41 against US dollar in early trade

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: February 26, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open sharply lower on Friday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 198.50 points or 1.31 percent lower at 14,899.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

