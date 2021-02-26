Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian indices

All about MTAR Technologies IPO: See price band, issue size, opening date
The initial public offering of MTAR Technologies will open for subscription on March 3, 2021. From the IPO, the Hyderabad-headquartered engineering solutions firm aspires to raise up to Rs 600 crore. The IPO closes on March 5. The price band of the IPO is likely to be Rs 574-575 per share. Talking about the procedure of IPO, it consists of a fresh issue of 21,48,149 equity shares. Apart from this, the IPO offers for sale of 82,24,270 equity shares by promoters and investors, as per the draft herring prospectus filed with SEBI, capital market regulator. Coming to the book-running lead managers, IIFL Securities and JM Financial have been given the charge to take care of the IPO. MTAR Technologies aspires to utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue and pre-IPO placement to repay debt, fund long-term working capital needs apart from attending to wide-ranging corporate purpose. More here
Bank of Baroda sets floor price for QIP at Rs 85.98 per share
State-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday has set the floor price for its proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 4,500 crore at Rs 85.98 per share. The committee of the bank at a meeting held on Thursday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at Rs 85.98 per equity share, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price, it added. Bank of Baroda said the committee will meet on March 2, 2021 to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP.
US Stock Markets Update
Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Thursday, with the Nasdaq index posting its largest daily percentage fall in four months, as technology-related stocks remained under pressure following a rise in US bond yields. The Dow and the S&P 500 notched their biggest daily decline since late January. The S&P 500 fell 96.09 points, or 2.4 percent, to 3,829.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 559.85 points, or 1.8 percent, to 31,402.01. The Nasdaq fell 478.54 points, or 3.5 percent, to 13,119.43.
Asian markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'
Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets. The scale of the selloff prompted Australia's central bank to launch a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, helping yields there come off early peaks, Reuters reported.
Yields on the 10-year Treasury note eased back to 1.494 percent from a one-year high of 1.614 percent, but were still up a startling 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016.
Top banks and corporates join hands to apply to RBI for NUE license
A consortium of 4-5 top banks and payment companies will join their hands with top corporates to throw their hat in the ring for a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license that will let them set up a pan-India umbrella entity for retail payment systems with powers similar to payments regulator, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Yes Bank and payment companies like Bill Desk, Pine Labs, PayU, SoHum are expected to come together with corporates like Reliance Jio, Tata Group, Amazon, Visa, Mastercard, and Flipkart. The deadline to apply for an NUE ends today, i.e., February 26, 2021. More here
GDP: Global ratings agency Moody's upped India's growth projection to 13.7% in the next fiscal from 10.8% estimated earlier.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian benchmark equity indices ended higher Thursday led by strong gains in metals, PSU banks and realty stocks. The Sensex ended 257.62 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 51,039.31, while the Nifty gained 115.35 points, or 0.77 percent, to close February F&O series at 15,097.35. Broader indices participated in the rally with both, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 1.5 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Metal rallied the most over 3 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services ended in the red. Coal India, UPL, Adani Ports & SEZ, Hindalco Industries and BPCL led gains among Nifty50 constituents, while ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Divi's Laboratories, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top index losers.
