Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian indices

Asian markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'

Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows on Friday as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets. The scale of the selloff prompted Australia's central bank to launch a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, helping yields there come off early peaks, Reuters reported.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note eased back to 1.494 percent from a one-year high of 1.614 percent, but were still up a startling 40 basis points for the month in the biggest move since 2016.