Stock Market Live: Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty around 14,600; banks, metals drag most

Buzzing | Adani Green Energy shares hit 52-week high as co to buy solar assets from Sterling & Wilson
The share price of Adani Green Energy gained over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,341.60 after the company announced the acquisition of 74.94 MW solar projects from Sterling & Wilson at Rs 446 crore. In a regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy said that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in two SPVs holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company.
The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana, it added. Read more.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty is currently in a zone of resistance where a trend is expected to emerge. The zone is between 14,750-14,900. If we are unable to get past this patch we could turn from here and resume the current downtrend. That could lead us to levels closer to 14,400. If the market can sustain above 14,900, the index could endeavor a move to 15,300.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“We have seen strong momentum in the cement companies last 2-3 trading sessions and most of these companies are trading at their new lifetime high territory. So, we are recommending buying UltraTech Cement. The stock has seen an open interest addition of around 6-7 percent on the last tradition session. 77 percent rollover is seen from the March series to April series. So, recommending to go buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,770 and expecting it to move towards new lifetime high of Rs 7,250.”
“We have seen a decline in crude and Berger Paint has given a breakout on the daily and weekly chart by surpassing its falling supply trend line. Rollovers are better, longs are being added, and the stock is adding long positions. So, recommending buying on Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 732 and expecting it to move towards Rs 772-775.”
“Hero MotoCorp is continuously falling down. It is down by about 9 percent in the series making lower top lower bottom, giving a break down on this multiple time frame. So, recommending to sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,150 and expecting it go down towards Rs 3,000 kind of levels.”
May not see 10-15% selloff in India; like financials, auto: Bank Julius’ Mark Matthews
Mark Matthews, Head of Research Asia, Bank Julius Baer & Co on Wednesday said that the Indian market is unlikely to see a 10 to 15 percent selloff. “We like the Indian market but it has risen a lot. I do not think we are going to get 10-15 percent selloff in India," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Matthews likes cyclical sectors like financials and auto in India. “The vaccines have been rolled out and India can make a lot of vaccines, so we are sticking with our stats that we like the cyclical sectors – financials, autos and things like that,” said Matthews. More here
Anupam Rasayan makes tepid debut; lists at Rs 520, a 6.3% discount to issue price
Shares of Anupam Rasayan made a tepid debut on the bourses on Wednesday on the back of ongoing market volatility. The stock listed with a discount of 6.3 percent at Rs 520 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 555 per share. On BSE, it was listed at Rs 534.70 apiece. The specialty chemicals company raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue, which was completely a fresh issue. This would result in the promoter's stake reducing from 75.8 percent pre-IPO to 65.4 percent post-IPO. More here
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The sudden surge in Covid cases, globally, is a cause for concern. Markets had discounted sharp recovery in global GDP growth in 2021. But now, with parts of Germany, France & Italy going through the third wave and regional lockdowns, global GDP growth is likely to be below estimates. The recent crash in crude is a reflection of reduced demand emanating from declining economic activity. In India, the second wave in some prominent cities is adding to the concern. FII & DII buying are down. Investors may wait & watch. Declines may be used to buy quality large-caps in IT, pharma & financials where there is good earnings visibility."
Opening bell: Sensex opens 300 points lower, Nifty below 14,750; banks, IT drag most
Indian indices opened lower on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets, with major sectors witnessing broad-based selling on the domestic bourses. Losses in IT, metals, banks and financial indices dragged the benchmarks the most. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 302 points at 49,749 while the Nifty fell 76 points to 14,738. Broader markets were also in the red with midcap and smallcap indcies dowm 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Divi's Labs and Powergris were the top gainers while ONGC, Tata Steel, Hindalco, SBI and Tata Motors led the losses.
Relief for Sterling & Wilson Solar; promoters likely to sell assets to repay loan
Sterling & Wilson Solar could soon see inter-corporate loan that it extended to its promoter being repaid. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the promoters of Sterling & Wilson Solar are in advance talks to sell certain solar assets which fall under a Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd held by the two promoters. Shapoorji Pallonji and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala are the promoters of the listed entity Sterling & Wilson Solar and they hold 24 percent and 51 percent stake respectively in the company. Sources say that up to 100 Mega Watt (MW) worth solar assets which fall under Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd are likely to be sold to Adani Green Energy, which will help the promoters raise approximately Rs 500 crore. More here
India files appeal against Cairn arbitration award
India has filed an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award on the grounds of the sovereign right to tax, sources informed CNBC-TV18. India is of a firm view that as a sovereign it has a right to tax and can not allow tax evasion, sources said. Last month, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur had told Lok Sabha that the Cairn arbitration award was ”under consideration of the government.” Cairn Energy had in 2011, sold Cairn India to mining billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group, barring a minor stake of 9.8 percent. It wanted to sell the residual stake as well but was barred by the I-T department from doing so. The government also froze the payment of dividends by Cairn India to Cairn Energy. More Here
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains following the previous day’s plunge, but gains were capped as pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a build in U.S. crude stocks curbed risk appetite and raised oversupply fears. Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $61.06 a barrel by 0108 GMT, after tumbling 5.9% and hitting a low of $60.50 the previous day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $57.95 a barrel, having lost 6.2% and touched a low of $57.32 on Tuesday. Both benchmarks touched their lowest levels since early February on Tuesday and have now fallen more than 14% from their recent highs earlier this month.
Listing Alert: 4 IPOs to get listed this week
Primary markets are abuzz with the initial public offerings (IPO) and the month of March has witnessed numerous companies flocking Dalal Street to raise money. Last week four companies - Anupam Rasayan India, Craftsman Automation, Laxmi Organic Industries and Kalyan Jewellers closed their public issues and the shares will now be listed back-to-back this week. Shares of Anupam Rasayan will be listed on the exchanges on March 24, while that of Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organic Industries on March 25. Kalyan Jewellers will list its shares on March 26 on the bourses. More Here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty extended gains boosted by bank stocks. Nifty Bank reclaimed 3,400 after the Supreme Court rejected pleas for a complete waiver of interest on loans under moratorium. After four trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty indices are back above 50,000 and 14,000, respectively. The Sensex ended 280 points higher at 50,051, and the Nifty closed higher at 14,814, up 78 points after an uptick in the last hour. Broader markets also ended the day higher, with the midcap and smallcap indices surging nearly 1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, Divi's Labs, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Power Grid, GAIL, and ITC led the losses.
