Stock Market Live: Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty around 14,600; banks, metals drag most

Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

“We have seen strong momentum in the cement companies last 2-3 trading sessions and most of these companies are trading at their new lifetime high territory. So, we are recommending buying UltraTech Cement. The stock has seen an open interest addition of around 6-7 percent on the last tradition session. 77 percent rollover is seen from the March series to April series. So, recommending to go buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,770 and expecting it to move towards new lifetime high of Rs 7,250.”

“We have seen a decline in crude and Berger Paint has given a breakout on the daily and weekly chart by surpassing its falling supply trend line. Rollovers are better, longs are being added, and the stock is adding long positions. So, recommending buying on Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 732 and expecting it to move towards Rs 772-775.”

“Hero MotoCorp is continuously falling down. It is down by about 9 percent in the series making lower top lower bottom, giving a break down on this multiple time frame. So, recommending to sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,150 and expecting it go down towards Rs 3,000 kind of levels.”