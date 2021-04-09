Stock Market Live: Sensex volatile, Nifty holds 14,850; FMCG, pharma stocks gain

JUST IN: India 10-year Govt bond yield slips below 6% for the 1st time since February 12
Edelweiss Financial expects some growth from banks in Q4
Santanu Chakrabarti, head-BFSI research and senior vice president of Edelweiss Financial Services said that he expects to still see some growth from banks in Q4. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chakrabarti said, “As far as earnings are concerned, we are still going to see growth. Any uncertainty related to the second phase of COVID infection offers a lot less protection in the midcap banks than it does for larger banks.”
“Therefore, the only midcap idea that we have been pushing is AU Small Finance Bank which has done well for us, but other than that our preferences are to stick with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI),” he said. Talking about NBFCs, Chakrabarti said, “We like Shriram twins (Shriram Transport Finance Corporation and Shriram City Union Finance), LIC Housing Finance. We also like HDFC Ltd, although the return expectation is lower than the other names but given the quality it still makes sense.” More here
Crypto traders on Robinhood jump six-fold to 9.5 million in Q1
Online brokerage Robinhood said on Thursday that 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency on its platform during the first quarter of 2021, a near six-fold rise from the previous quarter. Bitcoin, the world’s most-traded cryptocurrency, has nearly doubled in value so far this year, boosted by an increased interest from larger financial firms betting on its greater acceptance, and as a hedge against inflation. Bitcoin has also made its way into the corporate treasuries of Tesla Inc, Square and MicroStrategy Inc. While central banks remain skeptical of digital currencies, analysts say more real-world uses of bitcoin will increase its appeal as a long-term store of value. More here
Srei Infrastructure Finance shares hit 20% upper circuit as arm gets EoI for $250 mn capital infusion
The shares of Srei Infrastructure Finance were locked in a 20 percent upper circuit after the company’s subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance received expression of interest for up to USD 250 million capital infusion from international PE funds. The international private equity funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners. “The company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by Malay Mukherjee, Independent Director, will coordinate, negotiate and conclude discussions with the PE investors to bring the capital into the business and advise the management,” Srei Infrastructure Finance said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. More here
Shankar Sharma offloads 12.13 lakh shares in A2z Infra
Ace investor Shankar Sharma sold 12.13 lakh shares in A2z Infra Engineering via open market transaction on April 8. Sharma sold shares at a price of Rs 4.35 per share. As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, Sharma held a 4.08 percent stake in the firm. Post the transaction, the shares of the firm jumped as much as 12.4 percent to hit its intra-day high of Rs 4.6 per share.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"Surging Covid cases have become an area of serious concern with an increasing number of cities & towns declaring night curfews. Unless this second wave peaks soon & subside, economic activity will be impacted and the market assumptions of above 10% GDP growth and above 30% earnings growth will be challenged. This big uncertainty will weigh on market sentiments for some time. The market is climbing all walls of worry. Activity has now moved to mid-small-caps. Nifty Mid-cap & Nifty Small-cap indices are up by 17.4% and 20% respectively for the year against a 6.4% gain for the Nifty. Bulls are chasing value in these segments. The sharp depreciation in INR following the announcement of G-SAP by the RBI will benefit exporters, particularly IT. US bond yields & dollar index cooling off is EM positive. That's why FIIs are not selling in spite of negative news"
Opening Bell: Sensex down over 150 points, Nifty below 14,850 as banks drag
Indian markets opened lower on Friday dragged by losses in banks and financial stocks. Losses in heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank weighed the most on the benchmarks. At 9:20 am, the Sensex was down 210 points at 49,535 while the Nifty fell 60 points to 14,813.
Coinbase to roll out IPO on April 14: Here’s all that you need to know
On April 14, Coinbase will become the first US-based cryptocurrency platform to roll out its IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker 'COIN'. Nearly a week before its IPO rollout, the company posted total revenue of $1.8 billion. The investors' sentiment around the much-anticipated initial public offering (worth $114.9 million) of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, received an impetus after the company released its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday (April 6). The impressive revenue figures of the US-based company paved the way for a strong debut on the Nasdaq, according to market analysts. More here
Oil edges up on weak dollar; investors weigh rising supplies, demand outlook
Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.27 a barrel by 0106 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3%. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which usually helps boost crude prices.
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for tenth straight day
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices across the country unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, the price of petrol stood at Rs 90.56 per litre in the national capital. The price of diesel stood at Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 96.98 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 87.96 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning.
Asia shares set for choppy session after S&P 500 hits record high
Asian equities are set for a choppy trading session on Friday after technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a new record even as investors weighed an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight weekly increase earlier on Thursday, bucking the streak of strong economic data from payrolls and job vacancies that had buoyed investor confidence in a quick economic rebound.
10-year bond yield ends at 6.03%; lowest since budget day
The 10-year benchmark bond yield on Thursday settled at 6.03 percent as against the previous close of 6.08 percent. This is the lowest level since budget day i.e. February 1, 2021. The Indian rupee also nosedived 11 paise on Thursday to end at 74.59 per dollar, its biggest single-session drop since November 4 against the US currency. The fall came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept key interest rates unchanged at record lows while pledging to buy Rs 1 lakh crore of government bonds this quarter to cap borrowing costs in a bid to support an economy facing a resurgence of the pandemic.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian shares ended off day's high but in the green, rising for a third straight session on Thursday. Gains in metals and IT stocks were capped by losses in banks and financials. The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 49,746 while the Nifty rose 55 points to settle at 14,874. Broader markets outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. The Nifty Metal index surged 4 percent as steel prices in China hovered around a record high. JSW Steel led the gains, up 9.5 percent while JSPL, SAIL and Tata Steel rose between 5-7 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index climbed 1 percent as the rupee weakened after the RBI’s announcement of the bond-buying programme.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!