Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 1% higher, Nifty nears 14,700 as bond market calms; all sectors in the green

Robinhood might confidentially file for IPO in March

Online trading platform Robinhood is planning to confidentially file for an initial public offering (IPO) in March. According to a Bloomberg report, the California-based Robinhood Markets has already held talks with underwriters, but a final decision has not been made. The timing of the listing could change, say people in know of the matter. Robinhood, however, declined to make any comment officially when contacted by Bloomberg. This comes barely three weeks after the company faced a cash crunch when it ran into regulatory trouble. Robinhood had to draw down its credit lines and raise $3.4 billion to post more collateral with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the industry’s clearinghouse. Given wild swings in stocks, including those of video game retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the DTCC wanted members to post more cash. More here