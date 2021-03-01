Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 1% higher, Nifty nears 14,700 as bond market calms; all sectors in the green

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open a percent higher as bond markets calmed
Indian indices opened a percent higher on Monday recovering from the previous session's massive selloff. The gains were on the back of a rally in global markets as bond markets calmed a bit after last week's spike, meanwhile, progress in the huge U.S. stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy. At 9:17 am, was trading 500 points higher at 49,600 while the Nifty rose 165 points to 14,694. Domestically, the markets witnessed broad-based buying across all sectors led by banks, financials and energy. Meanwhile, broader markets also started the week on a higher note with the midcap and smallcap indices up over a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, IOC, UPL, Coal India and UltraTech cement were the top gainers while only Bharti Airtel and SBI Lifed were in the red in opening deals.
Asian stocks bounce as bond market calms
Asian shares firmed on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week’s wild ride, while progress in the huge U.S. stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy. China’s official manufacturing PMI out over the weekend missed forecasts, but investors are counting on better news from a raft of U.S. data due this week including the February payrolls report. Also helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, after shedding 3.7% last Friday. Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2.0%, while NASDAQ futures bounced 0.8% and S&P 500 futures 0.7%.
JUST IN: KEC IntL bags new orders of Rs 1,140 cr across its various vusinesses
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Oil prices rose more than USD 1 on Monday on optimism in the global economy thanks to progress in a huge US stimulus package and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are rolled out. Brent crude futures for May rose USD 1.07, or 1.7 percent, to USD 65.49 per barrel by 0042 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped USD 1.10, or 1.8 percent, to USD 62.60 a barrel. More positive news on the coronavirus vaccination front and signs of an improving Asian economy also boosted prices. More here
Robinhood might confidentially file for IPO in March
Online trading platform Robinhood is planning to confidentially file for an initial public offering (IPO) in March. According to a Bloomberg report, the California-based Robinhood Markets has already held talks with underwriters, but a final decision has not been made. The timing of the listing could change, say people in know of the matter. Robinhood, however, declined to make any comment officially when contacted by Bloomberg. This comes barely three weeks after the company faced a cash crunch when it ran into regulatory trouble. Robinhood had to draw down its credit lines and raise $3.4 billion to post more collateral with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the industry’s clearinghouse. Given wild swings in stocks, including those of video game retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the DTCC wanted members to post more cash. More here
US securities watchdog suspends trading in 15 stocks over hyped social media activity
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that it suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies on Friday because of “questionable trading and social media activity”. The latest step is the third and largest in a series of temporary trading halts in response to social media activity amid volatile trading in “meme stocks”. One of the firms, Blue Sphere Corp — a penny stock — was recently highlighted in a report after its spike in value following a barrage of online posts. Few days ago, SEC suspended trading in SpectraScience, whose shares had surged 633 per cent in 2021. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices saw the biggest single-day fall in 10 months, ending nearly 4 percent lower on Friday following a massive selloff in the global peers after a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields. On the domestic front, the markets saw selling across the board led by banks, metals, pharma and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 1,939 points lower at 49,100 while the Nifty fell 568 points to settle at 14,529. Both indices ended around 3 percent lower for the week. On the Nifty50 index, no stock ended in the green while ONGC, Powergrid, Hero Moto, M&M, and JSW Steel led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!