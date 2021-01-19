Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty reclaims14,400; all sectors in the green

Rallis India Q3 net up 20.23% at Rs 45.64 crore
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Monday announced a 20.23 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, at Rs 45.64 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s net profit in the third quarter of the last fiscal stood at Rs 37.96 crore, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing. Total income of the company for the quarter under review went up by 6.33 percent to Rs 578.11 crore compared to Rs 543.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. ”During the current crop season, our business has witnessed a favourable demand resulting in overall growth of 7 percent. In the domestic market, growth in Rabi’s sowing area was supportive and our domestic crop care business grew by 15 percent and seeds business by 38 percent albeit on a smaller base, Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.
Indiamart Q3 net profit up 29% to Rs 80 crore
B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh on Monday posted a 29 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 174 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21, up 5 percent from Rs 165 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. It attributed this growth to ”marginal improvement in realisation of existing customers and increase in number of paying subscription suppliers”. Indiamart Intermesh Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said, ”We are pleased to report a resilient financial performance this quarter with steady recovery in the business parameters while maintaining healthy margins and cashflows.” He added that the firm sees improvement in overall demand environment and business activity. More here
Man Industries | The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months.
Buzzing | Mindtree stock price jumps 5% after strong Q3 earnings
Shares of Mindtree Ltd rallied over 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company clocked a 28.7 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had estimated a net profit of Rs 270.5 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 5.1 percent to Rs 2,023.7 crore from Rs 1,926 crore and dollar revenue rose 5 percent sequentially to $274.1 million during the quarter.
Goldman Sachs said that Mindtree reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue and margin, leading to operational beat while noting that the revenue growth was highest in Q3 in over a decade and margin was at an 11-year high. Improvement in parameters like offshoring, higher utilisation led to this margin beat, it said. The brokerage reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,998 per share. It increased its FY21-23 EPS Estimates by 5%/1%/1% and forecasts 17.5 percent margin over FY21-23.
Morgan Stanley maintained Equal-weight rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,645 per share as it is of the view that the company’s Q3 revenue was largely in-line, but margin was significantly better. The company is confident of industry-leading growth with 20%+ margin going forward while margin benefit could be used to drive growth, Morgan Stanley said.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Although we have opened with a gap up, I would be wary of going long immediately. The Nifty has resistance around the 14,550-14,600 levels. If we can conquer that, we should be headed to 14,900. Until then there is every possibility to go down to levels closer to 14,100 and then 14,000.
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Advisory
> First buy call is on Bajaj Auto - 3,600 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 118 with a stop loss of Rs 65.
> Second buy call is on Piramal Enterprises – 1,650 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 80 with a stop loss at Rs 40.
> Lastly a buy call on Godrej Consumer – it is a buy trade on the futures for a target of Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 750.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 350 points higher, Nifty nears 14,400; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive sessions of losses, tracking gains in the Asian peers. Asian shares rose as investors awaited US Treasury secretary nominee, Janet Yellen's comments on fiscal stimulus and the dollar trajectory going forward. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 383 points at 48,948 while the Nifty rose 103 points to 14,384. Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. All sectors witnessed massive buying in the early deals. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT rose over 1 percent each while the banking and fin services indices were up 0.7 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, GAIL, ONGC, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while UPL and Tata Steel were the only stocks in the red.
HDFC Bank gives short and medium long term plan to RBI, hopes to eradicate technical glitches
HDFC Bank has given short and medium long term plan to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sources close to the lender informed. These plans relate to eradicate technical glitches being faced by the lender, the sources said. This development came after RBI disallowed HDFC Bank to issue fresh credit cards due to repeated tech glitches. The central bank is expected to allow card issuance after the bank satisfies it of remedial steps. The tech strengthening plans will take 3 months. Bank will then await RBI’s assessment, sources added.
Auto sector Q3 preview: Volume recovery to boost earnings
The volume recovery for Indian automobile manufacturers continued in the third quarter of FY21. Strong momentum was witnessed in retail sales of tractors and passenger vehicles (PV), whereas the same for two-wheelers was marginally lower than last year. The December quarter witnessed a rise in commodity prices and experts suggest that the impact of base commodity prices would reflect in the P&L from Q3FY21 onward. Base commodity price inflation is likely to have a 350-400 bps gross impact over the next two-three quarters. However, the impact of inflation is seen to be offset through a number of measures taken by OEMs including price increases, lower discounts, cost-cutting and operating leverage. More Here
Yes Bank board meet on Friday, to consider fund raising plan
Yes Bank's board will meet on Friday to consider a proposal for further fundraising through various means, according to the private sector lender. The bank had floated follow-on public offer (FPO) of Rs 15,000 crore in July 2020 to shore up its buffers that have fallen below the regulatory thresholds. However, it was subscribed 95 per cent on the final day so it raised Rs 14,267 crore through its FPO. Yes Bank in a regulatory filing on Monday said the board at its meeting -- scheduled on January 22, 2021, for approving third-quarter results -- will also discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares, debentures, warrants any other equity-linked securities, through permissible modes subject to necessary shareholders or regulatory approvals. More here
