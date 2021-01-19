Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty reclaims14,400; all sectors in the green

Buzzing | Mindtree stock price jumps 5% after strong Q3 earnings

Shares of Mindtree Ltd rallied over 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company clocked a 28.7 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 326.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had estimated a net profit of Rs 270.5 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 5.1 percent to Rs 2,023.7 crore from Rs 1,926 crore and dollar revenue rose 5 percent sequentially to $274.1 million during the quarter.

Goldman Sachs said that Mindtree reported better-than-expected Q3 revenue and margin, leading to operational beat while noting that the revenue growth was highest in Q3 in over a decade and margin was at an 11-year high. Improvement in parameters like offshoring, higher utilisation led to this margin beat, it said. The brokerage reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,998 per share. It increased its FY21-23 EPS Estimates by 5%/1%/1% and forecasts 17.5 percent margin over FY21-23.

Morgan Stanley maintained Equal-weight rating and raised the target price to Rs 1,645 per share as it is of the view that the company’s Q3 revenue was largely in-line, but margin was significantly better. The company is confident of industry-leading growth with 20%+ margin going forward while margin benefit could be used to drive growth, Morgan Stanley said.