Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty reclaims14,400; all sectors in the green

Pranati Deva | Published: January 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, snapping two consecutive sessions of losses, tracking gains in the Asian peers. Back home, all sectors witnessed massive buying in the early deals. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT rose over 1 percent each while the banking and fin services indices were up 0.7 percent each

