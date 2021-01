Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, HDFC top draggers

2021 is the year for stock picking, says Max Life’s Mihir Vora

Mihir Vora, Director and CIO of Max Life Insurance, believes that 2021 could be a year for stock picking rather than taking a broad market call. “With largecaps trading at such valuations, there is a big gap that has opened up between the top 20 and everything else. So probably this year might be more of a stock picking year rather than taking a big market call because from largecaps the returns may be limited,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. According to Vora, a lot of importance will be given to manufacturing and private sector investments. More here