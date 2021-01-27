Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, HDFC top draggers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

The benchmark indices fell a percent on Monday, for the third consecutive session dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries, which fell 5.5 percent after it missed estimates for the December quarter results. Losses in IT, auto and FMCG sectors also weighed on the sentiment. The Sensex ended 531 points lower at 48,347 while the Nifty lost 133 points to settle at 14,239. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Grasim, UPL, Cipla, Hero Moto, and Axis Bank were the top gainers while Reliance, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, and Eicher Motors led the losses.