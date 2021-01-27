  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 14,200; RIL, HDFC top draggers

Pranati Deva | Published: January 27, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened lower on Wednesday dragged mainly by heavyweights RIL, HDFC, Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank. Losses in metal, auto and energy indices contributed most to the losses, however the banking index outperformed. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 168 points at 48,179 while the Nifty50 lost 45 points to 14,194.

