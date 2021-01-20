  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: January 20, 2021 07:27 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed trend in Asian peers. In Asia, Nikkei trades 100 points lower, KOSPI gives up early gains as it hovers around the flatline while Hang Seng edges more than 160 points higher. Meanwhile the SGX Nifty was also trading around 80 points lower indicating a gap-down opening for the benchmarks.

