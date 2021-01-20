Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

Indigo Paints raises Rs 348 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Indigo Paints Limited on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 348 crore from 25 anchor investors. The Sequoia Capital-backed company informed bourses that it has allocated shares worth Rs 348 crore at Rs 1,490 per share to anchor investors. Of the total 23,35,020 shares that were allotted by Indigo Paints, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation picked 4.9 percent for Rs 16.99 crore, Fidelity was allotted 4 percent of the shares for Rs. 13.99 crore. Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Government Pension Fund Global, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, HSBC, Stewart picked up 3.9 percent for Rs 13.50 crore each. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark equity indices ended with strong gains on Tuesday led by across the board buying. The Sensex ended 834.02 points or 1.72 percent higher at 49,398.29, while the Nifty gained 239.85 points or 1.68 percent to close at 14,521.15. All sectors ended in the green with Nifty Realty surging more than 4 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services. Broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 outperformed the benchmarks.On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Britannia and M&M were the only stocks in the red for the day.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!