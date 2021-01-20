Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian benchmark equity indices ended with strong gains on Tuesday led by across the board buying. The Sensex ended 834.02 points or 1.72 percent higher at 49,398.29, while the Nifty gained 239.85 points or 1.68 percent to close at 14,521.15. All sectors ended in the green with Nifty Realty surging more than 4 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services. Broader indices, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 outperformed the benchmarks.On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Britannia and M&M were the only stocks in the red for the day.