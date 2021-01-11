  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; Nifty IT index up 1.7%

Pranati Deva | Published: January 11, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading near record high in early deals after led by gains in IT, FMCG, pharma and auto sectors, however, metal index continues to trade in the red. The IT index jumped nearly 2 percent on positive sentiment after TCS' Q3 earnings beat analysts expectations.

