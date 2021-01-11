Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; Nifty IT index up 1.7%

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We have achieved our next level of target and resistance which is 14,450. If we can keep above this, the next target should be 14,600. Since we are in unchartered territory, the target levels are getting smaller. We have new support for the Nifty between 14,200-14,250. Intraday dips can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets. Stops must be placed and strict caution should be practiced.
Asian shares mostly higher on optimism despite pandemic
Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as bullish sentiment persisted despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic. Traders continued to be cheered by prospects that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the US economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.5 percent in early trading to 3,230.15. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7 percent to 6,714.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.2 percent to 27,945.18, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 percent to 3,584.97. Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil.
Update: Sensex, Nifty pare gains after hitting record highs; Nifty IT index up 1.7%
Indian indices pared some gains after hitting record high i nearly deals after the banks, pharma and metal sectors turned red however, gains in IT, FMCG and auto sectors continued to lead the benchmarks. The IT index jumped nearly 2 percent on positive sentiment after TCS' Q3 earnings beat analysts expectations.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; TCS jumps 4% post Q3 results
Indian indices opened at record high levels on Monday led mainly by gains in IT stocks after IT major TCS beat Street estimates in the December quarter. All other sectors also witnessed buying at opening further lifting the sentiment and adding to the gains. The Sensex surged 478 points to its new high of 49,260 while the Nifty rose 127 points to its fresh high of 14,474.
Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount
Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed concerns about global fuel demand amid strict coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and new movement restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest oil user, after a jump in cases there. Brent crude oil futures fell 42 cents, or 0.8 percent, to USD 55.57 a barrel by 0146 GMT after earlier climbing to USD 56.39, its highest since Feb. 25, 2020. Brent rose in the previous four sessions. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, to USD 52.02 a barrel. WTI rose to its highest in nearly a year on Friday. ”Covid hot spots flaring again in Asia, with 11 million people (in) lockdowns in China Hebei province… along with a touch of FED policy uncertainty has triggered some profit taking out of the gates this morning,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note on Monday.
Sebi proposes relaxed norms to facilitate new entrants set up stock exchanges, depositories
With an aim to facilitate new entrants to set up Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchange and depositories and liberalize their ownership framework, market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new governance norms. The regulator has released a discussion paper (DP) titled ‘Review of Ownership and Governance norms to facilitate new entrants to set up Stock Exchange / Depository’, highlighting the need for more competition among market infrastructure institutions, to improve overall efficiency and governance as well as to better adapt to new-age disruptive technologies. “The Indian securities market has witnessed dominance in trading and depository space, raising concerns on possibility of excessive concentration and institutional tardiness in quickly responding to the changing market dynamics which may have an adverse bearing on efficiency in trading, record-keeping, supervision and risk management practices,” Sebi said. More here
D-Mart's Q3 profit rises 16.4% to Rs 447 crore, revenue up 10.8% to Rs 7,542 crore
D-Mart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd, on Saturday, reported a rise of 16.4 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 446.95 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 384.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago. Avenue Supermarts' revenue from operations during Q3FY21 increased 10.77 percent to Rs 7,542 crore as against Rs 6,808.93 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 15.5 percent to Rs 689 crore as compared to Rs 597 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 30 bps to 9.1 percent from 8.8 percent, YoY. Total expenses were at Rs 6,977.88 crore as against Rs 6,325.03 crore, up 10.32 percent. More here
TCS Q3 net profit up 7.2% at Rs 8,701 crore, revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 42,015 crore
India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Friday reported 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,701 crore for the December quarter. CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 8,515 crore for the quarter under review. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 8,118 crore. Revenue of the IT firm grew 5.4 percent to Rs 42,015 crore in the October-December quarter compared with Rs 39,854 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, it added. The TCS board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. More here
Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap
Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1,37,396.66 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. Besides TCS, other winners on the top-10 chart were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance registered a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap). The valuation of TCS rose by Rs 72,102.07 crore to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore, while industry peer Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to reach Rs 5,58,772.73 crore m-cap. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1 percent to end at record high levels on Friday. The Sensex surged 689.19 points or, 1.43 percent, to end at 48,782.51, while the Nifty closed at 14,347.25, up 209.90 points, or 1.48 percent. The rally in the market was fuelled by robust buying in IT and auto stocks. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 participated in the rally and ended higher. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media jumped 3 percent each. Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank, however, ended in the red.
