Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade near record highs; Nifty IT index up 1.7%

Sebi proposes relaxed norms to facilitate new entrants set up stock exchanges, depositories

With an aim to facilitate new entrants to set up Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchange and depositories and liberalize their ownership framework, market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new governance norms. The regulator has released a discussion paper (DP) titled ‘Review of Ownership and Governance norms to facilitate new entrants to set up Stock Exchange / Depository’, highlighting the need for more competition among market infrastructure institutions, to improve overall efficiency and governance as well as to better adapt to new-age disruptive technologies. “The Indian securities market has witnessed dominance in trading and depository space, raising concerns on possibility of excessive concentration and institutional tardiness in quickly responding to the changing market dynamics which may have an adverse bearing on efficiency in trading, record-keeping, supervision and risk management practices,” Sebi said. More here