Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian markets; Wipro in focus

After best Q4 in 10 years, Wipro to roll out bonuses, promotions
Information technology services major Wipro on Thursday saw its best fourth quarter results in ten years, and showed a strong deal win in the quarter helping the company guide for a sequential revenue growth of 2-4 percent in Q1 of FY22 (and a 11-13 percent growth in the quarter year-on-year). The company is also set to roll out promotions across bands, offer skill-based bonuses and salary hikes for senior employees in June this year, CEO Thierry Delaporte said today, adding that the company looks to be the 'leader' in the war for talent. "We recognise that we are competing for quality talent, and we are fully prepared to lead the war for good talent. We are investing in building talent at scale, we have implemented several interventions to retain diverse talent," Delaporte said. More here
Citi to exit India consumer business through sale, says customers won't be impacted
It is the end of an era, with Citibank announcing its intention to exit the consumer banking business in India, first started back in 1985. The bank will now look for a buyer for its consumer book, including the credit cards business as part of its exit strategy, a spokesperson for Citibank India told CNBC-TV18.
Why the exit?
While announcing its first-quarter earnings for 2021, Citigroup’s global CEO Jane Fraser announced the bank’s exit from consumer banking in 13 countries including India. “While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete. We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia. We will continue to update you on strategic decisions as we make them while we work to increase the returns we deliver to our shareholders,” Fraser said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian equity market ended Thursday's volatile session higher led by gains in metals and pharma stocks. The Sensex ended 259.62 points, or 0.53 percent, higher at 48,803.68, while the Nifty gained 76.65 points, or 0.53 percent to close at 14,581.45. Broader indices ended mixed as the Nifty Midcap 100 ended flat, while the Nifty Smallcap100 closed marginally lower. Among sectoral indices, gains were witnessed in metals, pharma, IT, Financial Services and Private Banks, while the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank indices ended in the red. TCS, Wipro, Cipla, ONGC and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty50 gainers, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!