Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian markets; Wipro in focus

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 16, 2021 08:04 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open flat on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 15.00 points or 0.10 percent lower at the 14,604.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 am. Positive global cues may support the market, but worries over the economic fallout due to sustained rise in COVID-19 infection cases in the country may reduce risk appetite.

