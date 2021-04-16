Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian markets; Wipro in focus

Citi to exit India consumer business through sale, says customers won't be impacted

It is the end of an era, with Citibank announcing its intention to exit the consumer banking business in India, first started back in 1985. The bank will now look for a buyer for its consumer book, including the credit cards business as part of its exit strategy, a spokesperson for Citibank India told CNBC-TV18.

Why the exit?

While announcing its first-quarter earnings for 2021, Citigroup’s global CEO Jane Fraser announced the bank’s exit from consumer banking in 13 countries including India. “While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete. We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia. We will continue to update you on strategic decisions as we make them while we work to increase the returns we deliver to our shareholders,” Fraser said. More here