Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 15,350; banks turn negative

Opening Bell: Sensex breaches 52,500 for the first time, Nifty at record high led by banking, IT stocks

Indian indices open at record highs on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Asian peers, as banking and IT stocks lead the broad based gains. All sectors contributed to the gains with Nifty Bank leading, the index jumped 0.8 percent in early deals while Fin Services, IT, and Metal sectors also rose over half a percent each. The Sensex rose as much as 362 points to its new high of 52,516 while the Nifty rallied 101 points to its fresh high of 15,416. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, SBI and L&T were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance Axis Bank, Bajaj finserv, Eicher Motors and Infosys led the losses.