Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 15,350; banks turn negative

Pranati Deva | Published: February 16, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some gains but continued trading higher on Tuesday as Nifty Bank turned negative after hitting record high in early deals. However, the metal index continued lifting the benchmark, up over 4 percent, The Energy index was also trading higher. 

