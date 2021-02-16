Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty above 15,350; banks turn negative

Edelweiss suggest increasing stake in mid and smallcap firms
Indian stocks have been among the best-performing markets globally. This is reflected in the doubling of frontline indices over the last 10 months. However, this has also led to large caps becoming expensive in relation to history, valuations and breadth. Small and Midcap stocks have also rallied and not only outperformed benchmarks but continue to see more opportunity as the domestic economy recovers fully from COVID shock. The recent policy decisions for economic revival may be more positive for midcap and smallcap shares over largecap stocks, said brokerage firm Edelweiss said in a recent note. Edelweiss believes that most froth has built-in large caps, with valuations pointing to depressed returns and consolidation while more steam is left in the broader market — especially mid and small caps. The brokerage recommends increasing stakes in such companies. More here
Brookfield India REIT lists with 2% premium at Rs 281.70 per unit on NSE
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust got listed at Rs 281.70 per unit, a premium of 2.44 percent to the issue price of Rs 275.00 per unit on the National Stock Exchange. The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was subscribed 7.9 times by investors during the three-day bidding period that ended on February 5. The offer received bids for 60.5 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units. The portion set aside for institutional investors witnessed 4.8 times subscription and that of other investors was subscribed 11.7 times.
ONGC shares jump 5%after CLSA upgrades the stock and raises target price
Shares of ONGC jumped 5 percent on Tuesday after global brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock and raised its target price. CLSA upgraded the stock to 'outperform' from 'sell' earlier and raised its target price to Rs 105 per share from Rs 90 indicating an 8 percent upside. The stock rose as much as 5 percent to its day's high of Rs 103.25 per share on BSE. The brokerage said that the EBITDA for the firm was 13 percent ahead of estimates on higher interest costs and a prior period tax provision. It also increased FY21 EPS due to stronger crude prices in Q4 and FY22-23 EPS bt 10-18 percent as it expects the formula-based domestic gas price to settle higher after the recent rally in gas prices at global hubs.
JUST IN: SAT stays SEBI's order barring Kishore Biyani from markets
Opening Bell: Sensex breaches 52,500 for the first time, Nifty at record high led by banking, IT stocks
Indian indices open at record highs on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Asian peers, as banking and IT stocks lead the broad based gains. All sectors contributed to the gains with Nifty Bank leading, the index jumped 0.8 percent in early deals while Fin Services, IT, and Metal sectors also rose over half a percent each. The Sensex rose as much as 362 points to its new high of 52,516 while the Nifty rallied 101 points to its fresh high of 15,416. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, SBI and L&T were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance Axis Bank, Bajaj finserv, Eicher Motors and Infosys led the losses.
Asia sets up global stocks for extended bull run on economic optimism
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, putting world equities on course to extend their bull run for a 12th consecutive session as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low-interest rates drive investments into riskier assets. Oil prices soared to a 13-month high as a deep freeze due to a severe snowstorm in the United States not only boosted power demand but also threatened oil production in Texas. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.45 percent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to a 30-year high. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index surged 1.79 percent to hit a 32-month high in its first trading session since Thursday following the Lunar New Year holidays. Mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for the holidays until Thursday while Wall Street was also shut on Monday. More here
Arohan Financial Services files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,800 crore
Kolkata-based microfinance lender Arohan Financial Services has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue size, as per a source, could be around Rs 1,750-1,800 crore. The company, in its DRHP, stated that it may raise Rs 150 crore via pre-IPO placement, a source said. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of 2,70,55,893 equity shares by Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Tano India Private Equity Fund II, TR Capital III Mauritius and Aavishkaar Goodwell India Microfinance Development Company II. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the books running lead managers (BRLMs) to the issue.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares settled at all-time highs on Monday with banking and financial stocks leading broad-based gains. The sentiment was also lifted as Asian stocks hit record highs as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally boosted hopes of a quick economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington. The Sensex ended 610 points higher to its record close of 52,154 while the Nifty rose 151 points to settle at its closing high of 15,315. Among sectors, the Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rallied 3-3.5 percent lifting the benchmarks. However, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were in the red for the day.
