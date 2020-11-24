Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: November 24, 2020 07:41 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday even as Asian peers remained positive on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine. The SGX Nifty was trading 5.50 points or 0.04 percent lower at 12,947.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50. RIL, AU Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries are some stocks in focus today.

