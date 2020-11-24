Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

India likely to report current account surplus for current fiscal year - adviser
India is likely to report a current account surplus at the end of the current financial year ending in March 2021, mainly led by a fall in imports, the chief economic adviser at the ministry of finance said on Monday. India’s current account surplus rose to a record $19.8 billion in April-June as its trade deficit narrowed sharply, the Reserve Bank of India said earlier.
Demand for imports has fallen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with recent economic reforms initiated by the government to boost manufacturing, Krishnamurthy Subramanian told a virtual conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Glenmark says Favipiravir shows promising results in clinical cure of COVID-19 patients
Glenmark's Favipiravir drug in its phase-III trials has shown significant improvement in clinical cure of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The drug is found to provide multiple treatment benefits. The drug significantly delayed need for supportive oxygen therapy and also reduced clinical cure by 2.5 days compared with the control group. Watch video for more
Global stocks shoot up as vaccine progress, Biden transition boost confidence
Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday as COVID-19 vaccine progress shored up global sentiment and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told his team “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols,” an indication he was moving toward a transition after weeks of legal challenges to the election results. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27 percent. The US dollar index touched its lowest since September 1 before edging 0.214 percent higher with the euro unchanged at $1.184.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended higher on Monday helped by gains in IT and energy stocks. However, major financial stocks declined after new recommendations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The sentiment was also lifted, trackimg gains in global peers, on hopes of a rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Sensex ended 195 points higher at 44,077 while the Nifty rose 68 points to settle at 12,927. However, the indices hit their record high levels in intarday deals. The Sensex rose as much as 389 points to its new high of 44,271 while the Nifty added 110 points to hit its all-time high of 12,969. Broader markets were also higher with the Nifty Midcap up 1.2 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 2 percent.
