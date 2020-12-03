Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Pfizer vaccine unlikely to be available in India for long; here’s why
The United Kingdom has authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for human use. Pfizer had claimed 95 percent efficacy of its vaccine. However, there are multiple reasons why Pfizer vaccine is unlikely to be available in India for long. Firstly, Pfizer has not applied for or done any bridge clinical trials in India. Secondly, the tough storage transport requirement for Pfizer vaccine makes it a difficult one for mass immunisation plans for a country like India. The vaccine needs ultra-cold chain of above minus 70 degrees, which is lacking in India. A third deterrent for now is also the price. With nearly USD 20 per dose, it is costlier than the others under consideration. Watch the video for more
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices trimmed losses to end flat on Wednesday led by gains in metal, auto and IT sectors. However, gains were capped by a loss in financials and bank with both the sectors down over a percent each. The Sensex ended 37 points lower at 44,618 while the Nifty rose 5 points to settle at 13,114. Broader markets also outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap index up half a percent. On the Nifty50 index, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Coal India and Titan were the top gaienrs while Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Shree Cement and ICICI Bank led the losses.
