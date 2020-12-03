Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Burger King IPO opens: Should you subscribe?
Asian shares extend gains on recovery hopes, following stellar November
Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ meet
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: December 03, 2020 07:39 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat on Thursday following a subdued trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 1.00 point or 0.01 percent lower at 13,153.00, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement