Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Indian indices

Pfizer vaccine unlikely to be available in India for long; here’s why

The United Kingdom has authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for human use. Pfizer had claimed 95 percent efficacy of its vaccine. However, there are multiple reasons why Pfizer vaccine is unlikely to be available in India for long. Firstly, Pfizer has not applied for or done any bridge clinical trials in India. Secondly, the tough storage transport requirement for Pfizer vaccine makes it a difficult one for mass immunisation plans for a country like India. The vaccine needs ultra-cold chain of above minus 70 degrees, which is lacking in India. A third deterrent for now is also the price. With nearly USD 20 per dose, it is costlier than the others under consideration. Watch the video for more