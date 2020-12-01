Stock Market Live: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty above 13,050; pharma, IT stocks gain

DLF shares jump 5% after co sells nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore
The share price of DLF rose over 5 percent on Tuesday after the real estate firm announced that it has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram. The company added that it plans to launch more such projects as demand for premium residential properties has revived in the last few months. The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others. The country’s largest realty firm is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal, marginally better than the previous year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2019-20 financial year, DLF’s sales booking stood at Rs 2,485 crore. More here
This auto stock could be a beneficiary of oil price hike
Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 5 percent rise in total sales for the month of November at 422,240 units as compared to 403,223 units in the same month last year. The company’s total domestic sales in November declined 4 percent to 198,933 units from 207,775 units while exports rose 14 percent to 223,307 units from 195,448 units, YoY. The stock could be a beneficiary of oil price hike as the company exports to oil facing economies like Egypt and Nigeria. The oil prices are up 25 percent in the month of November. For more, watch the video
Don't expect impact on volumes due to new margin norms; real effect will be seen from Sep 2021: Zerodha
The concept of peak margin will come into force in a phased manner from today. The new norms are aimed at preventing brokerages from giving additional leverage to investors. From December 1, the maximum intra-day leverage that could be offered by a broker will be restricted with it reducing further until September 1, 2021. “The real kicker in terms of more leverage stalled will be from September 2021,” said Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
“However, starting today, what is going to change is there is a cap on maximum leverage that can be offered by brokerage. So the impact as such today may not be as much, but over the next 9 months the maximum leverages that can be offered at brokerages will keep reducing and traders will get used to that by then,” said Kamath. According to him, large brokers like Zerodha won't see an impact as it’s already holding margin. “Brokers at the tail-end would be impacted more,” he said. For the entire interview, watch video
JUST IN: Glenmark Pharma gets tentative approval by USFDA for Axitinib Tablets, 1 mg and 5 mg
Passenger vehicle, 2-wheeler wholesales to decline over next few months: India Ratings
Domestic passenger vehicle and two-wheeler wholesales will come down in the next few months as inventory levels remain high at dealer level, according to rating firm India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). The overall auto industry would however continue to grow in the next few months, it noted.
"With the festive season now over in India, the rating agency expects wholesale billings to moderate in the next couple of months, given that the inventory at dealer level for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers is already at higher than the 21 days recommended by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA)," Ind-Ra said in a statement. More here
Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green as economy recovers in Q2
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday after India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter. A pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 percent in Q2. The GDP had contracted by a record 23.9 percent in the June quarter of FY21. At 9:18 am, the Sensex rose 102 points to 44,251 while the Nifty added 23 points to 12,998. On the Nifty50 index, Shree Cement, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Divi's Labs and Infosys were the top gaienrs while Nestle, Grasim, TCS, HDFC, and M&M led the losses. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Mdicap index up 0.4 percent and Nifty SMallcap index up 0.7 percent.
JUST IN: Wockhardt promoter releases pledge on 4.8 lakh shares on November 27
Five of top 10 most valued firms lose together Rs 91,699 crore market-cap
The combined market valuation of five of top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 91,699 crore last week, with heavyweight Reliance Industries emerging as the worst hit. While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market valuation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. RIL's market valuation tumbled by Rs 60,829.21 crore to Rs 12,23,416.97 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC plummeted Rs 13,703.75 crore to Rs 4,05,996.11 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation declined Rs 11,020.23 crore to Rs 2,52,755.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 5,090.54 crore to Rs 3,26,225.04 crore. More here
Burger King India IPO opens December 2; price band fixed at Rs 59-60/share
Quick service restaurant chain Burger King India will launch its maiden public offer for subscription on December 2 at a price band fixed at Rs 59-60 per share. This is 5.9-6 times its face value of equity shares. The initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on December 2 and close on December 4, 2020, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia Pte Ltd aggregating to Rs 360 crore. At a higher price band, the Indian subsidiary of US-based Burger King aims to raise Rs 810 crore via the issue. Investors can bid for a minimum of 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter. It means retail investors can apply for a maximum up to 3,250 equity shares at a higher price band.
Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years
Gold slid more than 1 percent on Monday and was set for its worst month since November 2016, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound lured investors into buying risk assets. Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,775.11 per ounce by 0650 GMT, shedding 5.4 percent this month. The metal also hit its lowest since July 2 at $1,764.29 earlier in the session. US gold futures dropped 0.7 percent to $1,775.70. “Vaccine-inspired optimism about an economic bounce is really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like gold,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets. Vaccine optimism drove the dollar to a more than two-year low and put world stocks on course for a record month.
Moderna vaccine shows 94% efficacy against severe COVID-19, says US pharma company
Moderna vaccine shows 94 percent efficacy against severe COVID-19. The pharma giant plans to ask FDA for emergency clearance later in the day. Moderna said on November 30 that it will request for emergency clearance of its COVID-19 vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration as latest data suggests that the vaccine is over 94 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. Pfizer had earlier requested FDA for emergency use of its vaccine. People in the US could get the first doses of Moderna's two-dose vaccine within a few weeks, CNBC reported. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Friday’s choppy session on a weak note. The Sensex ended 110.02 points or 0.25 percent lower at 44,149.72 while the Nifty lost 18.05 points or 0.14 percent to close at 12,968.95. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 surged 3.07 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 rallied 2.7 percent. Among sectors, barring Nifty IT, all others ended in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma. For the week, Sensex was up 0.6 percent and Nifty gained 0.9 percent. Nifty Bank added 1.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap index rallied 4 percent.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!