Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 15,250; banks, metals surge

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues
The price of Bitcoin extended its winning streak to a seventh session on Thursday. It zoomed past the $56000 level and briefly hovered near the $58000 level on Thursday. The digital asset finally closed at $57,500-level as of 4 pm ET, adding nearly 2 percent in 24 hours. The momentum was initiated by a government report showing a slower than expected inflation rate in February. The rally was further fuelled by Biden’s signing of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill into law. Financial markets around the world are in high spirits, and Bitcoin is following the lead. Its market cap has also bounced back over $1 trillion again. The cryptocurrency has revived from its February-end rout after crossing the $58000 mark on February 21. More here
Market Watch: Jay Thakkar, Marwadi Shares & Finance
“Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is one stock which has consolidated quite well in the past couple of trading sessions and formed a nice symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts. Technically, the stock seems to have now completed the wave E and that is the final leg of the consolidation. So, I think IOC is offering a good risk reward at current levels. One can buy IOC targeting around Rs 108-111 in the short term and one can buy this with a stop loss of Rs 98.”
“Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has now started to form higher tops higher bottom on the daily charts. One can buy TCS targeting around Rs 3,160-3,180 in the short term and one can place a stop loss at Rs 3,065 and go long on the stock.”
Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower; support seen at Rs 44,400 per 10 grams
Gold prices in India traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday as strength in the Indian rupee weighed on the precious metal, analysts said. Silver prices also declined by more than half a percent. At 11:15 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 0.44 percent to Rs 44,680 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 44,879 and the opening price of Rs 44,741 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.67 percent lower at Rs 67,092 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,200 as compared to the previous close of Rs 67,545 per kg. “MCX gold prices fell as the domestic currency strengthened. However, massive liquidity in the market may lift the yellow metal prices,” said Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory. “On MCX, support for gold is placed at Rs 44,400 level and resistance is seen at Rs 45,150 level. Silver may find support at Rs 66,100 level and resistance at Rs 68,700 level,” Kedia said. More here
Here are the main reasons behind Biocon’s surge and key levels
Biocon was buzzing in trade on Wednesday (March 10), up around 4 percent odd but the stock is still 18 percent of its 52-week high. In terms of volumes, it was 2.3-times on Wednesday against the average volume that the stock trades at and in terms of turnover as well. Wednesday’s turnover was almost equal to the turnover of the preceding four days – that’s the case with the volumes as well. The levels to watch out for are – 20-day moving average (DMA) that is at Rs 400 and that stock has crossed 20-DMA levels. 50-DMA at Rs 419 and 10-DMA at Rs 426. More here
EMs more volatile than US, Europe; stay invested in equities: Standard Chartered's Manpreet Gill
Emerging markets (EMs) are more volatile than the US and Europe, said Manpreet Gill, MD-head of investment strategy at Standard Chartered Private Bank, on Friday. “The emerging markets are more volatile than the US and Europe and some of that is playing through and they are also more sensitive to the US dollar and one side effect of rising yield is the dollar rebound and that’s what is dragging on emerging markets,” Gill told CNBC-TV18. Gill also said the market is realising that bond yields are rising due to the growth outlook. More here
Credit Suisse downgrades ICICI Prudential, SBI Life
Credit Suisse has downgraded ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to an underperform rating with a target price of Rs 415 per share. SBI Life Insurance has been downgraded to a neutral rating with a target price of Rs 900 apiece. The amendments to the LIC Act ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) have mandated the distribution of surplus to policyholders from 95 percent to 90 percent for the par products and from 95 percent to 0 percent for the non-par products. The brokerage house believes that there will be margin pressure on the private insurance players.
Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
Upon opening, the Index has crossed the resistance of 15,300 which was crucial. We need to sustain above this level for the day. If we keep above this zone, the Nifty should be headed higher to levels closer to 15,600. The support for the market is now at 14,900 and any dip or correction can be used to initiate fresh long positions.
IDBI Bank zooms 17% after RBI lifts restrictions; YTD return 38%
IDBI Bank share price zoomed over 17 percent in early trade on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The IDBI Bank stock price opened at the day's high of Rs 45 apiece. It has gained almost 48 percent in the last one month, while the YTD return is almost 38 percent. RBI said that its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its last meeting on February 18, and noted that it is not in breach of the PCA parameters on any fronts. These include regulatory capital, Net Non-Performing Assets and Leverage ratio. More here
Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt
French carmaker Renault said on Thursday it would sell all of its 1.54 percent stake in Germany’s Daimler in order to speed up de-leveraging of its automotive business. Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated book-building process. Based on Daimler’s closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault’s stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion). READ MORE
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities
On metals
A lot of the gains have been priced in and the risk reward metric doesn’t favour buying into commodities or metals at this point of time, they have been great performers but now it is time to look at some of the other sectors. Many choices are available, it is just that I feel that metal prices or other commodity prices cannot keep on rising the way they have and the best part of the game has been already captured.
On PLI in large-scale electronics
One company which benefits tremendously is Dixon Technologies. The PLI scheme takes a little bit longer to convert into topline and earnings and there could be risk factors in terms of realisation as well as perhaps changes in government scheme as well. one needs to take the entire PLI opportunity with a little bit of pinch of salt and not specifically look for investing in themes which benefit from PLIs.
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"The 'risk on' in global equity markets got another push with the passage of the US $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. Nifty is again likely to reach record highs since SGX Nifty is indicating 15400 levels. IT has been leading this leg of the rally. Now financials may catch up. Buy on dips' has been a successful strategy so far. Now, since markets have run too much, at around 15400 Nifty, it is better to take a pause rather than buy. Partial profit booking also may be considered. The market has high resilience and the momentum is favourable but valuations and risks are high"
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 450 points higher, Nifty above 15,300; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Friday as Asian peers continue to rise after bond yields further retreat easing concerns about rampant inflation. Domestically, all sectors witnessed broad-based buying led by banking, financial and metal indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 477 points at 51,757 while the Nifty rose 134 points at 15,309. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up around a percent each. On the Nifty50 index, IOC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank JSW Steel and Tata Steel were teh top gainers while Hero Moto, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life and Adani Ports led the losses.
SoftBank-backed Grab in talks to go public in nearly $40 billion SPAC deal: sources
Grab Holdings Inc is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that could value the ride-hailing giant at nearly $40 billion, making it the largest ever blank-check deal, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day SoftBank-backed Grab was in talks with Altimeter Capital Management LP. Grab is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, according to the report.Reuters first reported in January, citing sources, that Singapore-based Grab was exploring a listing in the United States. Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Altimeter has backed two SPACs - Altimeter Growth Corp and Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The WSJ report did not specify which of the two SPACs Grab was in talks with. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public.
Petrol, diesel prices remain steady for 13th day in a row
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel rates static for the 13th consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, petrol prices in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 a litre, while diesel prices maintained its price line of Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 97.57 per litre on Monday. The cost of diesel also was the same at Rs 88.60 a litre. The prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. More here
Govt set to invite bids for Air India sale by March end
The government has been trying to offload loss-making national carrier, Air India for a while now. CNBC-TV18 has picked up from people in the know that the government is gearing up to invite financial bids for the Air India sale by this month-end. Further, it also targets completing the process in the second half of this calendar year. It is further learnt that the shortlisted entities for Air India may be given time till June, early July for financial bids. It is presumed that once the bids are locked, closure of AI sale may take 3-4 months post evaluation of financial bids. Thus currently a post-September date looks likely for the completion of the process. Recently, the bid to take over Air India by a consortium of its employees, led by the airline’s Director (Commercial) Meenakshi Mallik, came to a nought after they failed to make it to the next round of the divestment process. More here
Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, lays out next phase of COVID fight
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would direct US states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans in a televised address to stay vigilant against the virus, hours after he signed a USD 1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law. In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to speed COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday. That date is a new goal for the president, who has warned Americans that further pain and death were still to come from the virus that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country. Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs. More here
Warren Buffett becomes newest member of $100 billion club
The net worth of US business tycoon Warren Buffett has zoomed past the $100-billion mark, making him the sixth person of all time to make it to the elite club. For decades, the 90-year-old, also known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, was a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings. However, in recent years, his position dipped as tech fortunes climbed and his hot hand cooled down. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth rose to $100.4 billion on Wednesday. The $100 billion club features Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday, tracking a rise in global peers, boosted by IT, auto, metals and pharma sectors. Meanwhile, banking, financial and FMCG stocks also supported the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 254 points higher at 51,279 while the Nifty rose 76 points to settle at 15,175. Broader markets were also higher for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while SBI Life, ONGC, IOC, HDFC Life and Kotak Bank led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal surged over 1.5 percent while Nifty Pharma gained 1.4 percent. Nifty Auto also rose 0.9 percent after the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) February retail sales data showed double-digit growth in passenger vehicle volumes.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!