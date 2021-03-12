Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 15,250; banks, metals surge

Market Watch: Jay Thakkar, Marwadi Shares & Finance

“Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is one stock which has consolidated quite well in the past couple of trading sessions and formed a nice symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts. Technically, the stock seems to have now completed the wave E and that is the final leg of the consolidation. So, I think IOC is offering a good risk reward at current levels. One can buy IOC targeting around Rs 108-111 in the short term and one can buy this with a stop loss of Rs 98.”

“Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has now started to form higher tops higher bottom on the daily charts. One can buy TCS targeting around Rs 3,160-3,180 in the short term and one can place a stop loss at Rs 3,065 and go long on the stock.”