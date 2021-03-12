  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 15,250; banks, metals surge

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 12, 2021 10:27 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Friday as Asian peers continue to rise after bond yields further retreat easing concerns about rampant inflation. Domestically, all sectors, barring pharma and FMCG,  witnessed broad-based buying. Gains were mainly led by banking, financial and metal indices.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement