Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday, amid largely positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 121 points or 0.7 percent to 17,959.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Equities elsewhere around the world saw largely positive moves as caution persisted about corporate earnings amid warning of at least a mild global recession.