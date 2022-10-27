Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday, amid largely positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 121 points or 0.7 percent to 17,959.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Equities elsewhere around the world saw largely positive moves as caution persisted about corporate earnings amid warning of at least a mild global recession. 

Live Updates

Stocks To Track | Dabur, Gland Pharma, Tata Power and Crompton Consumer in the spotlight

Global Cues | Crude oil prices jump 3% — Brent tops $96 a barrel

S&P 500 ends lower, snaps rally on mounting slowdown fears

The S&P 500 ended a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in negative territory as gloomy earnings guidance added to growing fears of a global economic slowdown.

--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent

--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent

--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent 

--Microsoft and Alphabet shares drop on slowdown fears

--Boeing shares fall after earnings miss estimates 

--Visa shares rise on quarterly profit beat as payment volumes surge

Asian shares see cautious gains following mixed session on Wall Street

Equities in other Asian markets largely see positive moves, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street, but concerns persist about an economic slowdown. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.9 percent at this hour.

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.3 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent 

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent

Sensex and Nifty50 halted 7-day winning streak on Tuesday

Indian equity benchmarks retreated from one-month closing highs clocked in the previous session on Tuesday, although gains in IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks helped the headline indices avoid sharper cuts against losses in the rest of the financial pack and in FMCG shares. (Read more on the October 25 session)

The Indian market remained shut on Wednesday for Diwali Balipratipada.

