    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday, amid largely positive moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, rose as much as 121 points or 0.7 percent to 17,959.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Equities elsewhere around the world saw largely positive moves as caution persisted about corporate earnings amid warning of at least a mild global recession. 

    Live Updates

    Stocks To Track | Dabur, Gland Pharma, Tata Power and Crompton Consumer in the spotlight

    Global Cues | Crude oil prices jump 3% — Brent tops $96 a barrel

    S&P 500 ends lower, snaps rally on mounting slowdown fears

    The S&P 500 ended a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in negative territory as gloomy earnings guidance added to growing fears of a global economic slowdown.

    --S&P 500: down 0.2 percent

    --Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 1.3 percent 

    --Microsoft and Alphabet shares drop on slowdown fears

    --Boeing shares fall after earnings miss estimates 

    --Visa shares rise on quarterly profit beat as payment volumes surge

    Asian shares see cautious gains following mixed session on Wall Street

    Equities in other Asian markets largely see positive moves, following a mixed session overnight on Wall Street, but concerns persist about an economic slowdown. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.9 percent at this hour.

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 3.3 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent 

    --S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent

    Sensex and Nifty50 halted 7-day winning streak on Tuesday

    Indian equity benchmarks retreated from one-month closing highs clocked in the previous session on Tuesday, although gains in IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks helped the headline indices avoid sharper cuts against losses in the rest of the financial pack and in FMCG shares. (Read more on the October 25 session)

    The Indian market remained shut on Wednesday for Diwali Balipratipada.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng