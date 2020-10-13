  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 17 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex marginally higher, Nifty above 11,950; banks fall, IT gains

Pranati Deva | Published: October 13, 2020 09:50 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading marginally higher on Tuesday led by sectoral indices IT, pharma, and metals, however, losses in bank and financials capped gains. Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG rose half a percent each while Nifty Bank fell 0.7 percent.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement