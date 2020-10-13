Stock Market Live: Sensex marginally higher, Nifty above 11,950; banks fall, IT gains

Happy with GMM Pfaudler's OFS approach; remain bullish on stock: Saurabh Mukherjea
Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that he was impressed with the GMM Pfaudler management's actions over the last year. "I have always believed that never judge any company by its stock price, look at the management’s actions and here we have been deeply impressed by what GMM Pfaudler has done," he said.
He said his fund invested in the stock a year ago and is now sitting on a 100 percent profit. The recent Offer-For-Sale (OFS) by the company's promoters at a steep discount to market price triggered a sell-off in the stock and aso drew criticism from the market. But Mukherjea said he was pleased with the way GMM Pfaudler went about their OFS and that he remained positive on the stock. Watch video for more
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 73.40 per US dollar against yesterday’s close of 73.27 per dollar.
Technical View | The Nifty has opened on a flat note; it has good support at the 11,800 levels and till that level is not breached, we could use any dip to accumulate long positions. The resistance on an intraday basis is at 11,950 and if we can keep above that, we could go back to 12,000 and then 12,200, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Evolving one issue at a time: SEBI alters rules to prevent Franklin Templeton-like cases
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to impose an additional charge on the redemption of debt funds in stressed schemes to ensure sufficient liquidity to meet redemption stress. This comes in a few months after Franklin Templeton closed its debt funds, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond markets. The closure led to assets under management for these schemes decline by about half. "The regulator is also working on dissuading excessive redemptions by imposing an additional charge on redemptions in stressed schemes, and install[ing] a mechanism where asset managers could take up the illiquid paper on their books,” a SEBI official said, according to Mint. More here
Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research, Quantsapp Advisory
Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). 5,400 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 220 with a stop loss at Rs 130.
Buy Asian Paints. 2,100 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 74 with a stop loss at Rs 45.
Sell Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). 70 strike Put option can be bought for a target of Rs 5 with a stop loss at Rs 2.5
Opening Bell: Sensex opens marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,900; auto, banks fall
Indian indices opened with minor cuts on Tuesday following muted trends in Asian peers. Losses in banking and auto stocks were, however, capped by gains in IT and metal sectors. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 77 points at 40,516 while the Nifty fell 24 points to 11,907. Broader markets were also in the red with midcap and smallcap indices down 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Among sectors the bank index fell 1 percent while the fin services index lose 0.7 percent in early deals. Nifty Auto was also down half a percent, however, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were in the green.
US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump tests negative for COVID-19, resumes campaigning in Florida
President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday, as Trump headed to Florida for his first campaign rally since he disclosed he contracted the virus. Trump’s evening rally at an airport in Sanford, Florida, will kick off a three-week sprint to Election Day as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 contest. The president’s negative COVID-19 tests were the first announced by the White House since Trump, who spent three days in a military hospital, said on Oct. 2 that he contracted the virus. In a memo, Dr. Sean Conley said the tests and other clinical and laboratory data ”indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.” Biden also tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, his campaign said in a statement. The former vice president has tested negative a number of times since Trump announced his positive test.
Oil prices steady amid return of supply, while COVID-19 lockdowns tighten
Oil prices were steady in early trade on Tuesday, sitting on losses of nearly 3% from the previous session after supplies began to resume in Norway and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Libya resumed production at its largest oilfield. The return of supply comes as resurgent COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Midwest and Europe raise worries about fuel demand growth, posing a challenge for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called OPEC+. OPEC+ has curbed supply to help shore up oil prices amid coronavirus pandemic, with cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day due to hold through December. The producers’ market monitoring panel is due to meet next Monday
Reliance Jio adds 3.55 million users in July; Vodafone Idea loses 3.7 mn subscribers, says TRAI report
Reliance Jio added 3.55 million users to its subscriber base in July 2020, while the newly-rebranded Vodafone Idea or Vi, lost 3.7 million users, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) latest telecom subscription data report. Bharti Airtel added net 3.26 million wireless subscribers during the month. The top five service providers constituted 98.91 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of July 2020. Reliance Jio retained its position as the top wireless broadband provider with 400.80 million users, followed by Bharti Airtel at 153.25 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea at 115.26 million subscribers.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended higher for the eighth straight session on Monday led by gains in IT, pharma and FMCG stocks. However, losses in financials, metals and auto stocks capped the gains. The Sensex ended 84 points higher at 40,594 while the Nifty rose 17 points to settle at 11,931. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indcies down 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty IT surged the most, up 1.7 percent while the pharma and FMCG indices added 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies lost half a percent each for the day. Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto were also down 0.9 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively. ITC, Infosys, UPL, Cipla and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, GAIL, HDFC Life and Tata Motors led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!