Stock Market Live: Sensex marginally higher, Nifty above 11,950; banks fall, IT gains

Happy with GMM Pfaudler's OFS approach; remain bullish on stock: Saurabh Mukherjea

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that he was impressed with the GMM Pfaudler management's actions over the last year. "I have always believed that never judge any company by its stock price, look at the management’s actions and here we have been deeply impressed by what GMM Pfaudler has done," he said.

He said his fund invested in the stock a year ago and is now sitting on a 100 percent profit. The recent Offer-For-Sale (OFS) by the company's promoters at a steep discount to market price triggered a sell-off in the stock and aso drew criticism from the market. But Mukherjea said he was pleased with the way GMM Pfaudler went about their OFS and that he remained positive on the stock. Watch video for more