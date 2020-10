Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

Should one buy Vedanta in this panic or exit? What Prakash Diwan has to say

Vedanta shares were sharply down in trade amid reports that some institutional investors were bidding at a low price. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Prakash Diwan said there is an arbitrage opportunity available in Vedanta shares, but it comes with the risk that one or more institutional investors could skew the results of the buyback offer. Watch video for more.