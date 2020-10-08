Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

Indian indices ended for the fifth day on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said that it will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Other heavyweights Titan, HUL, Maruti and M&M also contributed to the benchmarks. Surprisingly, broader markets ended lower as compared to the benchmarks. Nifty Auto was the best-performing index of the day, up over 1% while Nifty Media closed over 2 percent lower.