Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

Stock Update: Wipro's shares gained as much as 5.5 percent to Rs 353.65 per share on the NSE after it announced that it will consider the proposal for buyback of shares at its board meeting on October 13. It will also announce its earnings on the same day.
Nifty IT trades at a 16-year high with most IT stocks at multi-year highs
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results
Indian shares opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks after sector major TCS beat Street estimates in September quarter. All 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space. TCS was the top gainer, up 4 percent followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys which rose between 2.5 percent and 4 percent. Meanwhile, Asian Paints, RIL, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, and Nestle led the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 374 points higher at 40,253 while the Nifty rose 91 points to 11,830. Broader markets were also in the green with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.
TCS Q2 beats street expectations; board approves share buyback
IT bellwether TCS has reported its constant net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal at Rs 7,475 crore versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 6,744 crore, thus beating street expectations. The rupee revenue has come in at Rs 40,135 crore versus an estimate of Rs 39,330 crore, thus beating the street by 2 percent. The EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) has been reported at Rs 10,515 crore which is a whopping 9.2 percent higher than what the analysts were expecting. The company has posted a constant currency revenue growth at 4.8 percent for the quarter. The dollar revenue has been reported at $ 5,424 million for the quarter gone by. The TCS board has also approved a share buyback up to Rs 16,000 crore at Rs 3,000 per share.
Should one buy Vedanta in this panic or exit? What Prakash Diwan has to say
Vedanta shares were sharply down in trade amid reports that some institutional investors were bidding at a low price. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market expert Prakash Diwan said there is an arbitrage opportunity available in Vedanta shares, but it comes with the risk that one or more institutional investors could skew the results of the buyback offer. Watch video for more.
No rate cut, but revamped RBI MPC may give a GDP forecast for FY21 on Oct 9: CNBC-TV18 poll
The revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may at last release a GDP forecast for the fiscal, which the apex bank has refrained from giving since the outbreak of the pandemic. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. “For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the past policy announcement on August 6. Fifty percent of the respondents believe RBI will forecast an 8 to 10 percent contraction in GDP for FY21, while 20 percent believe the central bank may project a steeper contraction. Nine out of ten economists polled said RBI’s CPI estimate for March 2021 will be above the MPC target of 4 percent. This is largely a given, now that retail inflation has trended above the committee’s tolerance band for 5 consecutive months. More here
Indian indices ended for the fifth day on Wednesday led by gains in Reliance Industries after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority said that it will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Other heavyweights Titan, HUL, Maruti and M&M also contributed to the benchmarks. Surprisingly, broader markets ended lower as compared to the benchmarks. Nifty Auto was the best-performing index of the day, up over 1% while Nifty Media closed over 2 percent lower.
