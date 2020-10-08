  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty jumps 1% led by IT stocks; TCS up 4% post Q2 results

Pranati Deva | Published: October 08, 2020 09:53 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks after sector-major TCS beat Street estimates in the September quarter. All 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space. TCS was the top gainer, up 4 percent followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys which rose between 3 percent and 6 percent.

