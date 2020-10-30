  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty above 11,700; metal, IT stocks rise

Pranati Deva | Published: October 30, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Friday with all key sectors rising in early deals. Nifty Metal rallied over 1 percent while Nifty IT rose 0.8 percent. The Auto and Pharma indices were also up half a percent each. Heavyweights RIL, TCS, Infosys, Axis Bank and L&T contribued the most to the gains.

