Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty above 11,700; metal, IT stocks rise

Vodafone Idea shares gain 6% after Q2 loss narrows

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) gained over 6 percent in the early trade of Friday after the company reported its September quarter earnings. The stock gained as much as 6.44 percent to intraday high of Rs 8.92 on the BSE.

The company’s net loss in Q2FY21 narrowed to Rs 7,218.2 crore from Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income declined by about 3 percent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 119 from Rs 107 in Q2FY20 and Rs 114 in Q1FY21.