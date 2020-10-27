  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex trims losses, turns flat, Nifty below 11,800; Kotak Bank surges 7%

Pranati Deva | Published: October 27, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading flat on Tuesday as banks pared losses and turned positive led by Kotak Bank which surged 7 percent post its September quarter results. FMCG, Auto, and Pharma indices were also in the green adding to the sentiment. Broader markets, however, remained in the red.

