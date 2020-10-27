Stock Market Live: Sensex trims losses, turns flat, Nifty below 11,800; Kotak Bank surges 7%

Persistent Systems Q2 net up 18.5% to Rs 101.9 crore
Tech firm Persistent Systems has reported an 18.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 101.9 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period. The company has also appointed Sandeep Kalra as its new CEO with effect from October 23, 2020, a statement said. Revenue from operations increased 13.9 percent to Rs 1,007.7 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 884.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added. In dollar terms, the company's revenue grew 8.4 percent to USD 136.09 million during the quarter, from USD 125.51 million in the same period a year ago. More Here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 11,800; Kotak Bank top gainer
Indian indices opened flat on Tuesday as Asian peers recover after the US futures turned positive following yesterday's sell off amid rising COVID-19 cases. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 4 points at 40,141 while the Nifty was up 7 points at 11,775. Kotak Bank, NTPC, Nestle, Asian Paints, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on Sensex while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and SBI led the losses. Broader markets were also mixed with Nifty Midcap up 0.04 percent and and Nifty Smallcap down 0.2 percent. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal lost 0.2 percent each while Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were in the green.
Expect some more corrections in market over next 3-5 weeks: Prabhudas Lilladher
Markets around the world are seeing a little bit of pullback. Here in India while the results have been good, stocks are pulling back. According to Dilip Bhat, Joint MD of Prabhudas Lilladher, the correction is global induced as well as localised to the Indian regions. “Globally, there are lot of events which are around the corner whether it is US Presidential election or the surge in virus. Also some of the problems with some of countries, they may face in the future regarding reschedulement of their debt, some of those things may start haunting internationally. ”
He further added, “Even here there has been a good run in Nifty and though the results have been good they have been good in pockets. While the sales have been bunched together in this particular quarter which has resulted in the better profitability, but the cost cut which possibly are not very sustainable also had its impact on amplifying the profits on an overall basis.” Watch video for more
Mahindra Finance Q2 net profit jumps 34% to Rs 353 crore
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Monday reported a 34 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 353 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 264 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income increased 5 percent to Rs 3,071 crore during July-September quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 2,936 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing. During the period ended September 30, 2020, the company's customer base crossed 6.9 million, it added. Standalone Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 81,682 crore as on September 30, 2020 as against Rs 72,732 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 12 percent. More here
Here are a few global cues ahead of today's trade
Bharti Airtel Q2FY21: Here’s what to expect
Bharti Airtel will report its Q2 earnings on Tuesday. The stock has been an underperformer, it hit its peak of Rs 612 in May and since then it has corrected close to about 30 percent, but in the last 10 days or so the stock has recovered nearly 10 percent from its lows of sub-Rs 400. CNBC-TV18 poll is working with India wireless revenue growth of about 3-3.50 percent. Average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to inch up by close to about 2 percent and that will result in margins being stable with a positive bias. Watch the full video for more details
Indian shares ended over 1 percent lower on Monday with selling witnessed across all sectors led by auto, metals and banks. The benchmarks were mainly led by a fall in heavyweight Reliance Industries, which fell 4 percent after a Singapore arbitration panel put its deal for Future Group assets on hold. The Sensex ended 540 points lower at 40,145 while the Nifty lost 163 points to settle at 11,768. Broader markets were also lower for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 1.7 percent and 1 percent, respectively. All sectors were also in the red.
