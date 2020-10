Stock Market Live: Nifty off day's high, below 12,000; Sensex up 150 points; Vedanta tanks 23%

Worst is over, economic recovery faster than expected, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd's CEO Keki Mistry on Saturday said the "worst is behind us" and the economic recovery has been faster than expected. Stating that the December quarter growth could outperform the expansion logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Mistry said the Indian economy has shown its resiliency. Benign interest rate regime will continue going forward and that rates will go up only after economic activity gathers more pace and inflation pressure rises, Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd, said at an online dialogue organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA). He, however, said that interest rates have bottomed out. The government should identify the job-creating sectors and address their issues on priority, AIMA said in a release quoting him.