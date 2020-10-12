Stock Market Live: Nifty off day's high, below 12,000; Sensex up 150 points; Vedanta tanks 23%

ITC shares jump 4% after CLSA upgrades the stock to 'buy'

Shares of ITC jumped nearly 4 percent on Monday after brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'outperform'. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 220 per share for the stock. The stock rose as much as 3.9 percent to Rs 174.50 per share on BSE. However, the stock has declined nearly 27 percent in 2020 so far and fallen over 5 percent in the last 1 month. According to the brokerage, FMCG segment is set to become a major value driver in the future. It expects FMCG to deliver an EBITDA CAGR of 30 percent in FY20-23. CLSA added that long-term positives are unfolding for the firm as revenue diversifies.