Stock Market Live: Nifty off day's high, below 12,000; Sensex up 150 points; Vedanta tanks 23%

Shilpa Medicare slips 12% on USFDA warning letter for Telangana facility
Shares of Shilpa Medicare tumbled 12 percent on Monday after the US health regulator issued a warning letter to the company’s Jadcherla formulations facility in Telangana. “The company has received a warning letter on 9th October 2020 through email from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Jadcherla facility, Telangana,” Shilpa Medicare said in exchange filing on Saturday, October 10, 2020. However, the Company said it believes that the warning letter will have minimum impact of disruption of supplies and the existing revenues from operations of this facility.
RITES has added Rs 829 crore to its order book last month, Rajeev Mehrotra, CMD of the company said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. He said there has been a 14 percent net addition to the order book as on June 2020, adding that the Mozambique order was concluded in June. He said there was a major recovery in receivables, and is confident of maintaining margins. Watch video for more
It may not yet be the end of the story on Vedanta, market expert, Prakash Diwan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18. The management commentary today will set the direction more decisively in terms of where it is headed and Diwan said he would stay clear of it for some time till there was some clarity. As a pick in the portfolio for a lot of large institutions who like continuity of businesses, UTI AMC is a good long-term pick, he said. Watch video for more here
The stock exchange BSE confirmed of a power failure in South Mumbai but added that the exchange is working normally. 'The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning,' it said. Mumbai people complained of a total power blackout on Monday. People from south, central and north Mumbai took to Twitter to mention about the outage. BEST Electricity tweeted that the power outage is due to Tata's incoming electric supply failure.
Shares of ITC jumped nearly 4 percent on Monday after brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'outperform'. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 220 per share for the stock. The stock rose as much as 3.9 percent to Rs 174.50 per share on BSE. However, the stock has declined nearly 27 percent in 2020 so far and fallen over 5 percent in the last 1 month. According to the brokerage, FMCG segment is set to become a major value driver in the future. It expects FMCG to deliver an EBITDA CAGR of 30 percent in FY20-23. CLSA added that long-term positives are unfolding for the firm as revenue diversifies.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders listed with 49 percent premium against the issue price of Rs 145. At 10 am, the issue opened at Rs 216.65 on the BSE. The issue was opened on September 20 and closed on October 1. Experts expected the stock to list at a significant premium -- the IPO was subscribed 157 times, indicating strong interest. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 135-145. It is expected to raise about Rs 413 crore at the lower price band and Rs 444 crore at the upper price band.
UTI Asset Management Company listed at Rs 490.25 on BSE, a discount of 11 percent from its issue price of Rs 554 per share. The issue was opened on September 20 and closed on October 1. UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total assets under management, and also has the largest share of monthly average AUM amongst the top ten Indian AMCs coming from cities beyond the top 30.
UTI Asset Management Company has finalised its IPO price at Rs 554 per share and is ready to list equity shares on October 12. The second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total AUM is expected to see either flat or subdued listing despite pricing the issue at discount to listed peers, experts feel. The recent outflow from mutual funds, subdued response to SIP and tepid subscription to the IPO could be key reasons for the flat-to-subdued listing, experts reasoned. The Rs 2,160-crore public issue of UTI AMC witnessed 2.31 times subscription, the lowest among IPOs launched so far this year. HNIs' reserved portion had not seen full subscription (93 percent) against QIBs at 3.34 times and retail 2.3 times. More here
Market Update: Nifty hits 12,000 for the 1st time in nearly eight months, is up 60% from 52-week low of 7,511 hit on March 24.
Indian indices opened higher on Monday, tracking Asian peers on renewed hopes for US stimulus. The domestic indices were led by gains in banking and financial stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 314 points higher at 40,824 while the Nifty rose 95 points to trade at 12,009. Most key sectors were also trading in the green at opening. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies rose 0.9 percent each while Nifty Metal added 0.8 percent and Nifty FMCG was up half a percent. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were in the red. SBI, ITC, Hindalco, Axis Bank, and HDFC were the top gainers on Nifty while Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, Tata Motors, Divi's Labs and GAIL led the losses.
UTI Asset Management Company has finalised its IPO price at Rs 554 per share and is ready to list equity shares later today. The issue was opened on September 20 and closed on October 1. UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total assets under management, and also has the largest share of monthly average AUM amongst the top ten Indian AMCs coming from cities beyond the top 30. The IPO was subscribed around 2.3 times till the final day of bidding. According to stock exchange data, the UTI AMC issue received bids for 6.31 crore equity shares, compared to the issue size of 2.73 crore shares.
Bharat Biotech, which had sought DCGI's nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has been asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial, besides providing some clarifications, before proceeding for the next stage. The vaccine candidate — 'Covaxin' — is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to officials, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on October 2, seeking its permission to conduct the phase-3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multicentre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. More here
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd's CEO Keki Mistry on Saturday said the "worst is behind us" and the economic recovery has been faster than expected. Stating that the December quarter growth could outperform the expansion logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Mistry said the Indian economy has shown its resiliency. Benign interest rate regime will continue going forward and that rates will go up only after economic activity gathers more pace and inflation pressure rises, Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC Ltd, said at an online dialogue organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA). He, however, said that interest rates have bottomed out. The government should identify the job-creating sectors and address their issues on priority, AIMA said in a release quoting him. More here
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have invested Rs 1,086 crore on a net basis so far in October in Indian markets, tracking encouraging factors including improved GST collection, acceleration in economic activity and positive global cues. According to the depositories data, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 5,245 crore into equities and withdrew Rs 4,159 crore from the debt market during October 1-9. This translated into a total net inflow of Rs 1,086 crore. In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. More here
Asian stock markets began the week with cautious gains on Monday, as investors clung to hopes for U.S. stimulus spending, while the dollar firmed after a Chinese central bank policy tweak unwound some of the yuan’s steep gains. The People’s Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation, which traders said suggested authorities were discomfited by recent gains. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent in early trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.1 percent higher and New Zealand’s NZ50 crept up to a record peak. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent.
Indian shares ended higher on Friday led by gains in financials after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged at 4 percent in the face of high inflation, while also retaining its accommodative stance. The Sensex ended 327 points higher at 40,509 while the Nifty rose 79 points to settle at 11,914. For the week, the indices ended over 4 percent higher. Post the policy, the banking and financial indices surged on liquidity boosting measures. The Nifty Bank surged 2.8 percent while the Nifty Fin Services jumped 1.8 percent. On the banking index, PNB, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank rose above 3.5 percent each.
