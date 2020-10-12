  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 16 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Nifty off day's high, below 12,000; Sensex up 150 points; Vedanta tanks 23%

Pranati Deva | Published: October 12, 2020 12:02 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some gains but continued trading higher on Monday, tracking Asian peers on renewed hopes for US stimulus. The domestic indices were led by gains in banking, IT and FMCG sectors. SBI, ITC, Kotak, Powegrid and Infosys were the top gainers on Nifty whileTata Motors, JSW Steel, Titan, Hero Moto and GAIL led the losses.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement