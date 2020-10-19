Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty around 11,850; financials lead

What Jet Airways' revival plan means for its lenders
Jet Airways has got a second lease of life after its lenders finally zeroed in on an offer made by the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium on Saturday. The resolution plan submitted by the consortium secured over 99 percent of the votes from the committee of creditors, two people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18 after the voting concluded. Now, the final nod from NCLT is required before the new owners can take over the airline. While this comes as a huge relief for the airline, its employees, and other stakeholders, Jet Airways’ lenders will have to write off a large part of their exposure as per the offer made by the Kalrock consortium.
Banking executives confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the offer entails a total payout of Rs 866 crore to all creditors. Of this, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has offered Rs 380 crore to financial creditors, and another Rs 391 crores in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It has also offered equity to the lenders in both Jet Airways and Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL). More here
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 300 points higher, Nifty above 11,850; HDFC Bank up 2%
Indian indices opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, led by gains in financials after HDFC Bank reported better than expected numbers in the September quarter. At 9:17 am, the Sensex was trading 335 points higher at 40,318 while the Nifty rose 117 points to 11,879. HDFC Bank rose 2 percent post the earnings. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, and Coal India were the top gainers while UPL, Adani Ports, TCS, Hero Moto and Eicher Motors led the losses. Broader markets were also in-line with the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around 0.5 percent each.
Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 billion dual-listing - source
hina's Ant Group IPO has received approval from the Chinese securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its about $35 billion dual-listing, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. The financial technology giant plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market, in what could be the world’s largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion float last December. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is also expected to approve Ant’s Shanghai Star Market IPO this week, said the IFR report. Reuters reported last week that the CSRC was probing a potential conflict of interest in Ant’s planned stock listing, delaying approval.
Here are a few other global cues for the markets today:
Asian markets start on firm footing buoyed by hopes of vaccine, US fiscal package
Asian markets started higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of a US fiscal package before the US presidential elections next month and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year, though the mood was still cautious as infections jump. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26 percent for its second straight day of gains. The index has risen in eight of the last 10 sessions amid a rally in risk assets buoyed by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and expectations of a so-called ”blue wave”, which would see the Democrats claim victory in November’s elections. Boosting overall sentiment, drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year. Japan’s Nikkei climbed about 1 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI and Australian shares were up 0.7 percent each.
Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore
The combined market valuation of six of the country's top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 1,02,779.4 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL)taking the biggest hit. Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 percent. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week, while Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers. The valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 39,355.06 crore to reach Rs 14,71,081.28 crore. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices recovered from the previous session to end higher on Friday mainly led by gains in the financials, metal and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,983 while the Nifty rose 82 points to settle at 11,762. However, both Sensex and Nifty ended over a percent lower for the week. Broader markets were also higher for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Hindalco, and Divi's Labs were the top gainers for the day while UPL, HCL Tech, M&M, RIL and Asian Paints led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!