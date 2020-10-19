  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty around 11,850; financials lead

Pranati Deva | Published: October 19, 2020 09:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, led by gains in financials after HDFC Bank reported better than expected numbers in the September quarter. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices rose 1.5 percent each.  

