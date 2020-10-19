Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty around 11,850; financials lead

What Jet Airways' revival plan means for its lenders

Jet Airways has got a second lease of life after its lenders finally zeroed in on an offer made by the Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium on Saturday. The resolution plan submitted by the consortium secured over 99 percent of the votes from the committee of creditors, two people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18 after the voting concluded. Now, the final nod from NCLT is required before the new owners can take over the airline. While this comes as a huge relief for the airline, its employees, and other stakeholders, Jet Airways’ lenders will have to write off a large part of their exposure as per the offer made by the Kalrock consortium.

Banking executives confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the offer entails a total payout of Rs 866 crore to all creditors. Of this, the Kalrock-Jalan consortium has offered Rs 380 crore to financial creditors, and another Rs 391 crores in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It has also offered equity to the lenders in both Jet Airways and Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL).