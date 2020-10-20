Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty reclaims 11,900; auto, IT stocks gain

DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan offers to repay lenders, tells administrator he can ensure maximum value for the company

On the day the deadline to submit bids to acquire his bankrupt firm was to end, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan made an offer to settle all claims against the company. In a nine-page letter addressed to the administrator of DHFL R Subramaniakumar dated October 17, Wadhawan proposed that he transfer the rights, title and interest in the firm's projects to himself to ensure "maximum value" to stakeholders. He claimed that the total profit from 10 of DHFL's projects is pegged at an estimated Rs 43,897 crore, and not the suppressed value "outside forces" are trying to project.