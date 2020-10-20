Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty reclaims 11,900; auto, IT stocks gain

Britannia shares fall 5% post September quarter results
Shares of Britannia Industries fell 5 percent on Tuesday after the company announced its September quarter (Q2) results last evening after the company missed volume growth expectations. However, overall performance was ahead of estimates and better than expected margins was reported. The stock fell as much as 5.2 percent to the day's low of Rs 3,575 per share on BSE. In 2020, the stock is up 19 percent. Total revenue from operations climbed 12.15 percent to Rs 3,419.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,048.44 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue growth of 12 percent YoY was slightly higher than the expected decline in growth trajectory from a 27 percent growth witnessed in 1Q. The FMCG major reported a 22.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.20 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 402.73 crore in the year-ago period.
Rupee Update: The Indian currency opened unchanged today, near to the Monday's closing. The rupee opened at 73.37 against the US dollar as compared to the Monday's closing of 73.37.
Stock Update: Wipro has won an Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland. As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications. The stock traded 1 percent higher to Rs 346.60 per share on the NSE.
MCX launches first real time base metal index METLDEX
METLDEX, India's first base metal futures index from MCX, has now gone live. The index will track the real-time performance of a basket of MCX base metals futures and facilitate efficient price risk management across the value chain. It is noteworthy that the domestic metal prices, until now, were pivoted to the London Metal Exchange (LME) prices but will end with the launch of METLDEX. METLDEX is based on the five base metals - zinc (5 metric tonne), copper (2.5 mt), nickel (1.5 mt), lead (5 mt) and aluminium (5 mt). "MCXMETLDEX futures offers retail investors an opportunity of investing in the industrial sector as a whole without the need to analyse each and every commodity separately. It is convenient as the contracts are settled in cash and also this will facilitate efficient price risk management across the value chain even to the smaller investor also due to low contact size and low margin," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.
Tata Metaliks opens 6% higher after Q2 EBITDA rises 1.6 times & debt reduces by over Rs 92 cr
Opening Bell: Sensex opens marginally lower, Nifty around 11,850; financials drag
Indian shares opened marginally on Tuesday tracking muted trends in the Asian peers. The losses in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys, and Kotak Bank were capped by gains in HDFC Bank, RIL and L&T. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 74 points lower at 40,358 while the Nfity fell 26 points to 11,847. Broader markets were also in the red but were mainly flat in early deals. Among sectors, Nifty Bank fell the most, down 0.8 percent followed by Nifty FMCG, down 0.7 percent. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were also in the red at opening. Meanwhile, Nifty IT rose 0.7 percent, and Nifty Auto added 0.1 percent in early deals.
DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan offers to repay lenders, tells administrator he can ensure maximum value for the company
On the day the deadline to submit bids to acquire his bankrupt firm was to end, Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan made an offer to settle all claims against the company. In a nine-page letter addressed to the administrator of DHFL R Subramaniakumar dated October 17, Wadhawan proposed that he transfer the rights, title and interest in the firm's projects to himself to ensure "maximum value" to stakeholders. He claimed that the total profit from 10 of DHFL's projects is pegged at an estimated Rs 43,897 crore, and not the suppressed value "outside forces" are trying to project.
Wadhawan claimed that even these valuations done by "internationally acclaimed external valuers" was conservative and lower than the actual market value. Some of these properties include the Juhu Gallo project with a revenue potential of Rs 32,000 crore and another project in Irla, with potential revenue of Rs 4,400 crore. Wadhwan has urged Subramaniakumar to conduct an independent valuation of these properties to ascertain their value. More here
HDFC Life Q2 standalone net profit rises 5.6% to Rs 326.09 cr
Private life insurer HDFC Life on Monday reported a 5.64 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 326.09 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, compared to Rs 308.69 crore in the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, its net profit stood at Rs 327.83 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 308.98 crore a year ago. Its net premium income was Rs 10,045.44 crore during the second quarter compared to Rs 7,453.68 crore. The insurer's first-year premium stood at Rs 1,675.15 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 1,452.72 crore in the same quarter last year. In the April-September period, the insurer reported a 6 percent rise in its profit after tax at Rs 777 crore against Rs 733 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal.
Gold may hit Rs 53,000-53,500 by Diwali; silver too will rally: Nirmal Bang
Gold and silver prices are likely to rise sharply over the next one month, Kunal Shah of Nirmal Bang Commodities told CNBC-TV18. “The investment demand is robust, another stimulus is expected out of US, and India and China retail demand is also back. So, I think gold and silver both are going to rally,” he said. Shah further added that he expects gold prices to be at Rs 53,000-53,500 (per 10 gm) by Diwali and Rs 54,000 by the end of the year. He expects silver prices to be at Rs 68,000-69,000 (per kg) by Diwali and Rs 70,000-73,000 by the end of the year. Watch video for more
Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 1,750 crore IPO
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,750 crore through an initial share-sale. The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Kalyan Jewellers' promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd would sell up to Rs 500 crore worth of shares through the OFS route. Kalyan Jewellers, which filed draft papers for IPO in August, obtained Sebi's observations on October 15, an update with the regulator showed on Monday.
ACC Sept quarter earnings beats estimates; net profit jumps 20% to Rs 363 crore
Cement maker ACC Ltd reported a 20.26 percent rise in the September quarter with net profit at Rs 363.85 crore as against Rs 302.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 310 crore. The company follows a January-December financial year. Revenue during the quarter increased marginally to Rs 3,537.3 crore from Rs 3,528.31 crore, YoY. Revenue was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,450 crore. EBITDA in the September quarter rose 20.5 percent to Rs 671.4 crore from Rs 557.1 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 320 bps to 19 percent from 15.8 percent, year on year.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares ended over a percent higher on Monday, boosted mainly by bank and FMCG stocks. The sentiment was also lifted on hopes of a US stimulus package before the presidential election and expectations of a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end. The Sensex ended 449 points higher at 40,432 while the Nifty rose 110 points to settle at 11,873. Broader markets were also in line with the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around 0.7 percent each. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, SBI and GAIL were the top gainers while Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, Cipla and Bajaj Auto led the losses.
