Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty reclaims 11,900; auto, IT stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: October 20, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were rose on Tuesday after a marginally lower opening led mainly by gains in IT and auto stocks. The rise was also on back of the banking stocks turning positive after a weak opening. However, FMCG and pharma sectors continued to decline.

