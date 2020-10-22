  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 11,900; Bajaj Finserv up 2.5%

Pranati Deva | Published: October 22, 2020 09:28 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower on Thursday led by a decline in pharma, financials and IT stocks. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance rose in early deals after they announced their September quarter results.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement