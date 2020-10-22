Stock Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 11,900; Bajaj Finserv up 2.5%

Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities

“JSW Steel results are expected and I would suggest that the results would be good. I am buying the 330 Call at Rs 5.75, stop loss at Rs 3.5, and a target of Rs 9.5.”

“BPCL, we have seen some of the events out of the way. The treasury stocks were taken and therefore we have seen 18 percent open interest (OI) built in the series and 7 percent OI was built yesterday. There was some correction from the higher levels, but it would require some buying here. So, I am buying the 350 Call at Rs 9.8, stop loss at Rs 7, and target at around Rs 16.”

“LIC Housing, I would like to buy at dips. So, I am buying the 300 Call which closed yesterday at Rs 8.8; I will try and buy it at Rs 7.5. Keep a stop loss at Rs 5 and hope for a target of around Rs 11.”