Stock Market Live: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty around 11,900; Bajaj Finserv up 2.5%

Avoid Vedanta, accumulate Bajaj Finance if it falls 10%: Complete Circle's Chadha
Vedanta is an ‘avoid’, said Gurmeet Chadha, Co-Founder & CEO at Complete Circle Consultants in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “There are far better opportunities in the market, there are a lot of undervalued plays including some of the better managed companies,” he added. He is neutral on Bajaj Finance at current levels. “If I see probably a 10 percent kind of a correction from current levels, it would be accumulate for me. We are neutral at these price levels,” he said. Watch video for more
Gland Pharma receives SEBI approval to raise Rs 6,000 crore IPO: Report
Chinese-backed drug firm Gland Pharma has received approval from market regulator SEBI to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 6,000 crore, Moneycontrol reported quoting sources. The company had filed its papers in July 2020. The Hyderabad-based drugmaker would be the first company with Chinese parentage to launch an IPO in the Indian equity market, and comes amid a downturn in India-China relations following the Galwan clash. The report said Gland could issue an offer for sale for 34,863,635 equity shares by the existing shareholders of the company. Most of the IPO proceeds will be used for capex and working capital for its Indian operations. The offer is likely to comprise a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 4,750 crore.
Market Watch: VK Sharma, EVP, HDFC Securities
“JSW Steel results are expected and I would suggest that the results would be good. I am buying the 330 Call at Rs 5.75, stop loss at Rs 3.5, and a target of Rs 9.5.”
“BPCL, we have seen some of the events out of the way. The treasury stocks were taken and therefore we have seen 18 percent open interest (OI) built in the series and 7 percent OI was built yesterday. There was some correction from the higher levels, but it would require some buying here. So, I am buying the 350 Call at Rs 9.8, stop loss at Rs 7, and target at around Rs 16.”
“LIC Housing, I would like to buy at dips. So, I am buying the 300 Call which closed yesterday at Rs 8.8; I will try and buy it at Rs 7.5. Keep a stop loss at Rs 5 and hope for a target of around Rs 11.”
Opening Bell: Sensex opens flat, Nifty above 11,900; financials drag
Indian indices opened flat on Thursday as declined in financials were capped by gains in heavyweights RIL and UltraTech Cement. At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 2 points lower at 40,706 while the Nifty fell 4 points to 11,933.
Cyber security firm McAfee raises $620 million in US IPO
Cyber security firm McAfee Corp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday at USD 20 apiece, within its target range, to raise USD 620 million. The IPO valued McAfee, which is backed by US private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo, at USD 8.6 billion based on total outstanding shares. The company also had USD 4.8 billion in debt as of the end of June. McAfee had aimed to sell 37 million shares at a target price range of USD 19-USD 22 per share. McAfee declined to comment. TPG acquired a majority stake in McAfee from Intel Corp in 2016 in a deal that valued the company at USD 4.2 billion, including debt. Thoma Bravo took a minority stake in McAfee in 2017. In the last few years, McAfee has grown its main cybersecurity software business, which focuses on consumers, through price increases, new partner programs and good retention rates. More here
FY21 fiscal deficit seen around 7% of GDP
The government expects the fiscal deficit to be close to 7 percent of GDP or thereabouts in the current financial year. The general deficit is unlikely to be lower than 11 percent, with the state government borrowings estimated at 4 percent levels, sources told CNBC-TV18. The COVID-19 related revenue stress is likely to be substantive, with the sources expecting at least a 2 percent decline in revenue receipts this fiscal. This revenue stress could upset the central government's deficit projection, although so far the centre has kept the Rs 12 lakh crore borrowings unchanged. According to the sources, no suggestions have been made to the government on what can be the possible ideal level to peg the fiscal deficit in a COVID year.
Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit falls 18% to Rs 986 cr
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) on Wednesday reported 18 percent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 986.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as group entities suffered a contraction in profits. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,203.72 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago. The total income (consolidated) rose 5.8 percent to Rs 15,051.59 crore during the second quarter, compared to Rs 14,224.22 crore in the year-ago period, BFS said in a regulatory filing. Bajaj Finserv is the holding company of financial services firms of the Bajaj group. More here
Indian indices closed higher on Wednesday led by index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Broader indices ended mixed, with Nifty Midcap 100 index closing positively and Nifty Smallcap 100 index closing in the red. Among sectors, FMCG and IT index ended over half a percent lower while realty index remained the best-performing index of the day, closing over 4 percent higher. The Sensex ended 162.94 points or 0.40 percent higher at 40,707.31 while the Nifty gained 40.85 points or 0.34 percent to settle at 11,937.65.
