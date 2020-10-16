  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 11 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty around 11,750; financials gain

Pranati Deva | Published: October 16, 2020 09:44 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Friday tracking positive cues by Asian peers, led by gains in financials. Heavyweights RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Infosys contributed the most to the benchmarks. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose over a percent each while Nifty Metal also added 0.9 percent. However, Nifty IT turned negative.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement