Stock Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty around 11,750; financials gain

Market Watch: Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO at Gini Gems Consultants
On IT
There could be a breather as far as the sharp rise in IT stocks go. There could be a correction, there could be a consolidation though on a relative basis they may outperform the overall markets. I would wait for a correction possibly to buy into them.
On cement & Two-wheelers
The space which looks interesting according to me is two-wheeler space and the cement space. There could be a rotational shift. Despite the fact that cement stocks have gone up, I will not be surprised if they come up with very good numbers starting with Ultratech later this week. Cement is a good space. Two-wheelers – I think there will be a positive surprise coming as far as the companies are concerned, both from Hero Motocorp as well as Bajaj Auto.
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty above 11,700; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Friday tracking positive cues by Asian peers, led by gains in major key indices in early deals. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 324 points at 40,052, while the Nifty rose 54 points to 11,735. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up over half a percent each. All sectors were in the green at opening with Nifty IT and Nifty Bank leading, up 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The Financial Servcies, Auto, and FMCG indices also rose around hald a percent each. Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers while UPL, HCL Tech, Cipla and Asian Paints were the only stocks in the red.
JUST IN: HCL Tech's Q2 net profit comes in at Rs 3,142 cr Vs CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 3,046 cr
Gross inflows in equities at 6-month high, says Motilal Oswal
The month of September remained muted for the Indian benchmark indices extreme amidst volatility, however, H1FY21 turned out to be the best first-half for Nifty over the last decade. With the economy gradually opening up, the equities saw gross inflows at a six-month high and a slowdown in the outflows, says Motilal Oswal report. According to the report, equity schemes saw a surge of sales in September, up 17.5 percent MoM. But, equity AUM (assets under management) of domestic mutual funds (MFs) declined 0.6 percent, MoM, due to the fall in market indices. One important trend noticed in September was that the proportion of outflows in the multi-cap category remained higher as compared to others, due to the Sebi's circular to direct multi-cap funds to keep at least 25 percent of their assets in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.
Asian shares perk up on China gains, virus woes linger
Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in China, but the mood was cautious due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27 percent. U.S. stock futures also gained 0.32 percent. Shares in China rose 0.39 percent as investors snapped up banking shares due to an improving earnings outlook. Australian stocks erased early losses to trade flat. Japanese stocks edged 0.05 percent higher, but South Korean shares lost 0.32 percent.
Here are a few global cues ahead of today's trade
HCL Technologies Q2 earnings: Here’s what to expect
IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday (October 16) is expected to report a strong numbers for the second quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q2FY21). The company had guided for 3.5 percent constant currency revenue growth and since then, the expectations are fairly elevated. The dollar revenue is expected to be at about 5.7 percent and a constant currency growth closer to around 3.7-3.8 percent. EBIT margins are likely to be stable but with a positive bias at 20.8 percent. The key thing to watch out for is whether the company will change its guidance for the second half. The company had guided for a quarterly growth rate of 1.5-2.5 percent and margins between 19.5 percent and 20.5 percent. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended over 2.5 percent lower on Thursday, snapping gains after 10 straight sessions, amid a selloff in all key sectors. The decline in global markets due to a rise in coronavirus cases and fading hopes for more US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election also weighed on the sentiment. The Sensex ended 1,066 points lower at 39,728 while the Nifty lost 290 points to settle at 11,680. On the Nifty50 index, on 3 stocks - Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Coal India were in the green while Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and RIL led the losses.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!