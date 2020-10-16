Stock Market Live: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty around 11,750; financials gain

Market Watch: Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO at Gini Gems Consultants

There could be a breather as far as the sharp rise in IT stocks go. There could be a correction, there could be a consolidation though on a relative basis they may outperform the overall markets. I would wait for a correction possibly to buy into them.

The space which looks interesting according to me is two-wheeler space and the cement space. There could be a rotational shift. Despite the fact that cement stocks have gone up, I will not be surprised if they come up with very good numbers starting with Ultratech later this week. Cement is a good space. Two-wheelers – I think there will be a positive surprise coming as far as the companies are concerned, both from Hero Motocorp as well as Bajaj Auto.