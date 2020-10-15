  • SENSEX
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by financials
Asian equities slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall
Oil heads for weekly gain amid Norwegian supply cut
Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 73.31 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open in the green following global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: October 15, 2020 07:44 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open in the green on Thursday following positive sentiment in global markets and optimism around September quarter earnings may support the investor sentiment. The SGX Nifty was also trading 30.50 points or 0.25 percent higher at 11,992.50, indicating a mildly positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

