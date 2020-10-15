Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open in the green following global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low to end higher Wednesday led by gains in banking and realty stocks. Last-hour gains helped Sensex and Nifty record a 10-day gaining streak for the first time since January 2015. The Sensex ended 169.23 points or 0.42 percent higher at 40,794.74 while the Nifty gained 36.55 points or 0.31 percent to close at 11,971.05. Sensex and Nifty gained 515 points and 149 points respectively from lows. The Nifty Bank saw a recovery of 725 points from lows to close 1.6 percent higher. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.26 percent while Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.16 percent lower.